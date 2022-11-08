Barbacoa Tacos

Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium-high. Arrange onion wedges (cut side down), tomatoes, and garlic in the dry skillet in a single layer, working in batches if needed. Cook, turning occasionally, until charred on all sides, about 6 minutes for the garlic and about 12 minutes for the onions and tomatoes.

Transfer charred vegetables to a blender and add chipotle peppers. Process until smooth, about 1 minute.

Stir together salt, chili powder, cumin, and black pepper in a small bowl. Cut beef into 6 equal-sized cubes and season evenly with salt mixture.

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add beef in batches and cook, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer browned beef to a large plate.

Pour water into the Dutch oven and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add onion-tomato mixture, bay leaves, oregano, and brown sugar and stir to combine. Reduce heat to medium-low and bring to a simmer.

Nestle beef back into pot and cover. Cook, stirring and re-nestling beef occasionally (about every 20 to 30 minutes), until beef is tender and pulls easily apart with a fork, 1 hour and 45 minutes to 2 hours and 15 minutes. Remove bay leaves and discard.