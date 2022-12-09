Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Snacks Copycat Dot's Pretzels Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos If you've been craving the super savory Dot's pretzels—seasoned with buttermilk, butter, onion, garlic, and mustard—but can't find them near you, this recipe is a close second. We tried 4 different methods for replicating that buttery flavor and found starting with butter snaps pretzels is the best (and easiest!) way. But if you can't find those either, add 1 teaspoon butter extract to your seasoning mix. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy is an experienced cook with a demonstrated history of working in the publishing industry. She is skilled in catering, food & beverage, event planning, and menu development. She tests and develops recipes in the DotDash Meredith Test Kitchen for Southern Living. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 9, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Bake Time: 20 mins Stand Time: 5 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 8 Yield: 8 cups Ingredients ¼ cup canola or peanut oil 1 ½ tablespoons dry buttermilk powder 2 teaspoons garlic powder 1 ½ teaspoons onion powder ¾ teaspoon dry mustard ½ teaspoon kosher salt 8 ounces butter snaps pretzels Directions Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Whisk together oil, buttermilk powder, garlic powder, onion powder, dry mustard, and salt in a large bowl. Add pretzels and toss to coat evenly. Spread out in an even layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake until toasted, about 20 minutes, stirring halfway through. Remove from oven and let cool 5 minutes before serving. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios I Made It Print Add Your Photo Photos of Copycat Dot's Pretzels