Basic Chicken Salad
This basic chicken salad is a family favorite. I like to use baked thighs or breasts that have been sprinkled with basil or rosemary.
Good basic. I added fresh pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, a little dijon, and crushed pecans instead of almonds for a richer chicken salad.
I love this recipe. So does my whole family. It is a great starter recipe. You can make it as is or you can add or take out the things you like or dislike. I love the slivered almonds in mine. I like to cut up some apples and grapes and serve them on the side. That way everyone can eat it the way they like it. I don't put celery in mine but I do add a finely chopped green onion and some sour cream to the mayo. I use half of the mayo and the other half sour cream. It is great!! Thanks for this recipe!! Will make again and again!!
This is a great basic recipe. It was a little bland until I added some extra spices like garlic powder and onion powder, but I guess that's why it's called "basic." This recipe calls for a LOT of almonds, but I love them in chicken salad, so I used them all!! Thanks for the recipe.
I don't always have the lemon juice on hand, so I omit it. I also toast the almonds in the oven for about 15 minutes at 350 which gives them a lot more flavor. We love onions so I also add a small minced onion to the mix. Delish!
Delicious chicken salad! I love the nice hint of lemon flavor. I didn't have almonds on hand. I used 1/2 tsp. of garlic powder, and 1/4 tsp. each of salt and pepper. I added a little bit of dijon mustard and dried parsley. I used Hellman's light mayo and let this set in the fridge for an hour before serving.
This is exactly what I remember growing up with as a child. Exactly how my mom made it. Delicious! With chicken salad, the simplest recipes are the best. Don't use FF mayo, use light if you absolutely must. Hellman's or Duke's mayo yields the best results. I love Miracle Whip but not in chicken salad. A delicious warm weather meal!
Quick and easy. I always have cooked chicken cut up and frozen just for this dish. Will use it alot in the summer months. I also like to add a Tablespoon or so of sweet relish to it.
Alison Carkeek; Cudgewa 14/2/2003 Great recipe 'idea'! thanks. I used cashews instead of almonds. Cut out the celery. Added spring onion, pineapple pieces. Served on salad mix, topped with fresh grapes. Simple 'dinner party' food!
Fantastic recipe for its reliable simplicity alone. Great as is, or embellished to your liking with various add-ins and seasonings. As for me, I like my chicken salad with no add-ins other than the tiniest bit of minced onion and a little heavy cream to tame the tang of the mayo. And celery of course! Love the touch of lemon juice but can do without the almonds. When your grown kids ask you how you make your chicken salad, you know you've got a winner on your hands!
Excellent. I, too, added some minced onion and it was perfect. Thanks for a great basic recipe.
I guess I just needed this recipe to start the instructions a little earlier. Like, how do you get your chicken cooked perfectly, ready to chop? Ok, here's what I do: Boil 3 or 4 (seasoned) chicken breasts in 2cups water (with 2 T.oil) about 8 minutes on a rolling boil, or until done. Cool & dice fine. Add I need more seasonings in my chicken salad: I stir together the 1/2 cup mayo, 2 T. lemon juice, seasonings (1/2 t. pepper, 1/2 t. garlic powder, 1/2 t. Old Bay, 1/2 t. Mrs. Dash) and 2-3 Tablespoons sweet pickle relish. (Yes! that's TABLESPOONS -- the big ones!) Toss with chopped chicken, 2-3 ribs diced celery, 2 T. finely diced onion, & 3/4 cup slivered almonds. Add addt'l salt & pepper to taste. Chill 1hr.+ for flavors to meld. Serve chilled. Of course, this makes MORE than Jackie's recipe, but if I'm making something this good, I want enough to enjoy several (toasted) sandwiches, as well as nibble at it with crackers! Yummy!
Delicious! I'm picky about chicken salad but loved this one. Used rotisserie chicken from Sam's Club and slivered toasted almonds (bought 'em that way from Trader Joe's). I threw all ingredients including a few addl spices (garlic and onion powder, a dash of seasoned salt) into the mini food processor. Blended nicely, it was great on toasted wheat bread with mixed salad greens! I used lite Miracle Whip to reduce calories - still fabulous!
It was the end of the month... no money for groceries. So, I substituted shredded carrots for the celery, sunflower seeds for the almonds and added 1/4 cup chopped onion. I served them open faced on toasted cheese bagels and the kids LOVED them!
Fantastic base!! A dab of Dijon, sour cream, green onions, and some garlic gave it the customized "oompoh" just for us. I used a salt & pepper rotissery chicken and low fat mayo/s.cream. A wonderful low-carb meal/salad! Great stuff! Will use regularly!!
I used to make chicken salad because my husband liked it, but I never did. But THIS recipe was FANTASTIC!!! We both love it and make it all the time! So so yummy!
