Tangy Chicken Breasts

This was a huge hit, the wife who hates non-breaded chicken LOVED this marinade. She's hated every other marinade I've tried till this one. But after cooking this up all she could do was keeping saying how good it was. I did two breast, and used 1/2 cup of each ingredient and it turned out to be about perfect for both of them in a gallon zip-lock bag. I did marinade it for 24+ hours, but that was because something came up and we couldn't make it the first night. But for sure didn't ruin it, won't know if it was better that way until I can make it the right way. I grilled it onside on grill, and it grilled up just about perfect....