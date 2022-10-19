Recipes Breakfast and Brunch Eggs Breakfast Sandwich Recipes Donut Pan Egg Sandwiches Be the first to rate & review! Breakfast sandwiches have never been easier than with this simple trick. Use your donut pan to create fluffy, stuffed omelet rings perfect for a toasty bagel (or biscuit) sandwich. The whole dish comes together in the oven, so you won't have to spend the morning standing over the stove top. Customize with your favorite breakfast meats, cheeses, veggies, or toppings. By Annie Campbell Annie Campbell Instagram Annie Campbell is an Allrecipes video personality and producer who tries many of the trending foods you've been curious about on the internet. Her 'We Tried It' video series covers a wide variety of cooking content, from easy, 3-ingredient dishes and recreated restaurant favorites to fearlessly tasting the strangest food combinations on the internet. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on October 19, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 12 mins Total Time: 17 mins Servings: 6 Yield: 6 breakfast sandwiches Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 10 large eggs salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste 6 ounces cooked breakfast sausage 3 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped 6 mini bagels 6 slices Cheddar cheese Sriracha sauce or hot sauce (optional) Directions Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Grease a 6-cavity donut pan with cooking spray. Whisk eggs in a large bowl until consistent and no egg whites are visible. Whisk in salt and pepper. Pour eggs into the donut pan, dividing evenly amongst the 6 cavities. Bake in the preheated oven until the egg rounds are set and puffed up, 10 to 12 minutes. While cooking, split the bagels and place on a lined baking sheet. Top one half of each bagel with cheese. Bake until golden brown and the cheese is melted, 4 to 5 minutes. Run a knife along the edge of the donut pan to remove the egg rounds, then place one on each bagel half. Top with hot sauce, if desired. Serve immediately. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 484 Calories 27g Fat 32g Carbs 29g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 484 % Daily Value * Total Fat 27g 35% Saturated Fat 12g 59% Cholesterol 363mg 121% Sodium 956mg 42% Total Carbohydrate 32g 12% Dietary Fiber 5g 19% Protein 29g Potassium 436mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Donut Pan Egg Sandwiches