This is delicious!!!! Very good with canned chicken, makes a very tasty instant lunch. I added a dash of garlic powder & onion powder. I left out the almonds (don't care for them in chicken salad) and served this in a wheat tortilla wrap with grapes as a side item. VERY GOOD!
Very nice and flavourful recipe. I would try it again.
great recipe - you can substitute the almonds for walnuts if you want a nice earthy flavour - also adding a little curry power takes it to a while new level!
Basic Chicken Salad is just like I remembered growing up. I add onions bc its not chicken salad without them =)
My husband is very picky when it comes to anything with chicken and he loved it! Except he doesn't like raw celery, so I grated some raw carrots and it tasted great. I also added a dash of garlic and onion powder like other posts suggested. Instead of 1/2 cup mayo I used 1/4 cup mayo and 1/4 cup greek yogurt. Its a nice healthy substitute for a portion of the mayo. This recipe was quick and easy and best of all its ingredients that you probably have in your fridge anyway. Good for a tasty last minute dish!
So so good! Tastes like my momma used to make it. Put in a little garlic powder, a little more mayo and relish, and fewer almonds (if my husband "knew" they were in there he wouldn't have eaten it - he didn't know and he loved it).
WOOHOO!!!!! At last I've found a quick and easy chicken salad recipe! Absolutely delicious! I used miracle whip instead of mayonnaise and omitted the almonds. I can't imagine the almonds could make this taste any better. Definitely a keeper!
A basic recipe to tailor to your own taste. MUST have a quarter cup of minced onion. I substitute chopped walnuts for the almonds and a pinch of tarragon is nice. Try a tbsp Dijon mustard; a half tsp white wine vinegar or half tsp white truffle oil.
Great, simple recipe! I added curry powder (about 2 tsp.) and diced grapes and it was delicious!
This is a wonderful chicken salad! I usually use leftover rotisserie chicken which adds a little extra flavor and I substitute grapes instead of celery (I don't like celery). Have made this many times and my family loves it!
Great basic recipe! I cut boneless skinless chicken breasts into bite sized pieces, seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder, and then baked at 400 for 30 minutes. I also added some spicy mustard, grapes, and red onion to the mix. Thanks Jackie!
This is a decent chicken salad recipe and very basic indeed. I like the lemon juice idea, but I prefer a mixture of mayo and heavy whipping cream that I've tried from other recipes on AR. I would add some chopped onion or fruits (apples and grapes work well). It needs something more besides celery and almonds.
I have used this recipe for years. You can do so many variations. I have added bacon bits, various herbs (tarragon is our favorite),grapes, and different types of nuts. The lemon juice is a must! It's so nice to have it at my finger tips on my favorite site now!
sooo good. The almonds are genius here. TIP: always store your nuts in the fridge.
Awesome, basic recipe.
I've modified by substituting reduced fat mayo, cashews instead of almonds, and doubling the celery. Makes for a very crunchy salad and everyone seems to love it.
I have made this salad for years. I use to have a sandwich shop and I had a hard time keeping enough made. I roast my almonds in the oven until they have turned a toasty color and I used sour cream and mayonnaise. The almonds give a little crunch to the salad. If I am serving this on a bed of lettuce, I like to add halved grapes (to taste).
Thanks for this great recipe. I omitted the nuts - still came out deilicious!
Basic is best! I needed to make chicken salad for a party, and I didn't want to add too many unusual ingredients, not knowing the tastes of the many guests. I don't make chicken salad for myself, and don't know how it's supposed to taste, so I wanted to start with a good basic recipe. I've said in other reviews that I'm sure some cooks think it's silly that there are recipes on here for things that they just make from memory. To those of us who have never made them before and want to get it right on the first try, these recipes are a lifesaver. Thanks so much!
Had this for a party, everyone LOVED it!! The kids even ate it. Will definetly have this alot! Will not change a thing with this recipe.
this is such an easy and basic recipe. I do leave out the almonds. However, I threw in some dried cranberries and WOW! It was a slam dunk. My husband loves it.
easy and tasty. Love it!
I added bacon to this and it was AWESOME!!!
I substituted lime juice for lemon and that was fine.
I made this without almonds because I did not have any....and it was still delicious. I served inside of pita bread with tomato.
A great place to start. I added onion, salt and pepper. Next time will try a few different items.
This is a great basic chicken salad recipe. I followed the directions exactly the first time but seasoned it to my liking the second time. I boiled a whole chicken in a stock pot with seasonings (rosemary, celery seeds, sea salt, black pepper, onion powder and garlic powder) until it was done but not overcooked. I pulled the meat from the bone and chopped it, adding chopped celery, mayo, black pepper and celery seed according to taste. This makes a very flavorful chicken salad!
Very good basic recipe, but I made a few changes to get the way I really like. Here are my changes: 1)I used 1/4 cup of light mayo and 1/4 cup of fat free plain yogurt. 2) I didn't have any almonds, so I used pecans instead. 3) I added chives and dijon. It turned out excellent.
very good! i added a shake of onion powder, garlic powder, sea salt and basil- perfection! the lemon juice is a must and does wonders for the flavor. I like to have mine on whole grain Wasa Crackers.
If you eat this right after making it the lemon juice gives it some zing, but if you eat it the next day, I would add some garlic salt. The taste dulls somewhat after sitting. Very good.
This is just how Paula Dean makes hers, but use fresh lemon juice. And I add grapes halved to mine sometime. YUMMY RECIPE!
I have been making this recipe for over 40yrs! I love to serve it toasted in the oven with slices of swiss cheese. I add a sprinkle of seasoned salt to recipe. Delish!!!!
Great recipe! I didn't have the almonds or lemon juice but it still turned out great!
This is a great basic recipe.I use it as kind of a jumping off point and add Ranch dressing mix (2-3 T) and toast the Almonds.Great every time!
I love this recipe! What a great way to use leftover chicken! I wanted a "basic" chicken salad recipe (my husband and I are not great fans of grapes in chicken salad) so I was looking for something a little different and I found it! This is now part of my recipe box and will be a staple in my kitchen during the summer! -- After making this a few times, we have found that no matter what type of chicken we use (grilled, baked, etc), we always need to add some additional dill and celery salt. It really seems to make a difference. Thanks for a great recipe!!
Loved it.
Great, easy, basic salad! I enjoyed it and will make it again.
Very good but nothing special. To make it quick I add shell pasta and use Perdue's Short Cut chicken in whichever flavor I'm in the mood for. For a special chicken salad recipe (sweet flavored dressing), go on this website and look up Chicken Cashew Salad.
Made this salad last night to take to work for lunch today. I did toast the almonds to give them some crunch and more flavor and also chopped them up a bit. Excellent salad - great on whole grain bread! Thank you for this recipe - this will be the only chicken salad I make from now on.
Love this recipe! I use canned chicken and add a little shredded cheese, and probably use less mayo than recipe calls for. It needs to chill for several hours for flavors to mix. I like mine on a flour tortilla as a wrap. Perfect for lunch at work!
love this recipe make it often
I Just used chicken, salad, mayo & lemon & it was delicious!! From start to finish it took me less than 10 mins. I seasoned my chicken and grilled it on my little hamilton beach grill and mixed everything up when done & YUMMY!! Put it in a pita bread & enjoyed a light dinner.
So glad I found this recipe. I've tried making chicken salad before and the flavors just never seemed to be right. I had to use what I had at home, so I used leftover rotisserie chicken, added some onion powder and celery salt and in place of celery and almonds, I used craisins and peanut/pecan nut topping (the kind you use for ice cream sundaes). It tasted great!
I made this exactly as stated and it was a good...I used left over chicken and fresh lemon. I also used a frying pan for the almonds instead of toasting them in the oven which was A LOT easier as I HAD to pay attention to them instead of popping them in the oven and walking away only to have them burn. Next time, I'll add fruit and give it a try, but I don't put stock in reviews of recipes that people ALTER. Seems pointless.
Great recipe! Good meal for warm weather. We ate this on croissants. I think it would be good with raisins or grapes too, something to give it a little sweetness.
Delicious. I used "Almond Accents" flavored roasted almonds, saves a step and adds flavor.
This is good! I make it with rotisserie chicken. It's really flavorful and a great way to use up any leftover rotisserie chicken! It's pretty basic and works well with many variations such as waldorf chicken salad with apples, grapes and walnuts.
Try pineapple juice instead of lemon juice. The mayo and sour cream is good too.
I had to make finger sandwiches for a crowd was looking for a good chicken salad recipe to put into small croissants and found this one. I used canned chicken breast and added green onions. Couldn't have been easier to make and people were telling me it was delicious.
I have been using this recipe for several years now and I never toomk the time to say thanks so much,. Everyone I have fed it to has loved it. Just wanted to finally give credit where it is due.
I've always loved this on a sand which! :) It's a great treat and amazingly quick and easy!
This was the best chicken salad I have ever had! It was such a hit when I made it! I did add some seasoned salt but other than that, I will not be buying canned chicken again. This is a recipe that needs to be on hand at all times!
Great base, my great aunt Esther started her chicken saled like this, but added halved red grapes, a couple hard boiled eggs, and about two teaspoons curry powder. The curry adds a wonderful flavor.
This was great just added some cajun spice and I did not use the almonds.
It was pretty good
What a great, easy recipe! I had some rotisserie chicken left over from another meal, so I had just the right amount for the salad. It went together in a flash (I didn't bother to toast the almonds), and it is SO GOOD!!
We love this, it's perfect!
Wowza! I worked at a little cafe through college that had the BEST chicken salad. This is the closet I've come to it. The lemon juice is the kicker. It gives it this tangy, suprising taste. I loved this recipe. I will make it again and again. Thanks!
Exactly what I needed when our air went out all of a sudden and I dreaded turning on the oven. I obviously had to use what was on hand, so I subbed in cashews instead of almonds and relish instead of celery. I also added a dash of garlic powder. Wonderful!
Very quick, easy and good! I had sliced almonds so used those in place of slivered. I also added some chopped green onion and since I had some kohlrabi from my CSA farmer I used that in place of the celery for the crunch. Excellent recipe!
This recipe lived up to it’s "basic" name. It was indeed very basic. I tried to rate it on its own merit because if you have to add several ingredients it then becomes another receipe. I will not make it again and will search for a tastier chicken salad receipe.
Good recipe to add to. I leave out almonds and celery, add paprika and garlic. Great use for leftover chicken breasts no matter the seasoning of the chicken. Have used with grilled chicken and BBQ chicken works great!!
Very good.. it seemed like it was missing a little something though. I tried it a second time with sliced grapes, walnuts instead of almonds, and a sprinkle of some spinach/dill dip mix. It was fantastic!
Simple and delicious! I used the diced chicken breast from a store-bought rotisserie chicken (almost exactly 2 cups) and omitted the almonds because I didn't have any on hand.
This is a good basic chicken salad recipe. It's very tasty even without modifications. I did add a little chopped red onion for a little kick. And the finer chopped the ingredients, the better.
You just can't beat chicken salad. I love the basic but also sometimes add, grapes, drained mandarin oranges cut up, a little pineapple drained well, pecans instead of almonds, and also I always add at least one hard boiled egg. We eat this on crackers, chips, grilled italian bread, and just a fork full sometimes fills the bill.
Try tossing in a handful of raisins for a little sweetness. Tasty!
this was so easy, i just used canned cooked chicken and it was ready in 5 minutes!
very good and simple. On occasion I have added chopped appels or dried craisons even a bit of citrus fruit darined and chopped .
I really liked this; I was a little surprised -- esp. since I generally don't like nuts in my food. But I mashed the almonds to tiny bits, and that really helped. I also substituted purple onion for the celery (but didn't measure it). I especially loved the tang of the lemon juice. Good stuff! (PS-You can definitely get more than 2 sandwiches out of this.)
I absolutely loved this recipe. I added chopped pecans and a new dill relish that I found. It was wonderful.
I thought this was a really tasty chicken salad. I did add some chopped sweet onion, because I like onion in chicken salad. Also, I chopped my chicken and veggies really fine, because I like a smoother texture, but kept the almonds in the regular size pieces. This added great texture to the salad. Great recipe!
Served it on AR's Homemade Flour Tortillas recipe with some lettuce and sliced tomatoes. I cooked the chicken in a slow cooker for a couple hours in the morning with some fresh garlic, onion powder and parsley. When it was done I shredded it. Also added pickles. My family thought it was a very gourmet lunch :) that would be served at an expensive restaurant.
I used Tyson's frozen Grilled and Ready Chicken Breast Strips. Added 1/4 tsp salt and two green onions chopped, cut the almonds by half (but otherwise changed nothing) and served on warm toasted bread......Fabulous! Best I've ever had! Thanks for the basic recipe and to those who added comments!
Quick, easy, and delicious! This was surprisingly good. Better than I expected. Try it!
I enjoyed this chicken salad immensely! I am on the South Beach Diet and this worked well with it. I wrapped it in a lettuce leaf and was is HEAVEN!!! Will definitely add this to my recipe box on here AND the one in my kitchen!! THANKS SO MUCH FOR SHARING THIS!!
Delicious! My first stab at chicken salad. I burnt the almonds, so I threw them out and used walnuts. It came out great. Definitely use the lemon juice. It gives it a good kick.
yummy yummy! this was the first chicken salad I have ever made. I love it however I did change it a bit I added another stalk of celery and used fresh squeezed lime juice because I did not have lemon. I love this I served on a bed of lettuce. thanks for the great recipe
YUM!!!
I made this recipe with canned white meat chicken and substituted dried cranberries for the celery and it was awesome! Since I only had a 5 oz can of chicken, scaled the recipe down to 1/4 of original..
Absolutely loved it. Best I have tasted from the crunchy texture of the almonds to the punches of sweetness from the grapes made this a delight in every bite. Thank you. Definitely a keeper. Oh didn't change a thing.
Sometimes I add a little diced apple to it for a tasty crunch. Sallie
It was great! Added pickles and soo delicious