Swiss Chicken Casserole I
A tasty spin on the usual chicken and stuffing casserole. Great served with rice or egg noodles.
No doubt, this is a 5 star recipe! I absolutely LOVED this dish. Here's what I did to make it extra special... and tasty. I spread a bit of the soup mixture on the bottom of my casserole dish. So I wouldn't waste unused stuffing, I combined what was left with a little chicken broth (just enough to moisten the stuffing) and added it to the dish (after the soup layer). I then mixed the herb packet and stuffing called for in the recipe in a large zip-lock bag (I don't think the recipe directs to use the herb packet...). I think this really helps distribute the flavors. I topped with chicken breasts, Swiss cheese (I used Alpine Swiss) and more sauce. I melted the butter as directed and poured over the chicken, and also added a few extra pats (you can't have too much butter!) just to be sure that the casserole kept moist in the oven. This dish goes well with green beans, cold applesauce and milk. Thanks for sharing. This one's a definite keeper!Read More
Swiss didn't go well. I think mozzarella would be better.Read More
I make this recipe all the time... but one change makes a HUGE difference... my family has always used the "Traditional Sage" or "Savory Herb" variety of dry stuffing mix (Stouffers). Melt the butter, mix in the stuffing THEN sprinkle over top before baking. I guarantee this will take this recipe over the top.
I think the concept for this dish was really good. However for those of you who decide to use a ready made stuffing mix like "Stove Top" (which I did)I would HIGHLY recommend that you prepare the stuffing first, then added it to the top of the dish. I didn't do this as I followed the directions and it came out WAY TOO SALTY. I actually like salty food but the combination of the full strength stuffing and the cream of chicken was a SALTY combo. I also removed the tin foil half way through the cooking process to crisp up the the stuffing. One other note. If you chicken breast are really large and think I would recommend pounding them down a bit befor preparing. Mine were really think and took an additional 25 minutes in the oven.
Mmmmmmm. :) I made this for my husband, hoping that it was similar to one that I'd received from a kitchen business....and he loved it! I changed it a wee little bit. I put the cream of chicken in a bowl, and used the can to fill it up with 1/3 milk and 2/3 white wine. I just used some leftover dry stuffing that I had on hand, so I don't know, it may have been more than 8 ounces, use your judgment on liquid depending on how much you use and how moist you want it. I also put in some herb and garlic seasonings in the dish with the liquid. I thought it would be sorta bland without it. When I poured it over the dish, I pushed the stuffing down underneath the liquid, because I didn't want dry stuffing and I didn't use the butter (I just used a wee little bit on top instead of what the recipe recommended, I'm trying to cut out some fat from our recipes). It was wonderful! I only gave it four stars because I altered it. Next time, I think I'll put fresh mushrooms in it as well.
A fairly salty casserole, but this is just my personal preference showing through. I have made it twice, the second time reducing the sodium by using Healthy request soup, plain stuffing, and asiago cheese, rather than swiss. I cut the chicken in bite-sized pieces and added large hunks of broccoli florets and asparagus. My family enjoyed it with the modifications. Thanks for a great starting point Melanie.
I've made a few changes. Instead of 1/4 cup milk, I use a full soup can of liquid. I fill the can about 3/4 of the way with milk and then add dry cooking sherry to fill the can the rest of the way. This gives it a wonderful flavor and extra creamy sauce! I also sautee onions and mushrooms in a little butter and put that over the cheese before I pour the sauce on. It's a very good recipe and my family loves it!
COLLECTION OF REVIEWS: So many reviews, who to go with?!? I tried this many of the suggested ways, and this is what tastes best for the company I've served it to many times now... 1) definitely melt the UNSALTED butter (way too salty if salted butter is used) in a bowl and then add plain or my preference of any flavored uncooked stuffing. 2) Spray with PAM then add pounded chicken or thin breasts. Add some seasoning on the chicken such as Mrs. Dash. 3) Add mozzerella chicken on top of each piece 4) Add the soup, 1/8C milk & 1/8C wine mixture (or all milk but the wine really does bring out the flavor) into the 13X9 pan. 5) Press the stuffing down with your fingers so all is covered is soup. 6)COVER with foil as directed and bake for 50 min uncovering the last 15 so stuffing isn't soggy! This is great to make ahead of time and keep in the fridge.
Great recipe, with a few modifications. I mix a can of cream of mushroom soup with 1/3 c. milk, add 2 1/2 cups stuffing, then spread this on bottom of pan, forming a sort of "crust". Next layer is the chicken, which I cut into bite-size pieces. Then a layer of swiss, followed by a can of cream of chicken soup mixed with 1/3 c. milk. I put 3 cups of stuffing mix on top, then drizzle butter on top. YUM!!
Awesome meal! Like others said, it's a great base recipe. I cut the chicken into strips, layered with bacon (pre-cooked in microwave) and baby spinach. Then I added the cheese, soup, and stuffing mix. Huge hit, no left overs!
Wonderful! I was searching for my husband's late grandmother's recipe for a dish like this one...this was IT! The only thing she (and I) did differently was to mix the soup with sherry (instead of milk), which really makes the dish. My husband was so excited...it was like a blast from his past! Very good, quick & easy, economical and oh, sooo delicious! This is going in my recipe box!
This is excellent! I used wine instead of milk to add a little more flavor. One reviewer suggested using sherry and I think that would be better than just white wine. I also used Stove Top Cornbread stuffing (since I had one already in the house) and I melted the 1/2 cup butter and mixed it into the stuffing before sprinkling it in top. I didnt think there was going to be enough sauce, so I added about a half a can of cream of mushroom soup to the cream of chicken. My husband loved it--totally a keeper!
This was a hit with my family. It can be made in a crock pot, too! I combined the milk and soup in the bottom of a fairly large, oval crock pot. Set chicken on top, then the cheese, ham, stuffing mix and butter. Cook on low for about 5-6 hours, or on high for 2-3 hours.
I really enjoyed this. I did it in the crock pot as well. Layered the raw chicken in the bottom and sprinked paprika and garlic salt. I then put a slice of canadian bacon on top of each breast and then the sliced swiss cheese. Poured the cream of chicken over that. Sauteed onion, garlic (lots) and mushrooms in olive oil and butter and added it to the stuffing Pepperidge farm mixture along with white wine and milk both. Poured that on top of the chicken and cooked on low for three or four hours. Was very very tasty! Served with cranberrys and green beans. I will def make this again.
Love this recipe! After reading through most of the reviews, though, I did find a few things that really make the difference. Definitely cut the chicken breasts in half. Use more cheese and cover the entire casserole with it. Make the stuffing ahead, before adding to casserole. Remove foil for last 10 minutes of cook time to brown stuffing. Pepperidge Farms is the best stuffing mix choice! Stovetop is a bit on the salty side. With those changes in place, this is total comfort food that my entire family(including some picky teenagers) asks for again and again.
I kind of had my doubts when I saw how simple the ingredients were, but this is REALLY good! I only used 3 chicken breasts (there were only 3 of us eating), but made the rest of the recipe as written. I used Stove Top Stuffing. It turned out awesome! This will go into our regular rotation. Thanks!!!
Um...YUM! This was FABULOUS! 1. SIMPLE to make and 2. DELICIOUS. The only change (I know - I hate when people say that) is that I used Cream of Chicken with Herbs soup because that was all I could find in the store. Mom of two always looking for simple meals - adding this to my collection! THANK YOU!
My whole family as well as myself love this dish! It's a real treat whenever I make it. Although I do the chicken just a little different, I cut it up into pieces and add it in. It makes it more like a casserole, and you just have to spoon it out, it also gives you a chance to put more or less chicken in depending on your preference.
Made this earlier tonight for dinner. It was an immediate hit with everyone! I served it over hot, buttered egg noodles with corn, a green salad and an oven-hot loaf of crusty ciabatta bread on the side. This casserole is very easy to make and a definite palate-pleaser! Will make again often.
Huge hit in my house - even with my 4-year old who barely eats anything. Seriously, this is the first casserole I've seen her truly enjoy. I took the suggestions of a few others and added in my own recommendations. I spread a bit of the condensed soup on the bottom of my baking dish and then placed the chicken. Sprinkled it with garlic powder and pepper, then poured the liquid over. I used shredded swiss along with a bit of mozz which I think added more flavor to the dish than I expected! Mixed the melted butter with the stuffing (GREAT SUGGESTION) and then baked. Delicious, moist and tasty.
This recipe is a favorite in my home. I have made it different ways now. It is good just how it is. I have added both bacon and ham on top of chicken... before the cheese (delicious). Also I have used swiss, provolone and cheddar. Especially good with provolone! Cover dish for first half hour then uncover for last 25 min. I add fresh green beans or asparagus in a pile next to chicken, top it and cook the same. Easy meal and wonderful reviews from the fam!
