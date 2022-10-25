Ghost Cheesecake Brownies

I am using Halloween as an excuse to make brownies topped with cheesecake. These taste delicious and are perfect for your next Halloween party.

Chef John
October 25, 2022
Prep Time:
30 mins
Bake Time:
35 mins
Cool Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 brownies
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

Chocolate Brownies:

  • 3 ounces dark chocolate, chopped

  • ½ cup unsalted butter, melted

  • 2 large eggs

  • 1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • ¾ teaspoon Morton Kosher Salt, coarse

  • cup all-purpose flour

Cheesecake Ghosts:

  • ½ (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

  • 2 tablespoons white sugar

  • 1 large egg white

  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

  1. Grease an 8x8 baking dish and line with parchment paper.

  2. Place chopped chocolate into a heatproof bowl. Melt butter in a sauce pan over medium heat and pour over chocolate. Let sit for 5 minutes until chocolate starts to melt. Mix well until chocolate has completely melted.

  3. Combine eggs and sugar in a bowl and mix with an electric mixer on high speed until light and pale yellow in color. Add vanilla extract and salt. Continue mixing for on high for 1 minute. Transfer in chocolate-butter mixture and mix until well combined for 30 seconds. Fold in flour with a spatula until flour has disappeared. Set aside 2 teaspoons of brownie batter.

  4. Transfer remaining batter into the baking dish and distribute evenly. Smooth out the top with a spatula.

  5. For the cheesecake ghosts combine softened cream cheese, sugar, egg white, and vanilla extract in a bowl. Whish until mixture is well combined.

  6. Set 9 tablespoons of cheesecake dollops onto the brownie batter in an even pattern. Spread out dollops into ghost-like shapes with a spoon and a bamboo skewer. Transfer reserved brownie batter into a small plastic bag, snip off one corner, and pipe 2 eyes and a mouth onto each cheesecake ghost.

  7. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  8. Bake brownies in the center of the oven until edges are lightly golden brown and the center is just set, 35 to 40 minutes. Because these are very fudgy, chewy style brownies, a toothpick will not come out clean, so that's not a reliable test for this recipe.

  9. Allow to cook completely before removing it by the parchment onto a plate. Make sure brownies are completely cooled before cutting into squares.

Cook's Notes:

It is important to use unsweetened chocolate.

The cheesecake ghost component of the recipe makes a few tablespoons extra. That can be swirled into the bottom of the brownie pan, or simply added to the top wherever it will fit.

