Macadamia Nut Crusted Mahi Mahi
This is an unbelievable Hawaiian recipe that utilizes native ingredients to create a succulent hot and sweet entree.
This is an unbelievable Hawaiian recipe that utilizes native ingredients to create a succulent hot and sweet entree.
We had macadamia nut crusted mahi at a *very expensive* restaurant in Hawaii a year and a half ago. Ever since, my husband has been raving about it. I decided to try this recipe for our Easter dinner yesterday as a special treat for him. It was a huge success. :) He said, "this is every bit as delicious as _________ restaurant!" So there you have it -- from the mahi-loving man himself. ;) I did make a few changes to the recipe: first, I used more nuts than bread crumbs because I only had seasoned crumbs and didn't want the nutty flavor to get lost. Second, I forgot to buy a habanero pepper so I just threw some crushed red pepper flakes into the sauce while it simmered. The spiciness was perfect. Next, I used about twice as much coconut as the recipe called for because I really wanted the coconut flavor to stand out. Also, since I used canned pineapple chunks rather than fresh, I used the syrup from the can to sweeten the sauce rather than sugar. And lastly, I served the sauce over the fish without straining it, sort of like a chutney -- the chunks of fruit were really tasty with the fish. Superb recipe!Read More
The recipe sounded like it would taste great. But it wasn't. It was expensive to buy all of the ingredients, which wouldn't be an issue if it actually came out good. I followed the recipe to a "T" and the mahi mahi crust didn't tase like a macadamia nut crust..just bread crumbs. The sauce never thinkened up..not even close. The whole meal had no taste to it. Not to mention that the steps listed are out of order! It says to brown the fish, then start cooking the sauce for 30 minutes, then finish cooking the fish for only 10 minutes in the oven. What do you do with the browned fish for 30 minutes while the sauce cooks? I should have read this recipe more carefully.Read More
We had macadamia nut crusted mahi at a *very expensive* restaurant in Hawaii a year and a half ago. Ever since, my husband has been raving about it. I decided to try this recipe for our Easter dinner yesterday as a special treat for him. It was a huge success. :) He said, "this is every bit as delicious as _________ restaurant!" So there you have it -- from the mahi-loving man himself. ;) I did make a few changes to the recipe: first, I used more nuts than bread crumbs because I only had seasoned crumbs and didn't want the nutty flavor to get lost. Second, I forgot to buy a habanero pepper so I just threw some crushed red pepper flakes into the sauce while it simmered. The spiciness was perfect. Next, I used about twice as much coconut as the recipe called for because I really wanted the coconut flavor to stand out. Also, since I used canned pineapple chunks rather than fresh, I used the syrup from the can to sweeten the sauce rather than sugar. And lastly, I served the sauce over the fish without straining it, sort of like a chutney -- the chunks of fruit were really tasty with the fish. Superb recipe!
This recipe is outstanding!! I served it for a small dinner party (4 people) and I received glowing compliments (this using previously frozen mahi). Changes I made: I used a whole can of macadamia nuts (6 ounces) and a smaller amount of bread crumbs (maybe 2-3 ounces?). I found that I wanted more coating than the recipe calls for. I also dipped each fillet in an egg mixture (1 whole egg + 1 egg white) before coating. For the sauce I didn’t use the pepper as mentioned in other reviews, and instead just added a few shakes of crushed red pepper. I also only used 3 cups of chicken broth instead of 4 and found that I still needed to add a little cornstarch to thicken up the sauce appropriately. Instead of fresh fruit, I used canned mixed tropical fruit cups. And instead of sugar, I sweetened the sauce with the juice from the cans (I left the fruit in the sauce when I stirred in the cornstarch instead of straining out the fruit and it was fine this way). Finally I served the sauce and fruit over the fish like chutney. I received RAVES from everyone…I had reserved sauce so I served that on the table as well, and everyone was scraping the bowl. This was definitely a winner and I will certainly be making it again! My boyfriend LOVED it. Oh, and another reviewer mentioned that it is a lot of prep work…I didn’t find that to be the case if you used the canned fruits and crushed red pepper…the only chopping I had to do was the onion. Great recipe!!
