Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Mustard Cream Sauce

Add this spicy-sweet dip to your next appetizer spread. It's great on chicken wings or tenders, and pretzels or bagel chips. Store up to 5 days in the refrigerator, in a sealed container.

Recipe by Bibi
Roasted Raspberry Chipotle-Mustard Cream Sauce
Prep Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

  • ¼ cup roasted raspberry chipotle sauce (such as Fischer & Wieser® Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce)

  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

  • 1 (5.2 ounce) package garlic and herb cheese spread (such as Boursin®)

  • ¼ cup sour cream

  • ¼ teaspoon ground chipotle pepper, or to taste

Directions

  1. Combine chipotle sauce, mustard, cheese, sour cream and pepper in a small bowl; mix well. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

61 Calories
6g Fat
2g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Calories 61
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 6g 8%
Saturated Fat 4g 22%
Cholesterol 17mg 6%
Sodium 244mg 11%
Total Carbohydrate 2g 1%
Protein 1g
Potassium 7mg 0%

