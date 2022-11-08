Barbacoa Tacos

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

This meat for these barbacoa tacos is packed with smoky chile pepper flavor and comes out perfectly tender. Spices like cumin complement the chiles and oregano and bay leaves add an earthiness to this recipe.

Recipe by Jasmine
looking down at two barbacoa tacos
Prep Time:
45 mins
Cook Time:
2 hrs
Total Time:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
6
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 small white onion, quartered

  • 2 ripe plum tomatoes

  • 2 cloves garlic

  • 4 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

  • 3 teaspoons kosher salt

  • 1 ½ teaspoons chili powder

  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin

  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 (3 pound) beef chuck roast

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 1 cup water

  • 3 fresh bay leaves

  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano

  • 1 tablespoon light brown sugar

  • 1 tablespoon lime juice

  • corn tortillas, warmed

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, or to taste

  • ½ bunch radishes, thinly sliced

  • 2 ripe avocados, peeled, pitted and sliced

Directions

  1. Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium-high. Arrange onion wedges (cut side down), tomatoes, and garlic in the dry skillet in a single layer, working in batches if needed. Cook, turning occasionally, until charred on all sides, about 6 minutes for the garlic and about 12 minutes for the onions and tomatoes.

  2. Transfer charred vegetables to a blender and add chipotle peppers. Process until smooth, about 1 minute.

  3. Stir together salt, chili powder, cumin, and black pepper in a small bowl. Cut beef into 6 equal-sized cubes and season evenly with salt mixture.

  4. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add beef in batches and cook, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer browned beef to a large plate.

  5. Pour water into the Dutch oven and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add onion-tomato mixture, bay leaves, oregano, and brown sugar and stir to combine. Reduce heat to medium-low and bring to a simmer.

  6. Nestle beef back into pot and cover. Cook, stirring and re-nestling beef occasionally (about every 20 to 30 minutes), until beef is tender and pulls easily apart with a fork, 1 hour and 45 minutes to 2 hours and 15 minutes. Remove bay leaves and discard.

  7. Remove beef from Dutch oven, place on cutting board; shred beef using 2 forks. Return beef to the Dutch oven, add lime juice, and stir to combine. Serve in corn tortillas with cilantro, radishes, and avocado.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

771 Calories
56g Fat
25g Carbs
43g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 771
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 56g 72%
Saturated Fat 19g 93%
Cholesterol 161mg 54%
Sodium 1146mg 50%
Total Carbohydrate 25g 9%
Dietary Fiber 8g 27%
Protein 43g
Potassium 1124mg 24%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
sliced carne asada with guacamole, avocado, and salsa
Taqueria Style Tacos - Carne Asada
1,268 Ratings
Barbacoa-Style Shredded Beef
211 Ratings
Birria de Pollo (Chicken Birria) Tacos
Birria de Pollo (Chicken Birria) Tacos
close up view of Chipotle Barbacoa in a bowl with rice, tomatoes, fresh herbs, sour cream, lettuce and a tortilla
Chipotle Barbacoa
55 Ratings
Carne Asada Tacos
Carne Asada Tacos
211 Ratings
Copycat Chipotle Beef Barbacoa
14 Ratings
Birria de Res Tacos (Beef Birria Tacos) close up with dipping sauce, topped with cilantro
Birria de Res Tacos (Beef Birria Tacos)
22 Ratings
Beef Barbacoa (Barbacoa de Res)
1 Rating
Spaghetti Squash Tacos
Spaghetti Squash Tacos
68 Ratings
close up view of of Navajo Tacos garnished with tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and cheese
Navajo Tacos
7 Ratings
Favorite Fry Bread Tacos
18 Ratings
Mexican Rice & Beef Tacos
23 Ratings
image
Tiny Tacos
3 Ratings
Jerk Chicken Tacos
Jerk Chicken Tacos
1 Rating
close up view of Black Bean Tacos with tomatoes and avocados on a plate
Black Bean Tacos
78 Ratings
Spam Tacos
3 Ratings