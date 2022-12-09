Copycat Dot's Pretzels

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

If you've been craving the super savory Dot's pretzels—seasoned with buttermilk, butter, onion, garlic, and mustard—but can't find them near you, this recipe is a close second. We tried 4 different methods for replicating that buttery flavor and found starting with butter snaps pretzels is the best (and easiest!) way. But if you can't find those either, add 1 teaspoon butter extract to your seasoning mix.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy
Julia Levy

Julia Levy is an experienced cook with a demonstrated history of working in the publishing industry. She is skilled in catering, food & beverage, event planning, and menu development. She tests and develops recipes in the DotDash Meredith Test Kitchen for Southern Living.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022
Prep Time:
5 mins
Bake Time:
20 mins
Stand Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 cups

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup canola or peanut oil

  • 1 ½ tablespoons dry buttermilk powder

  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder

  • 1 ½ teaspoons onion powder

  • ¾ teaspoon dry mustard

  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

  • 8 ounces butter snaps pretzels

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C).

  2. Whisk together oil, buttermilk powder, garlic powder, onion powder, dry mustard, and salt in a large bowl. Add pretzels and toss to coat evenly.

  3. Spread out in an even layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake until toasted, about 20 minutes, stirring halfway through. Remove from oven and let cool 5 minutes before serving. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

    close up on a bowl of copycat Dot's pretzels
    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios