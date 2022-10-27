Recipes Side Dish Sauces and Condiments Sauces Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Mustard Cream Sauce Be the first to rate & review! Add this spicy-sweet dip to your next appetizer spread. It's great on chicken wings or tenders, and pretzels or bagel chips. Store up to 5 days in the refrigerator, in a sealed container. Recipe by Bibi Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 12 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¼ cup roasted raspberry chipotle sauce (such as Fischer & Wieser® Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce) 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 1 (5.2 ounce) package garlic and herb cheese spread (such as Boursin®) ¼ cup sour cream ¼ teaspoon ground chipotle pepper, or to taste Directions Combine chipotle sauce, mustard, cheese, sour cream and pepper in a small bowl; mix well. Serve at room temperature or chilled. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 61 Calories 6g Fat 2g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 61 % Daily Value * Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 4g 22% Cholesterol 17mg 6% Sodium 244mg 11% Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Protein 1g Potassium 7mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Mustard Cream Sauce