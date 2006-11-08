Swiss Chicken Casserole I

A tasty spin on the usual chicken and stuffing casserole. Great served with rice or egg noodles.

By M. Burton

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Arrange chicken breasts in the baking dish. Place one slice of Swiss cheese on top of each chicken breast. Combine cream of chicken soup and milk in a medium bowl, and pour over chicken breasts. Sprinkle with stuffing mix. Pour melted butter over top, and cover with foil.

  • Bake 50 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
568 calories; protein 40.7g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 140.4mg; sodium 1170.8mg. Full Nutrition
