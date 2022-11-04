Appetizers and Snacks Dips and Spreads Recipes Cheese Dips and Spreads Recipes Cheese Ball Recipes 4-Ingredient Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball Be the first to rate & review! This delightful cheese ball is sure to be a fan favorite at your next gathering. Serve with tortilla chips, crackers, or to up the bacon goodness, serve with cheddar bacon crisps Recipe by thedailygourmet Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Refrigerate Time: 30 mins Stand Time: 30 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 15 mins Servings: 15 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 strips bacon 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened 2 tablespoons dry ranch dressing mix ¼ cup chopped pecans Directions Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer bacon strips to a lined baking sheet with a drip tray. Refrigerate bacon until crisp. In a bowl spread out cream cheese and sprinkle ranch seasoning over the cheese. Blend together until well combined. Chop bacon until it resembles fine crumbs. Reserve 2 tablespoons. Add remaining bacon to the cream cheese mixture. Using clean (gloved) hands roll cream cheese mixture into a ball. Refrigerate for 30 minutes Combine chopped pecans and reserved bacon in a small bowl. Cover cream cheese ball with pecan bacon mixture. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Let come to room temperature about 30 minutes before serving. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 103 Calories 10g Fat 1g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 15 Calories 103 % Daily Value * Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 5g 23% Cholesterol 22mg 7% Sodium 173mg 8% Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 2g Potassium 46mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of 4-Ingredient Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball