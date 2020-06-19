Macadamia Nut Crusted Mahi Mahi

This was really fantastic! I couldn't get enough of that sauce and so kept pouring it on my brown basmati rice and just ate it like that!!! I do have to say though, I don't know if it was just he habaneros from my garden that were too hot, but my husband and I LOVE spicy food, we eat sriracha on everything and this dish was okay for us but I would never serve something this spicy to guests(unless I know for a fact they love really hot food) I would say to cut it back to one habanero and if not spicy enough add some chili flakes...The crust was fantastic but I did more like 3/4 of a cup of macadamian nuts and one cup of bread crumbs seasoned with salt and pepper. I also fork whipped 2 egg whites to dredge the fish in first. I also used about half a can of coconut milk and reduced the chicken stock to 3 1/2 cups(make sure to use stock and not broth for the best flavor) and 1 tblsp of sucranat sugar (from Hawaii) For those of you who found your sauce didn't thicken, then you did not simmer it long enough, Simmering doesn't necessarily mean a slow simmer....I kept it at a good med/ high heat for the liquid to evaporate and the sauce then reduces nicely. I used an emergen blender to semi break up the chunks(still leaving alot of texture) you could do this in a processor with just two or three pulses. This also helps to thicken without the use of cornstarch. Great recipe and will be using often as a go to meal especially for company!