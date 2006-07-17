Tangy Chicken Breasts

3.9
124 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 49
  • 3 18
  • 2 5
  • 1 7

The chicken is marinated for six hours, and then broiled. Serve with wild rice or noodles.

Recipe by J DuChareau

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Place chicken in a single layer in a bowl or pan. Mix together Worcestershire sauce, oil, lemon juice, and garlic; pour over chicken. Cover. Refrigerate for at least 6 hours.

  • Take chicken out of marinade, and place on broiler pan or grill. Broil until done, approximately 7 minutes on each side.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
676 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 57.4g; cholesterol 60.9mg; sodium 717mg. Full Nutrition
