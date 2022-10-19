Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray 3 (9-inch) round cake pans with baking spray.

Combine chocolate morsels and hot coffee in a medium bowl; let stand for 2 minutes and then stir until chocolate is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Whisk in eggs, oil, sour cream, and vanilla until smooth.

Whisk together flour, sugar, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, and baking powder in a large bowl. Stir in egg mixture. Fold in chopped chestnuts. Divide batter evenly between prepared pans (about 2 cups per pan).

Bake in the preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool in pans about 10 minutes. Invert onto a wire rack and let cool completely, about 1 hour. Trim cooled cakes flat, if necessary.

Beat powdered sugar, butter, and chestnut puree in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until filling is creamy, about 2 minutes.

Place 1 cake layer on a cardboard round cut to the same size as cake. Spread half of the filling onto the cake layer, spreading just slightly past the edge of the layer (about 1 cup). Repeat with a second cake layer and remaining filling. Top with final cake layer. Smooth excess frosting flush with the sides of the cake. Refrigerate cake until chilled, about 20 minutes.

Place chocolate in a 4-cup glass measuring cup with a spout for the glaze; set aside. Bring cream and corn syrup to a low simmer in a small saucepan over medium-low, stirring occasionally. Pour cream mixture over chocolate, and let stand 2 minutes. Stir glaze with a spatula until completely smooth. Let stand at room temperature, stirring occasionally, until cooled to 100 to 105 degrees F (37 to 40 degrees C), 4 to 10 minutes. Glaze should be pourable and fluid.