Chocolate Chestnut Cake This chocolate chestnut cake features a chestnut cream filling sandwiched between three decadent chestnut-studded chocolate cake layers. A rich chocolate glaze tops it all off for a chestnut- and chocolate-lovers dream. Recipe by Anna Theoktisto Prep Time: 1 hrs Bake Time: 20 mins Cool Time: 1 hrs 10 mins Chill Time: 1 hrs 30 mins Total Time: 4 hrs Servings: 12 Yield: 1 chocolate chestnut cake Ingredients Cake: baking spray 1 cup 60% cacao bittersweet chocolate morsels (such as Ghirardelli®) ¾ cup hot brewed coffee 4 large eggs, at room temperature ¾ cup canola oil ¾ cup sour cream, at room temperature 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 ⅓ cups all-purpose flour 2 cups granulated sugar ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 tablespoon baking soda ½ teaspoon baking powder 1 cup finely chopped roasted chestnuts Filling: 1 cup powdered sugar ¾ cup salted butter, softened 2 (3.5 ounce) cans chestnut spread Glaze: 8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped 1 ¼ cups heavy whipping cream 2 tablespoons light corn syrup Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray 3 (9-inch) round cake pans with baking spray. Combine chocolate morsels and hot coffee in a medium bowl; let stand for 2 minutes and then stir until chocolate is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Whisk in eggs, oil, sour cream, and vanilla until smooth. Whisk together flour, sugar, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, and baking powder in a large bowl. Stir in egg mixture. Fold in chopped chestnuts. Divide batter evenly between prepared pans (about 2 cups per pan). Bake in the preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool in pans about 10 minutes. Invert onto a wire rack and let cool completely, about 1 hour. Trim cooled cakes flat, if necessary. Beat powdered sugar, butter, and chestnut puree in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until filling is creamy, about 2 minutes. Place 1 cake layer on a cardboard round cut to the same size as cake. Spread half of the filling onto the cake layer, spreading just slightly past the edge of the layer (about 1 cup). Repeat with a second cake layer and remaining filling. Top with final cake layer. Smooth excess frosting flush with the sides of the cake. Refrigerate cake until chilled, about 20 minutes. Place chocolate in a 4-cup glass measuring cup with a spout for the glaze; set aside. Bring cream and corn syrup to a low simmer in a small saucepan over medium-low, stirring occasionally. Pour cream mixture over chocolate, and let stand 2 minutes. Stir glaze with a spatula until completely smooth. Let stand at room temperature, stirring occasionally, until cooled to 100 to 105 degrees F (37 to 40 degrees C), 4 to 10 minutes. Glaze should be pourable and fluid. Remove chilled cake from the refrigerator, and place on a wire rack or inverted bowl inside a rimmed baking sheet. Quickly pour glaze over top of cake, allowing glaze to flow down the sides, making sure cake is completely covered. A spoon can be used to scoop up and reuse glaze to drizzle and coat sides. Let stand for 1 minute, allowing excess glaze to drip off the sides. Run an offset spatula around bottom edge of cake to remove any drips. Chill cake until glaze is set, about 1 hour. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 889 Calories 52g Fat 103g Carbs 9g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 889 % Daily Value * Total Fat 52g 66% Saturated Fat 24g 119% Cholesterol 134mg 45% Sodium 601mg 26% Total Carbohydrate 103g 37% Dietary Fiber 5g 16% Protein 9g Potassium 269mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved