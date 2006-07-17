Tangy Chicken Breasts

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
676 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 57.4g; cholesterol 60.9mg; sodium 717mg. Full Nutrition
This was really great, but I only used about 1/3 cup of each liquid ingredient, then added 3 whole cloves of garlic crushed and ground fresh black pepper over the breasts before pouring on the maridade. Very flavorful and juicy...
so easy and very good-- note that there's TONS of marinade following this recipie; it says 4 chicken breasts but I covered 7 of them with the amount specified (and had room for a couple more)... I cook the breasts on my Geo Foreman grill and it's literally 10 minutes from fridge to plate... SO juicy and very delicious. excellent!
This is the EASIEST and MOST FLAVORFUL chicken marinade ever!!! I make it for company all the time and I always get asked, "How do you get the chicken to taste this good?" Then when I describe the marinade they can't believe it's that easy. I do, however, cut the amounts way down to just 1/3 & I add some fresh ground black pepper.
I also used less ingrediants for marinade and had plenty for 6 breasts. I substituted Mikes hard lemonade instead of lemon juice, and added minced garlic in addition to the powder. It was awsome. Thanks.
I thought this recipe was good. I cut all the ingrediants in half because it called for so much liquid for only 4 breasts. I marinated it for about 3 hrs, and the chicken was tender, moist, and yummy. I would make it again, it was nice to have something different!
I made half the recipe (plenty for 6 chicken breasts) and used 1 tbsp of fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. I pounded the chicken a bit and marinated it for only one hour in a vaccuum sealed dish. I cooked it on the grill. My husband and two children thought that this was the best chicken EVER! Very tasty and moist. I will definitely add this to the top of our favorites list! Thanks for sharing!
This was a huge hit, the wife who hates non-breaded chicken LOVED this marinade. She's hated every other marinade I've tried till this one. But after cooking this up all she could do was keeping saying how good it was. I did two breast, and used 1/2 cup of each ingredient and it turned out to be about perfect for both of them in a gallon zip-lock bag. I did marinade it for 24+ hours, but that was because something came up and we couldn't make it the first night. But for sure didn't ruin it, won't know if it was better that way until I can make it the right way. I grilled it onside on grill, and it grilled up just about perfect....
It's too bad we couldn't choose no stars because that's what I'd choose for this recipe. It had WAY too much lemon. So much that I couldn't taste the chicken. Even my husband hated it, which is unusual because he eats everthing. Won't be making this again.
It was too tangy for me and my husband. I even cut down liquids to 1/3 cup.
I LOVED THIS RECIPE!!!! It was fabulous! The flavor was awesome and chicken was tender. I followed the recipe exactly and grilled them about 9-10 mins on my George Foreman grill. My husband asked my to fix chicken like this from now on and my 4 yr old loved it too! Thanks for such a great recipe. Definitely a keeper!!!
This received mixed reviews from my family. 3 stars because my 5 year old liked it. I took one bite and my older son and daughter didn't like it. Don't think I will even try to tweek the recipe to make again.
Can I give this 10 stars? We've had this every week for the past 3 weeks and it always tastes fantastic. I make it exactly as directed and let it marinate while I work. Then it's 15 minutes to dinner. Love it! Thanks!
This was awesome. I let it marinade all day. The recipe as posted is WAAAAY too much. I used just 1/3 cup of each and added 1/3 cup of honey too. That was plenty for 2.5 lbs of chicken. I'd guess the recipe is for 4 POUNDS of chicken.
This was really good. I topped mine with some fresh cilantro (trying to use it up!!). I was low on worch. sauce so I added some teriyaki to the marinade. This was flavorful and moist, I baked at 350 degrees for about a half an hour.
Exremely easy! We used half the recipe for just 2 large breasts. It didn't seem to tangy, like some suggest. We also grilled on our Foreman for about 8 minutes and the chicken was a bit dry, so I made some extra marinade (minus the oil) for dipping. I'm sure we'll do it again!
Very interesting taste, slightly acidic. Halved the recipe, baked in oven with marinade. My brother and fiance both enjoyed it very much - we added a slice of cheese to each fillet midway through baking. Served with brown rice and vegetables.
Surprisingly tasty for such an easy to put together marinade. I also used only 1/3 C of each ingredient and added minced garlic to the marinade. I sprinkled the garlic powder along with back pepper directly onto the breasts. I only time to let it sit in the marinade for about an hour. Would like to try it again after marinating overnight!
I substituted 1/2 lemon sliced and 2 cloves of garlic pressed in place of the juice and powder. Marinated overnight. Baked in oven at 350 for.. oh a while. Not bad but seemed to be missing something. The marinade just wasn't as strong as I thought it would be.
Taste the marinade after adding a little of the lemon juice. After adding a little more lemon juice (if you do), taste again. Stir it all up and taste it. To make sure there isn't too much lemon, taste the marinade. Especially right before you add the chicken, taste. I neglected to taste the marinade before putting the chicken in. If I had, I would have found out how strong my lemon juice was and made more marinade, and the lemon would not have overpowered my chicken. It smelled delicious, though.
I'm sorry that I have to do this to the author M. DuChareau, but this was awful chicken. When my wife read the ingredients out, I thought it sounded very strange, as so much worcester sauce was weird, especially on chicken of all things. But we decided to give it a go. We lessened the lemon as per the recommendations in the reviews. The end result - I found it edible, but my wife did not. She had one bite and that was it. I made it a bit better by adding a lot of pepper, but it still wasn't good.
Just ok, there was too much Worcestershire sauce. I would use more lemon juice next time. I'd probably only make this if I didn't have better options, like when I'm about to go shopping in the next few days.
Followed recipe almost to a "T". Turned out amazing!.... Instead of 1 cup of lemon juice only used the juice from 1 lemon. 1 tsp salt, 2 tsp black pepper, 1 cup worsteshire sauce, 1 cup veg oil, 1 large yellow onion quartered and 4 cloves of garlic. Marinated the chicken overnight... Baked the chicken at 425. Half way through poured remaining marinate over chicken. Served with fried potato wedges... Delicious!!!!
This is such a GOOD, quick and easy recipe!!! Gr8 for barbeques also!
Yea! Finally a different chicken marinade. This is now my new favorite. Yum! I didn't read the other reviews before I made it but since I was only making 2 breasts, I halved the recipe and it was still more than enough.
Both me and my fiance enjoyed this and it was extremely easy!
I thought this was really good. My DH wasn't big on it, but I think it's a matter of personal taste. I made it for company and they all said it was quite good! It had a lot of flavor! I will make this again! :)
Turned out nice on my Hamilton Beach indoor grill. 3 hours was enough time to get a lot of flavor from the marinade. I think that next time I will try fresh garlic, black pepper and decrease the lemon juice amount just a bit so that its perfect for my taste.
Like others, I reduced the recipe to just 1/3 of a c. of each liquid, and used fresh garlic. The chicken turned out tangy, as promised. Very flavorful. I sliced the chicken and used it to top a green salad. Thanks DuChareau!
I made this dish tonight and it was fantastic! Only changes I made were cutting the amounts of each liquid in half and I used Mike Hard Pink Lemonade instead of lemon juice. Everyone LOVED it! :) Oh and I let it sit over night in the mix.
Great Simple recipe. The volume of sauce covers 5 whole chicken breasts as s marinade to grill. I made it a second time as a flavoring for pulled chicken and only uses 3T Worcestershire sauce an 2T of lemon juice. Easy and loved by all.
This recipe gave me an IDEA. I made the marinade with garlic powder, some Worcestershire sauce and some Raw apple cider vinegar (Bragg`s), poked the chicken breast with a sharp fork and let it set while everything else cooked..... YUM, YUM!!
Took the advice of other readers and used 1/3 cup of oil, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce - it was plenty to cover four large boneless breasts. I added some fresh cilantro and these were awesome - very moist and lots of flavor. The second time I made them I used lime juice instead of lemon. Hubby didn't like the lime (I thought it was great!) but we both agree this is a winner for a fast, easy and very good chicken recipe.
Sorry but this was not the best idea. It really wasn't all that flavorful and I did let it stay in the fridge for almost 7 hours. I really was looking forward to adding this to switch up the meal ideas. And I love lemon but all we could taste was a hint of worsteshire. Thanx for letting us all try it though.
tried this recipe it was good but not great to be honest i let marinate for 7 hours in the fridge and followed the recipe to a tee, i just don't think it was a keeper. I made with veggies and rice, the flavor was overwheming even though it smelled great, it was what it was TANGY!
I was looking for an easy marinade and came across this recipe. I didn't have the lime juice but still made it anyway. The chicken came out great and still had some tang to it. Next time I will make sure I have the lime juice.
I liked this recipe. It tasted great and was so simple, but my husband didn't think too much of it. Maybe if we had grilled instead of using the broiler it might have been different. This recipe will be tried again.
I thought this recipe was very good. The only thing I changed was I squeezed two lemons into the marinade instead of using the cup of lemon juice as directed. My family enjoyed it as well. Thank you for posting.
I made this last night. marinaded for 6 hrs. Next time I'm going to poke the chicken and marinade overnight to get more flavor inside the chicken. It was good though.
Try this on salmon. Fantastic. For salmon use equal portions oil, worchester sauce and lemon juice (and add a little brown sugar or maple syrup). With chicken half the lemon juice. Will certainly make this up again. Yum