I would never want to mess with a chef's perfection, but Target's Archer Farms brand makes a sauce with habanero's and mangos if you want a short cut.
Amazingly delicious!! I've been to many, many island resorts and have never had such good mahi mahi as this. And I cut corners, even! 1. I used canned tropical fruit and juice to sweeten; 2. Used chili paste from a tube; 3. Used a can of coconut milk instead of regular coconut (it made the sauce thicker) 4. I also dipped the filets in an egg mixture to ensure even coating. 5. I pureed the sauce instead of straining-- if you do this, you'll have twice as much as you would otherwise. My bf was so impressed, he suggested we save the leftover sauce so I can make it again, TOMORROW!! Also, I used frozen fish and boullion (not stock)- this meant I didn't have to simmer the sauce in order to reduce.
This had lots of flavor! I had to add a bit of water (maybe 1 Tbsp.) to the nuts and breadcrumbs mixture, to make it pasty enough to stick to the fish. Worked like a charm. Also did not have haberno peppers, so like others I used a dash or two or crushed red pepper flakes (which really gave the dish some heat!). I strained the sauce to thicken it with some cornstarch, once it was thickened I added the fruit back to it and served over the baked fish, as one reviewer said, like a chutney. Keep in mind if you have thick mahi fillets, like I had (mine were probably at least 1" thick) you may have to increase oven time - mine took about 20 min. Also be forewarned - this is a time-consuming recipe, and I didn't even chop my fruit, I bought the del monte fresh chopped fruit cups. Still, a dish to impress your guests. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious! I followed the recipe EXCEPT that I did not have papaya and so just added a little extra pineapple and mango to compensate and also did not have the pepper so I followed another's suggestion and just added some red pepper flakes. It did the trick! I also added a little cornstarch to the sauce at the end of the boiling to thicken it up. The dish was delicious and an easy one to impress hubby or company with. Very good!
The recipe sounded like it would taste great. But it wasn't. It was expensive to buy all of the ingredients, which wouldn't be an issue if it actually came out good. I followed the recipe to a "T" and the mahi mahi crust didn't tase like a macadamia nut crust..just bread crumbs. The sauce never thinkened up..not even close. The whole meal had no taste to it. Not to mention that the steps listed are out of order! It says to brown the fish, then start cooking the sauce for 30 minutes, then finish cooking the fish for only 10 minutes in the oven. What do you do with the browned fish for 30 minutes while the sauce cooks? I should have read this recipe more carefully.
I make this at least twice a month now. I made whole wheat bread crumbs from stale bread that I toasted until dry, and put in a food processor. I used red pepper flakes in place of the habanero, and I think the sauce is better without the papaya. I thickened the sauce with cornstarch, and I sweetened it with honey. I substituted half olive oil for the butter to keep myself from further expansion. Excellent recipe. Thank You!
FANTASTIC!! I wish I could give this 10 stars! My husband called in the afternoon to say that he had just caught some dorado (that's what us So-Cal folks call mahi mahi) and I wanted to make something that was going to be different than the way I had eaten it before (plain, grilled or raw, with soy sauce). This was the most delicious fish I have EVER had--restaurant or home cooked--the best. Each and every flavor could be tasted and they combined so well. I had never cooked with habaneros before, and DO NOT use more than two, but they gave the perfect heat to the sweet fruits and coconut. I was worried that I wouldn't be able to taste the macadamia nuts, but even they made themselves known in this recipe. Considering the fish was "free" (sorta), it wasn't too expensive of a meal, but it is definitely worth the cost even if you have to buy the fish. This meal is worthy of heads of state, and actually impressed my husband (he's a fisher, not an eater of fish). I will make sure to keep these ingredients on hand during dorado season. Thank you for the superb recipe (and for making me look like a 5-star chef!)
*Wow.. this was amazing for all your tastebuds* **Thanks
we followed the recipe step by step EXACTLY and we were really disappointed. It was way too hot and we LOVE spricy food. We couldn't even eat it and I ended up throwing all of the sauce out. I recommend that you use one habanero pepper or do as others have suggested and don't use any and substitute red pepper flakes.
This was really fantastic! I couldn't get enough of that sauce and so kept pouring it on my brown basmati rice and just ate it like that!!! I do have to say though, I don't know if it was just he habaneros from my garden that were too hot, but my husband and I LOVE spicy food, we eat sriracha on everything and this dish was okay for us but I would never serve something this spicy to guests(unless I know for a fact they love really hot food) I would say to cut it back to one habanero and if not spicy enough add some chili flakes...The crust was fantastic but I did more like 3/4 of a cup of macadamian nuts and one cup of bread crumbs seasoned with salt and pepper. I also fork whipped 2 egg whites to dredge the fish in first. I also used about half a can of coconut milk and reduced the chicken stock to 3 1/2 cups(make sure to use stock and not broth for the best flavor) and 1 tblsp of sucranat sugar (from Hawaii) For those of you who found your sauce didn't thicken, then you did not simmer it long enough, Simmering doesn't necessarily mean a slow simmer....I kept it at a good med/ high heat for the liquid to evaporate and the sauce then reduces nicely. I used an emergen blender to semi break up the chunks(still leaving alot of texture) you could do this in a processor with just two or three pulses. This also helps to thicken without the use of cornstarch. Great recipe and will be using often as a go to meal especially for company!
Wow! This recipe was phenomenal. My boyfriend and his roommate both went back for seconds. I added a bit more coconut than the recipe called for and left the fruit in the sauce to act as a sort of chutney. I served it with tropical jasmine rice cooked in chicken broth and coconur milk and topped with crushed pineapple and green onions and a side green salad. Yummy!!!
If you want to treat her like a lady, then make this for you wife for a candle light dinner. Nice and flaky with sweet heat she loved it. The only real change I made was to go with a 15 oz can of Dole Tropical fruit instead of fresh pineapple, papaya and mango. I served it with love and sweet patotoe brownies for desert.
This was sooo delicious! My husband and I just got back from Hawaii and wanted to try cooking as if we were still there. And not to be bragging but this was better than anything we had there! I made it easy by buying the can of tropical fruit and using the food processor for the bread crumbs and nuts. Also, did not skip out on the Habanero but used the food processor instead of having to chop the pepper by hand- the flavor from the pepper was delicious (used 1 pepper to 2 steaks). I didn't need to bake it, that would have dried it out too much. Just browned in skillet and then topped off with the sauce, fruit chunks and all. I also more than doubled the coconut. So good, thank you for the recipe! One last thing, I only used 2 pieces of fish instead of 6 and used the full amount of breading and found it to be just enough, you may want to make more if you are making the full amount of fish.
We were in Maui and my brother-in-law caught some Mahi Mahi on a fishing trip. I found this recipe and decided that this one sounded especially good with all the fruit so easily found on Maui. I did like a lot of other reviewers and did not strain the fruit after simmering. It was very tasty with the chutney style. I did not thicken with corn starch like other reviewers did, and I think if I would have strained the fruit out, the sauce would have been too thin. We also added 3 Tbsp of coconut to the sauce instead of just one, and I think if I make it again, I will add even more for a more coconutty taste. This recipe was outstanding! It got rave reviews from my family. Hope to make it again!
excellent idea to dust in bread crumb+micro chopped nuts. did not make the sauce (took shortcut and used already made pineapple-mango sauce).
Tried this exactly according to the original recipe, and thought it was just alright. I like food very spicy, and the amount of habanero was just right for a good level of heat. But for the time and number of "not on hand" ingredients required, it just didn't do a lot for me. And the consistency of the coating after drizzling it with the sauce was unfortunately gooey.
Great recipe - would definitely use again. In order to make the bread crumbs stick to the fish, dip into a beaten egg before coating. If it does not look amazing before baking, don't loose hope! It can still turn out to be a hit.
Getting a quality visually-appealing crust was a challenge. For presentation, I wound up sprinkling toasted macadamia and coconut over the finished filets. Used the freshest fish and the freshest fruit. OMG. I cook all the time. I think this was the best thing that I ever tasted from my own kitchen. The sauce is DEEEEEVINE.
This dish was moved to the top of our "best meal we've ever had" list. It met or surpassed the restaurant version we tried a couple of years ago at a top notch restaurant. I used all fresh ingredients (except for pineapple) just to be safe, and since it was so outrageously delicious I'd probably stick to that next time. I did use a lesser amount of chicken stock and also used corn starch (mixed in with a little pineapple juice for the sweetener) as recommended by another reviewer, and also served it "chutney style" by not straining and only removing the pepper. Delicioso!!
Delicious. All my dinner guests asked for the recipe. I also left the fruit in the sauce so it was more of a chutney. Excellent recipe.
Wonderful - everyone loved it even those not too fond of fish.
Great recipe and the chutney turned out real good. Although I would use a less spicy pepper next time as the habanero was a tad too spicy for me.
This was excellent and I think the reason I liked it so much is because how easy it was after I cheated. I have had this dish in many many restaurants and I think mine was just as good... Do you have a trader joe's by you? Well then great, get a jar of their pineapple salsa put it in a small sauce pan and let it simmer on med heat for about 10 minutes... and your sauce is done. Super easy super tasty! I also put a bit of milk on the fish so the coating would attach easier but it wouldn't be as thick as egg and the rest I followed. I served this over brown rice and it was perfect!
absolutely delicious!
Good and easy recipe
this was amazing! i made it for my boyfriend and he is still raving about it. The sauce wasn't as thick as I expected and I worried about it but it still was so good it didn't even matter. Just be careful with the habeneros, my fingers burned all night because I didn't wear gloves whenever I handled them. :)
The sauce was was too "chickeny" with all the stock. Would try coconut milk or some cream next time. Pureed in blender to thicken but left some fruit chunks still. Recipe also out of order- the sauce should be started before everything else. Did add unsweetened coconut coating and it was excellent. Cooked with opah instead of mahi and it was good.
I suggest using panko breadcrumbs in lieu of the regular "western" version. Otherwise, this is an easy and quick dinner recipe.
Thank you for a mahi mahi recipe that even my "I hate fish" 7 year old enjoyed. I couldn't find shallots or fresh pineapple at the grocer, so I replaced them with onion and canned pineapple.
This was delicious! Although it took closer to 20 minutes in the oven for our fillets to cook (perhaps they were thicker?). We'll definitely make this again.
This one has lived up to the reviews. Well worth making. I made pretty much as is with exceptions to the papaya(don't care for) and used red onion because I forgot the shallots. No need to strain the sauce, it just adds an extra step and it is fabulous with fruit pieces in it. Scooped a bit of the sauce on the side before adding the peppers at the end(used jalepenos) so the kids didn't have the heat. I too added about a tablespoon of corn starch to thicken the sauce. This one is definate keeper. Who needs the high priced dinner bill of eating out with this recipe in your book? Great way for the kids to like fish when paired with the sweet sauce!
I had hubby to this process outside on the grill (with a cast iron pan) and it turned out wonderful.
Good recipe. I used less bread crumbs and vegetable broth instead of chicken. Very tender sauce, not hot to my taste. I liked papaya in this sauce, it gave an extra flavor. I thickened the sauce with cornstarch.
