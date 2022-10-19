Recipes Desserts Cookies Butter Cookie Recipes Fudge Stripe Cookies Be the first to rate & review! Who doesn't like a chocolate striped cookie? These fudge stripe cookies taste just like your childhood Keebler favorites - but improved with real chocolate and an all-butter cookie. It is made with a simple sugar cookie dough that is very easy to work with and roll out. I used semisweet chocolate to echo the sweeter taste of the Keebler originals, but you can of course use any chocolate you like. By Nicole Hopper Published on October 19, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 45 mins Chill Time: 1 hrs 50 mins Bake Time: 12 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 47 mins Servings: 36 Yield: 36 cookies Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup unsalted butter, softened ¾ cup granulated sugar 1 large egg 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract ½ teaspoon kosher salt 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour 1 (12 ounce) bag semisweet chocolate chips Directions Combine butter and sugar in a stand mixer and beat with the paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of the mixing bowl once or twice. Add egg, vanilla, and salt; beat until well-incorporated, about 30 seconds. Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually add flour, beating on low until just combined, about 1 minute. Divide dough in half, and flatten each half into a 1/2-inch-thick disk. (Disks will be about 12.5 oz. each.) Wrap each disk in plastic wrap, and chill until firm, at least 30 minutes or up to 2 days. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. Working with one disk at a time, roll dough on a lightly floured surface to 1/4-inch thickness. If desired, prick the dough with a docking tool or run over the dough with an embossed rolling pin to create a decorative texture. If you do not have a docking or decorating tool, use a meat mallet to emboss the dough: apply the mallet textured-side down and lightly tap the center of the smooth side with the heel of your hand, and repeat, being sure to line up decorative scores. Cut out rounds with a 2-inch round cutter. Place rounds 1-inch apart on the prepared baking sheets. Repeat with second dough disk, then gather all dough scraps and discard. Using a 1/2-inch cutter or piping tip, cut out and remove the center of each dough round to create a donut shape. Discard extra dough. Chill cut-out cookies until firm, about 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake cookies, one sheet at a time, in the preheated oven until edges begin to brown, about 12 minutes. Cool cookies on the baking sheet for 10 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack, and cool completely, about 30 minutes. Repeat with second baking sheet. Place chocolate in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH until melted, about 2 minutes, stopping to stir every 30 seconds. Transfer 1/4 cup of the chocolate to a piping bag and cut a 1/8-inch hole at the end. Place wire rack over a parchment lined baking sheet. Pipe four stripes across the top of each cookie. Dip the base of each cookie into the bowl of melted chocolate, scraping the excess off on the side of the bowl. Place chocolate-side down on a clean parchment-lined baking sheet. Chill until chocolate is set, about 10 minutes. Store cookies in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Cook's Note: If dough is too sweaty or warm to cut out the center into a neat donut shape, chill the whole rounds first and cut out the center pieces after chilling. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 140 Calories 8g Fat 17g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 36 Calories 140 % Daily Value * Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 19mg 6% Sodium 31mg 1% Total Carbohydrate 17g 6% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 2g Potassium 47mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Fudge Stripe Cookies Recipe