I've been making this for years. The only thing I do differently is to sprinkle a little poultry seasoning on the chicken - everything else is just as the recipe states. The flavor is very good and easy to make for a week night supper.
Made "as is" with great results!
Turned outpretty well. I peeked under the foil after about 35 minutes and the stuffing looked a little dry so I sprinkled some water on top. I'm glad otherwise it would have been too crunchy. I also added a little sherry to one side so I could compare. We will definately use sherry next time. Probably about 1/4 cup or more if we sub for milk. My husband suggested adding some capers next time and I think we will try that. Thanks for a good simple recipe that can be made in a jiffy with things I have on hand!
Delicious! Made it exactly as the recipe stated.
Sometimes you wonder if you mix a few things if it will taste like chicken and cheese, or will it turn into something magical. This tastes so good! Serious comfort food. I see what people are saying about the saltiness (I used Stove Top Chicken). This takes so much longer to cook than the recipe states, so I will probably cut the breasts in half from now on and cook at 400 for 50 minutes.
This is a recipe I have used over and over again. It's a nice dinner to serve company. We all love this. Thanks
This recipe was phenomenal...the chicken turned out really juicy and it was extra tasty..everyone wanted 2nds...but there was none. I'm making this again....very soon
Okay, but very rich and needs something.
I make this at least once a week, left overs are taken to work the next day for lunch. Only change, I use Cream of Chicken with Herbs.
The entire family loved this!!!
This is my son's favorite meal. He wants to have it as his birthday dinner which is a big deal at our house!
I cooked this as per the first reviewer, Chef Mickey, and it was FABULOUS!!!! Thank you Chef Mickey :))
wow, kids loved this. i used sharp american and cream of mushroom. i made the stuffing first that added it to the dish. came out watery at first but as it sat it thickened and everyone loved it. thanks.
I mixed the milk, soup and stuffing then just poured over chicken breast with the sliced swiss cheese. I put pats of butter over the top and baked. I love to find easy dishes that taste good. I think I will open a can of cranberry sauce the next time I make this.
I plan all meals and cook two days a week for a family in Los Angeles. We have tried hundreds of recipes, but only keep the A+'s. This recipe got an A+++. It is so easy, I feel slightly guilty when I make it, like I should be working harder. Another bonus: it is delicious the next day...maybe even more delish!
I find this dish to be tasty and re-heats well the next day as a left over. I do make the stuffing first, as suggested in the reviews and then sprinkle it on the top.
This was very quick and easy. I did make a few small changes though. I chopped the chicken into bite sized pieces, i used shredded swiss cheese and used cream of mushroom with roasted garlic soup to add a little more flavor. Even my kids loved this!
A new family favorite! My one change: diced the chicken into bite-size pieces. Otherwise, good to go with original recipe. Perfect comfort food.
This recipe is good to go just as it is. You have baked chicken, stuffing and gravy with a hint of swiss. The only change I make is that I add alittle bit more milk because we enjoy the gravy. It's an easy, satisfying quick meal. I'll never figure out why people on here give a poor rating when they've changed the recipe so much that it isn't even close to the original. Follow this recipe and you'll have a quick tasty meal with tender chicken and stuffing with gravy. What could be better?
This is a really easy good recipe. I added 1/2 cup white wine to it and it added a lot. I think the chicken and mushroom soup tastes the best, but it makes it very rich. You can use the low fat soups and cheeses and it still tastes good. I think the type of stuffing that you chose makes a difference and my favorite is Pepperidge Farms' herb seasoned stuffing. I think it compliments the chicken and sauce really well. One tip is to mix the wet ingredients with the stuffing and then pour it on top. That makes it really moist. Also, I cut the butter in half and it was PLENTY!
I love this dish! I followed the recipe as is and my family and I loved it! Will make again:)
Easy and everyone at the table loved it. No left overs... I'm making a bigger portion next time. I didn't use all the butter, just 2 tablespoons and added boiling water to make 1/2 cup. Poured it over the stuffing and then covered the dish with aluminum foil. I removed the foil for the last 10 minutes of cooking to let the top brown. A winner.
If you make this with half a soup can of white wine and half a can of milk like I did, this recipe is a 5 star. Major comfort food. I love cheese, so I doubled the swiss. Because of the extra liquid, I cut the butter down to about 1/3 cup, which I sauteed fresh mushrooms with and poured it over the top. Everyone raved! Oh, and I used cream of mushroom rather than cream of chicken because, if you can't tell, I love mushrooms! Yummy!!! This will become one of my regulars.
Oh my! This was soooo goooood! The only thing that I did different was that I bought a package of thick sliced Swiss and it came with 8 slices so I put 1 and 1/3 slice on top of each chicken breast. Then I sprinkled some black pepper on top of the cheese. I love my stuffing with a little crunch so I did pull off the foil half way through cooking. Sooooo awesome! We just loved it! I served it with baby Brussels sprouts covered with a slice of American cheese! Just a great meal! Thank you so much! I will make this again for sure!!!
I thought this was easy to prepare. It was very good, I used FF cream of mushroom and plain stuffing so I didn't think it was salty at all as some reviewers had commented. My husband and kids all thought it was great too! Might cut down on the butter next time.
This is such a quick and easy casserole for those weekday meals. I layer chicken, swiss cheese, ham (if I have it), cream of mushroom soup, and then the chicken stuffing with the butter. Then make a quick side of veggies and you have a fast dinner with little prep.
Hubby liked it.
This is a favorite with everyone at our house!! I buy the bags of frozen chicken breast. I serve cranberry sauce and steamed broccoli with it.
This was not bad at all. I did doctor up the stuffing mix with some sauteed onions and celery and chicken stock. Made for an enjoyable meal. Thanks.
I was expecting dressing and chicken. The dressing, soup and cheese became very "gooey" and became more of a sauce. It would be great over rice or noodles. Although it didn't turn out how I imagined, it was very tasty and I will try it again.
This is excellent! I used Stove Top Stuffing Chicken and it had a wonderful flavor. I also used some garlic salt and a bit more butter. My boyfriend loved it.
I made this casserole for a Sunday dinner and it was wonderful. Very easy to prepare. I used a can of cream if chicken mushroom soup. The swiss cheese gives it a great flavor. I served this with mashed potatoes and corn.It was a big hit. this recipe is a keeper.
My family has been making this recipe since my mom was a girl. We have made a few changes over the years. We had a little wine (maybe 1/4 cup) to the soup mixture, as well as some parmesan cheese (about 1/4 cup.) I do not usually put the butter on top, and use healthy request type of soup.
This is one of my favorite recipes ever. It's a pretty common recipe (my mom had one passed down from her mom), but this variant is the closest to that. I've tried both bite sized pieces as well as breasts, and they're both good. The most important tip is to mix the butter with the stuffing ahead of time; otherwise the stuffing has a tendency to turn out dry.
This recipe is very similar to one I used many years ago except for one thing...add 1/4 cup white wine to the soup instead of the milk, makes it real yummy! The whole family enjoys this recipe and I will continue to make it through the years.
This is a quick and easy weekday dinner. I add a package of frozen mix broccoli, cauliflower and carrots for a one dish meal. Very tasty.
Really good for a quick, easy as pie weeknight dinner, and the family really liked it! I thought it was a tad bit bland, but still really good, moist chicken and so easy to please the family!
I have loved this recipe since a friend made it for me when I had my second child. It is easy to prepare and is just pure comfort. Makes for a great dish to take to someone who is getting out of the hospital or is sick. I am a bigger fan of this dish than my husband but he tends not to like chicken anyway. Definately cut the chicken up into little bites.
I love this recipe! Belated review...I've been making it regularly now for the last year or so. I never ever have leftovers, and dh always tells me I need to make two casseroles. Thank you for a very simple and quick recipe!
Following another reviewers advice, I mix a can of cream of mushroom soup with 1/3 c. milk, add 2 1/2 cups stuffing, then spread this on bottom of pan, forming a sort of "crust". Next I layer the chicken, which I cut in half. Then a layer of swiss which I doubled, followed by a can of cream of chicken soup mixed with 1/3 c. milk. I mixed the stuffing and the butter and put on top. Next time, I want to try putting the dry stuffing and drizzling the butter on top like the recipe states to maybe retain some "crunch". By mixing the butter and the stuffing, it was a bit soggier than I like. I uncovered it the last 10 minutes to try to get the top crunchy. My hubby LOVED it b/c he likes dressing/stuffing so much.:-) YUM!!
I thought this would have turned out better than it was, especially after reading all the great reviews. I followed the recipe and subbed white wine for the milk. It was ok, but nothing outstanding. I guess I didn't like all the soup that seemed to "lay" on top. On the positive, it WAS very easy to make.
I found a very similar recipe a few years ago and this is my husband's favorite dish. The only difference is, I mix the can of soup with 1/2 cup white wine and a can of sliced mushrooms. The wine REALLY adds to the flavor of this dish.
Super simple recipe. Since I had LARGE chicken breasts, I cut them into smaller pieces and baked for 60 minutes. Next time I prepare, I will use a lower sodium soup. Wonderful recipe to serve at a Potluck or large gathering!
This is a good basic recipe but it needed something to give it a little more flavor. I took the suggestion of a previous reviewer and added a can of green chiles to the soup mixture and it was just what this recipe needed! The best part was that it was better the next day!
I really enjoyed this meal, my husband, however, said it was "alright". I added broccoli so that it was a complete meal within itself. I also doubled the swiss cheese and thankgoodness I did, I found the cheese to be very subtle even with it doubled. I also added an extra 1/4 cup of milk because I thought the sauce was going to end up too thick, and again I'm glad I did because it would of been. The chicken was very moist and the stuffing was great, it did not get soggy at all. Next time I will try it with wine and even more cheese.
This was a very yummy casserole. I put a bit of the chicken soup down first in dish. I also mixed the butter with the stuffing mix before I put on top of casserole. My husband thought it was even better reheated the next day. This is definitely a keeper.
This was really good! I subbed the juice from half a lemon (it was a juicy lemon) for the milk to give it a little zip. I uncovered the dish halfway through cooking to brown the stuffing mix a bit & I let it rest for 10 minutes before serving it w/ wild rice & steamed broccoli w/ butter & lemon.
Very quick! =) I used chicken tenderloins and added broken up fresh asparagus (the fat stalks worked great) and Healthy Request soup. Also a bit of cayenne. Baked about 40 minutes covered, then a few more without foil to crisp up the topping. Hubby said, "put this on the List!"
I made this recipe exactly as is and it turned out great. Pleased the whole Family including a very picky blind boy! The swiss cheese made it taste so yummy and cheesy... will definitely be making in the future!
We LOVED this! I used several more slices of swiss cheese than it called for. We used herb stuffing mix. Make sure you keep the dish covered or the stuffing will dry out. Great recipe - thanks!
Excellent. I made mixed cream of chicken and herbs with cream of mushroom and roasted garlic. I also added onions for more flavor. This was just yummy! A great meal to serve for company. It is sure to please everyone. And it is very easy!
This was ok... I added 1 pack of frozen chopped broccoli to the bottom. I think I should have cooked it less. I also would season my soup more. This was my first attempt using soup to cook.
Followed instructions and turned out great!!
Ver, very good. I wish I could give this a 4.5 rating because I reserve 5 stars for incredible dishes. I made this in the crock pot ( low heat for 2 hours, then high heat for about 45 minutes). The chicken was INCREDIBLY moist! I cut up the chicken before I added it to the crock pot. I did add some sherry to the recipe as others suggested, but other than that I followed the recipe to a T.
Just what I was looking for! Comforting with a creamy sauce and REALLY easy. Will add some wine or sherry next time for extra liquid since top was a little dry. Thank you!
This was awesome! I used 1/4 cup milk and 1/4 cup white wine for extra flavor and I also prepared the stuffing mix in advance, following package instructions and then topped the casserole with it. So easy and so yummy! I'll definitely be remaking this one!
Delicious and kid-friendly! The first time I made this recipe I thought it was too salty so I made note and used low-sodium soup the next time. It was perfect! This one freezes nicely too.
YUM! My chicken came out perfectly moist and done after 50 mins. I did find it salty, I used Stove Top, but I think that using unsalted butter on the top would fix that. I'd also try to use less butter since it calls for a lot. Will definitely make this again though!!!
I loved it. It was a bit salty though.
simple and I liked it. Though I browned the chicken first and put a chicken bouillon soup and heated it up. Why? Well, it takes out some of the fat intake.
To make this dish less salty, try Healthy Request soup and low sodium Stove Top. If you're using real butter (I didn't - I used Smart Balance), use unsalted butter. When you combine these ingredients with salty cheese, this dish still won't be lacking for salt, and you won't be craving large glasses of water afterward.
My husband and I think this is delicious...good comfort food meal. Didn't change a thing!
Followed some other's suggestions and we enjoyed the heck outta this. It's just the 2 of us, so I had two big chicken breasts, which I cut in 1/2. Sprayed a glass 13 x 9 pan, then chicken, sliced portabella mushrooms, cream of mushroom with garlic mixed with chicken broth poured on top of that, mixed shredded cheeses on top of that, stuffing (sage flavored) on top of that, slices of butter on top of that. Oh, and I stuck some leftover baby carrots in and around the chicken. I covered with foil and baked for 1/2 the time, checked on it and poured the rest of the can of chicken broth on the stuffing and smushed the stuffing down to soak it up. After full cooking time, I took the foil off, sprinkled a 'lil more shredded cheese on top and baked 10 minutes or so longer. This was really very very good comfort food.
My husband and I love this recipe! I do make a few small changes. As per the suggestion of another I spread a small amount (1/4 cup) of the soup/milk and stuffing(1/2 cup premade) on the bottom and then lay the chicken on top. I like to use Provolone cheese as it best suits our tastes and then top with remaining stuffing mix. It was a big hit in our home and I hope that it works as well for everyone else too! Thanks for the recipe and suggestions.
It's good, followed the recipe exactly. Didn't look good, but its good. Kids liked it.
Somthing different to do with chicken, but not a show-stopper meal.
This was pretty good - definitely one of those homecooked winter meals, and a nice change from the chicken and rice. I used Provolone on some of the chicken but I'm not sure we could tell the difference.
This is very tastey! My husband and daughter both enjoyed it. Nothing healthy about this dish though so I would recommend pairing it with veggies instead of what the recipe suggests, and next time I think I will also try a low sodium soup, it was pretty salty. Thanks for this very easy and quick recipe, will make again!!
Great and easy. Ingredients always on hand. After reading other reviews, I spread a thin layer of soup and milk mixture-used Cream of chicken with herbs-on the bottom of casserole and sprinkled chicken with Mrs Dash, poultry seasoning, garlic powder and pepper. Placed 2 pieces of cheese on each breast-used swiss on half of the breasts and provolone on the other half-didn't have enough of 1 kind for all- spouse liked swiss, I prefered provolone. Mixed the melted butter with grilled onions with Herb flavored Pepperidge farm stuffing. Did not uncover-some of the stuffing was crunchy and some was not- a good variety in my opinion. I always use a meat thermometer-it reached temperature 5 minutes before suggested. Husband loved it told me to add it to the menu. The suggestion of adding broccoli to casserole was a good one-think I will try that next time. I think this would be a 5 star recipe without any changes, but my husband and I prefer a little extra zing to our meals.
This was really good and super easy!! I agree that it was a little salty, but nothing unbearable. I think next time I'll go with low sodium soup and look for low sodium stuffing also. But this is a great recipe for yummy baked chicken!
I thought this was a simple and tasty recipe. I like my food spicy so I did alter it quite a bit. First, I marinated the chicken for a few hours in McCormick's mesquite grill mate seasoning. Then I used two cans of soup (one cream of chicken and one cheddar). I also added some paprika, cayenne pepper and mushrooms to the soup. Pepper jack cheese was substituted for swiss. I left out the butter on top of the stuffing and instead sprayed it with Pam cooking spray and a little bit of margine, then I topped it off with some of the extra soup. The chicken (sliced thin) turned out very tender. There was enough extra "gravy" for me to pour over the Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes (from this site) I made to accompany the meal. I will make this again but next time I will probably skip the stuffing.
Delicious! Made a few small changes after reading previous reviews (used milk & white wine combination and pressed stuffing down in the pan so that it was covered with liquid). This dish is the ultimate comfort food meal! Will make over and over again!
Moist,easy and delicous. I mixed soup with a half can of milk and white wine in equal parts. I used pepper jack cheese instead of swiss. Next time i'm going to add a can of green chili peppers to cream of chicken soup to add some kick. Hubby loved it.
I really like this recipe -- it's quick and easy and tastes great. I love swiss cheese, but I was out and made it with cheddar once. It's also really good with cream of celery soup.
Simple comfort food. Good flavor.
Add a slice of deli ham on top of each chicken breast, put the Swiss on top of the ham, follow the rest of the recipe (remove foil for last 10 minutes of baking). This creates a Chicken Cordon Blue that is much easier than the traditional Cordon Blue recipe. Perfect with garlic mash, a veggie, and a glass of chardonnay. Your family will never guess how easy this was.
This definitely deserves five stars. I followed the recipe except for two things: I cut the chicken into decent-sized strips (3 pieces per chicken breast) and I mixed the stuffing with butter before spreading it on top of the pan. Awesome :)
Excellent! Used only 1 pound of chicken (4 chicken breasts) and only used 1/2 of a stick of butter. Everyone really enjoyed it. The Swiss cheese makes the dish.