Great! We have made this several times and my family always enjoys it. I have heard from friends that it "tastes like what we pay $20-25 for in a resturant". Everyone loves it!
Very good. Next time will try brushing fish with honey before coating with macadamia nuts.
I made this with fresh halibut and simplified the sauce by using canned pineapple tidbits (the other fruits are not very affordable and sometimes not even available where I live). Everyone LOVED it. This will be an oft-repeated dinner for us. Side note: I made a separate batch for my daughter with gluten and macadamia nut allergies using chopped cashews and gluten-free flour, and it was also very good.
This was delicious! And a very pretty and impressive looking dish to serve. I was generous on the fruit and coconut and it turned out great! Love this!
I'd give this a five star rating. I only cooked the Mahi, I didn't do the rest. I only had walnuts on hand and they worked out perfectly. Husband approved!
Yum! My husband and I enjoyed this very much!
Amazing! Even our 8 and 2 year olds ate it and dont normally like fish. Used more nuts than bread crumbs for the breading. Salsa was great for us and would have been ok for the kids if I made it without the pepper (too spicy for them). Yummy! Will make again very soon.
I too "joined" this site just to rate this. Wow...This was an amazing recipe. I've been cooking for my boyfried for the last year, only repeating the same meal twice, and though he is very appreciative, he is very hard to impress. He loved it! He recently said he couldn't wait until I made it again and requested it for our anniversary. I made it with red and gold papaya, pineapple, and mango. I didn't have a habanero so I used a serrano. Great! We thought we'd like it a bit spicier so next time I will use the habanero. I served it with both the fruit chunks and sauce, over coconut rice. Great combo of tropical flavors. Couldn't ask for a better recipe...
This was by far, the best fish i've ever eaten, prepared by me or at a restaurant. The only variation i did was instead of making a sauce from the fruit, i blended the whole thing after it was reduced and made a sort of jam/chutney out of it, and spread it over the fish when done. Served with coconut rice and some grilled red peppers/pineapple/purple onion skewers. Wow! thanks again for the recipe!
Phenomenal. Served to 4 dinner guests and it was loved by all. Used cayenne instead of habaneros and omitted papaya per other comments. Served with coconut rice, and diced cucumber & mango salad Delicious!
I tried this recipe and the whole family loved it. We ate the fruit with the fish too. Very spicy. My sauce didn't thicken, but it was still delicious.
This dish was amazing. I made a few changes for vegetarian reasons. such as veggetable stock instead of the chicken. I also dipped the fish in an egg batter before the bread crumb mixture which gave it a crisper crust. Overall this dish was amazing. My husband loved it, and he hates fish!
This was delicious! I didn't have the habanero, so I used crushed red pepper flakes and it was great! I also used panko bread crumbs & more nuts than the recipe calls for. SO good!! When I make it again, I'll definitely double the sauce recipe- it was so good, but when it cooked down, there wasn't much left!!
Excellent sauce. Made this the other night. I added 1/4 cup of Coconut Rum and reduced it before adding the chicken stock and used 1 jalapeno pepper rather than the habaneros. The sauce take a while, 45 minutes, to reduce and thicken, but I found it perfect for entertaining and having a few drinks prior to dinner.
Way too sweet. Won't be cooking this one again. It was very expensive to make too.
A very rich and satisfying dish with a tropical flair. Only thing I changed was I subbed Panko breadcrumbs for regular b.c. and added a few dashes of red pepper to spice it up. So delish!
This was excellent! I did not add the papaya (after reading some of the prior reviews) but I might give it a try next time. I also had to cook the Mahi in the oven for approximately 20 - 25 min (as the fillets were fairly thick). I am going to make this recipe again soon!
I'm not huge on any kind of seafood, but this was good. My husband loves this dish at restaurants and he enjoyed it.
mmmmmmmmmmm, this was wonderful. I changed a few minor things. I only used 1 can of chicken broth and it still was not thick enough. I think that 4 cups was a mistake unless I read something wrong. Also I substituted extra virgin coconut oil instead of coconut. It has to be unprocessed to get the flavor. I purrayed the fruit, sauteed shallots, and pepper. I did not strain it. I thought this would keep the sauce a bit thicker
Very tasty! Next time I'll try coating the fish in egg before dipping in the bread crumbs, I thought the crust should have been a little crisper. Left out the pepper as my family doesn't care for spicy food. Needed to add a bunch of cornstarch to thicken sauce, which was delicious. I pureed the leftovers and put in the freezer for next time!
This was delicious, but the sauce didn't turn out as thick as I had imagined. However, it was still wonderful!
The macadamia crust was wonderful and will definitely make it again (per the recipe). I followed some other reviews and substituted canned pineapple & mango for the sauce. I think fresh fruit (as the recipe calls for) would be far, far better. I served with saffron rice and roasted asparagus. A colorful & very tasty meal.
excellent i pretty much followed the recipe-i'm not much for measuring-i also used cashews,jarred tropical fruit, and not as much chicken broth so it was super simple!!
I'm pretty new to cooking and this was one of the first recipes I've tried. My Hubs and I loved it! It was fairly easy to make. Love the sweet but spicy bite the sauce provides!
I've been getting recipes from this site for years, and have finally 'joined' just so I could review this recipe!!! It is fabulous. I was afraid that it would be too hot with two habeneros, but it wasn't. It had just enough kick and was wonderful with the sweet fruit!
This was a great dish! However, if you don't like things hot, take the habaneros out early. I took them out after 3 minutes and there was still a kick to the sauce. Also it seemed a shame to waste all of that fruit. I used it a a garnish and ended up mixing it in with my rice.....yum!
Excellent and easy!
After pouring through a ton of fish recipes, I decided to try this one. It was fantastic. I read all the reviews beforehand and took some suggestions to alter the recipe a bit. I increased the nut to bread crumbs ratio a bit. I would caution against increasing it too much as macadamia nuts are very soft and it is harder to get a crisp on the fish. In, too, used an egg coating to adhere the nuts to the fish. For the sauce, I used a jar of mixed tropical fruit and I poured in the fruit as well as the juice. I also added just a tablespoon of brown sugar and a bit of cornstarch to thicken up the sauce. I served it with the fruit so that it was more the consistency of a chutney. I used red pepper flakes as well. The hint of spiciest was perfect. It did not disappoint!
I've made this twice now, and each time it has really impressed! I first made it for my husband on our anniversary, and have made it again recently. I have served it with green beans or asparagus and potato corn cakes, as recommended. The sauce smells awesome while it's cooking!!
great dish. had to adapt for what i had on hand - crushed pineapple worked for fruit, used a little of the juice for sweetness; coconut milk (lite) as i didn't have coconut flakes; cayenne pepper for the habanero and then added some chipolte chili powder which gave it a nice smokey flavor. yum!
Substituted tilapia. Delicious!
This was awesome! I followed the recipe, didn't change a thing. This will be on our table again.
This recipe is delicious! It is so wonderful that I fixed it 2 nights in a row using the leftover sauce. I also made some tweaks to the recipe such as more macadamia nuts, used a jar of Trader Joe's pineapple salsa and added frozen cut up pineapple, a cut up peeled mango,and 1/2 can coconut milk. I did not strain out the fruit but kept it as a chunky salsa to spoon over the cooked fish. I also dipped the fish in egg first and then coated the fish in the nut mixture. Instead of using butter I used a little Olive oil in the fry pan. I served with green beans the first night and asparagus the 2nd night along with a spinach salad and garlic bread.
This was pretty good but honestly not fantastic. The breadcrumbs/macadamia topping wouldn't crust right, so it was sort of mushy. The topping was fantastic, though! I did add a pinch of corn starch to thicken it up, and I also added some hot pepper flakes. Next time I make this - and I will make it again - I think I'll use a different type of fish. I think it would be better with halibut or even salmon.
My family loved it, but I was disappointed with the macadamia nut/ breadcrumb coating. I blended it in the mixer to break down the nuts as instructed and it turned into a paste which was difficult to put on the fish. Next time I'll just crush them and blend in a bowl and see how that works.
This recipe is delicious! It is so wonderful that I fixed it 2 nights in a row using the leftover sauce. I also made some tweaks to the recipe such as more macadamia nuts, used a jar of Trader Joe's pineapple salsa and added frozen cut up pineapple, a cut up peeled mango,and 1/2 can coconut milk. I did not strain out the fruit but kept it as a chunky salsa to spoon over the cooked fish. I also dipped the fish in egg first and then coated the fish in the nut mixture. Instead of using butter I used a little Olive oil in the fry pan. I served with green beans the first night and asparagus the 2nd night along with a spinach salad and garlic bread.
no good. sauce did not thicken.
TLDR - several changes, still liked it I read most of the reviews before trying, and was SO excited about this dish! Mahi Mahi and all 3 fruits were on sale this week so it was perfect timing! I bought all the ingredients and went to the fish counter - where they had run out of Mahi Mahi and wouldnt be getting any more this week. Oh no!! I ended up picking up some frozen Cod instead because I didnt know what else to do. It was mostly thawed when I started cooking. First I made the sauce - I weighed the fruit, but doubled the coconut and halved the broth, simmered it about an hour and used the immersion blender - and it was so good!!! I bought and LOST a habanero but had a small red hot pepper and used that instead. Next the breading - I used about 6 oz of nuts and 1/4 cup of gluten free cracker crumbs and started grinding them in my mini-food-processer . . . . and it started getting moist, like it was trying to turn in to nutbutter! I took the cod and tried to leave it in the 6 rectangle-shapes it was already in, but of course one totally fell apart. The crumbs were . . . sort of like a very gritty paste? I couldnt get them to stick to the fish. I made a very watered down flax 'goo' - which I love for breading fish and veggies - but still couldnt get the crumbs to stick. But I managed to moisten the fish and then sort of press the crumb mix to each side of the fish.
In me opinion, the fish was good, but I still didn't care for the sauce much even after adding a ton of extra sugar to improve the flavor and cornstarch to thicken it up. It just tasted like sweet and sour sauce to me, kind of, but with the hot instead of the sour plus the extra butter from cooking the fish must have been the wierd taste to it that I kept trying to cover with all the sugar and which only partly worked. Didn't taste the macadamia enough for me. Used canned fruit and pepper flakes like many of the other reviewers and had thick cut of fish so I followed another reviewers suggestion and baked for 20 minutes instead of 10. Not a recipe I plan to make again.
The taste was really good, but for all of the expensive ingredients and time, I was hoping for something amazing.
i modified the recipe a bit. i opted for halibut instead of mahi mahi cause i wanted a more tender fish. i also added chopped basil and garlic to the blend, which gave it a nice extra kick. lastly, i used panko mix instead of bread crumbs for extra crispiness. it was fabulous! maybe it was because i used halibut, but it was very "buttery." my guests said it almost taste like chilean sea bass (not quite as buttery). if i do halibut again, i think i'll try olive oil instead of butter. will definitely make this again and again!!!
This is an excellent way to cook a firmer, milder tasty fish like dolphin and grouper. Be sure to salt and pepper the fish liberally before coating. I prepare only the crust and serve with the coconut rice and ginger mango salsa recipes on this site.
Loved it so much am thawing more fish to remake tomorrow! Yes, used halibut, onion powder instead of shallot, tabasco sauce rather than a habanero, panko crumbs, extra pineapple and mango instead of papaya. Added a white quinoa side dish. The first taste made me feel I was away in a fine dining establishment. Why don't I cook this way all the time? No photo since it was eaten right away.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections