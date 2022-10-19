Donut Pan Egg Sandwiches

Breakfast sandwiches have never been easier than with this simple trick. Use your donut pan to create fluffy, stuffed omelet rings perfect for a toasty bagel (or biscuit) sandwich. The whole dish comes together in the oven, so you won't have to spend the morning standing over the stove top. Customize with your favorite breakfast meats, cheeses, veggies, or toppings.

Annie Campbell
Annie Campbell is an Allrecipes video personality and producer who tries many of the trending foods you've been curious about on the internet. Her 'We Tried It' video series covers a wide variety of cooking content, from easy, 3-ingredient dishes and recreated restaurant favorites to fearlessly tasting the strangest food combinations on the internet.

Published on October 19, 2022
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
12 mins
Total Time:
17 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 breakfast sandwiches
Ingredients

  • 10 large eggs

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

  • 6 ounces cooked breakfast sausage

  • 3 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped

  • 6 mini bagels

  • 6 slices Cheddar cheese

  • Sriracha sauce or hot sauce (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Grease a 6-cavity donut pan with cooking spray.

  2. Whisk eggs in a large bowl until consistent and no egg whites are visible. Whisk in salt and pepper. Pour eggs into the donut pan, dividing evenly amongst the 6 cavities.

  3. Bake in the preheated oven until the egg rounds are set and puffed up, 10 to 12 minutes.

  4. While cooking, split the bagels and place on a lined baking sheet. Top one half of each bagel with cheese. Bake until golden brown and the cheese is melted, 4 to 5 minutes.

  5. Run a knife along the edge of the donut pan to remove the egg rounds, then place one on each bagel half. Top with hot sauce, if desired. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

484 Calories
27g Fat
32g Carbs
29g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 484
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 27g 35%
Saturated Fat 12g 59%
Cholesterol 363mg 121%
Sodium 956mg 42%
Total Carbohydrate 32g 12%
Dietary Fiber 5g 19%
Protein 29g
Potassium 436mg 9%

