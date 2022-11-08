Recipes Main Dishes Taco Recipes Beef Barbacoa Tacos Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This meat for these barbacoa tacos is packed with smoky chile pepper flavor and comes out perfectly tender. Spices like cumin complement the chiles and oregano and bay leaves add an earthiness to this recipe. Recipe by Jasmine Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 45 mins Cook Time: 2 hrs Total Time: 2 hrs 45 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 small white onion, quartered 2 ripe plum tomatoes 2 cloves garlic 4 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce 3 teaspoons kosher salt 1 ½ teaspoons chili powder 1 teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 (3 pound) beef chuck roast 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 cup water 3 fresh bay leaves 2 teaspoons dried oregano 1 tablespoon light brown sugar 1 tablespoon lime juice corn tortillas, warmed 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, or to taste ½ bunch radishes, thinly sliced 2 ripe avocados, peeled, pitted and sliced Directions Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium-high. Arrange onion wedges (cut side down), tomatoes, and garlic in the dry skillet in a single layer, working in batches if needed. Cook, turning occasionally, until charred on all sides, about 6 minutes for the garlic and about 12 minutes for the onions and tomatoes. Transfer charred vegetables to a blender and add chipotle peppers. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Stir together salt, chili powder, cumin, and black pepper in a small bowl. Cut beef into 6 equal-sized cubes and season evenly with salt mixture. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add beef in batches and cook, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer browned beef to a large plate. Pour water into the Dutch oven and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add onion-tomato mixture, bay leaves, oregano, and brown sugar and stir to combine. Reduce heat to medium-low and bring to a simmer. Nestle beef back into pot and cover. Cook, stirring and re-nestling beef occasionally (about every 20 to 30 minutes), until beef is tender and pulls easily apart with a fork, 1 hour and 45 minutes to 2 hours and 15 minutes. Remove bay leaves and discard. Remove beef from Dutch oven, place on cutting board; shred beef using 2 forks. Return beef to the Dutch oven, add lime juice, and stir to combine. Serve in corn tortillas with cilantro, radishes, and avocado. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 771 Calories 56g Fat 25g Carbs 43g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 771 % Daily Value * Total Fat 56g 72% Saturated Fat 19g 93% Cholesterol 161mg 54% Sodium 1146mg 50% Total Carbohydrate 25g 9% Dietary Fiber 8g 27% Protein 43g Potassium 1124mg 24% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Barbacoa Tacos