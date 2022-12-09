Copycat Dot's Pretzels

0 Photos

If you've been craving the super savory Dot's pretzels—seasoned with buttermilk, butter, onion, garlic, and mustard—but can't find them near you, this recipe is a close second. We tried 4 different methods for replicating that buttery flavor and found starting with butter snaps pretzels is the best (and easiest!) way. But if you can't find those either, add 1 teaspoon butter extract to your seasoning mix.