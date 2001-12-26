Basic Chicken Salad

This basic chicken salad is a family favorite. I like to use baked thighs or breasts that have been sprinkled with basil or rosemary.

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Place almonds in a frying pan. Toast over medium-high heat, shaking frequently. Watch carefully, as they burn easily.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together mayonnaise, lemon juice, and pepper. Toss with chicken, almonds, and celery.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
779 calories; protein 44.3g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 63.1g; cholesterol 125.9mg; sodium 403mg. Full Nutrition
