Asian-Style Firecracker Chicken Be the first to rate & review! Firecracker chicken is very similar to sweet-and-sour chicken, only much spicier (hence the name). Browning the chicken keeps it moist and tender and if you serve it over rice, the heat is mellowed out. Recipe by TheOtherJuliaGulia Prep Time: 25 mins Cook Time: 35 mins Total Time: 1 hrs Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ⅔ cup cornstarch 1 teaspoon ground ginger ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided 3 large eggs, beaten 1 ½ pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 inch pieces ¼ cup canola or peanut oil ¾ cup honey ½ cup hot pepper sauce (such as Crystal®) 1 tablespoon rice vinegar ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper (Optional) 4 cups cooked white rice ½ cup thinly sliced scallions toasted white sesame seeds, for garnish Directions Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Place a rack in the center of the oven. Combine cornstarch, ginger, pepper, and 1 teaspoon salt in a large resealable bag or large bowl. Place beaten eggs in a large shallow bowl or dish. Add chicken to bag and shake to coat. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high until shimmering. While oil is heating, transfer 1/3 of the chicken to dish with eggs and toss to coat. Using a slotted spoon, scoop out chicken, allowing excess egg to drip back into the bowl. Place in the hot skillet in an even layer. Cook, turning once, until chicken is golden on both sides, about 2 minutes per side (chicken will not be cooked through at this point). Transfer to a 9x13-inch baking dish. Repeat with remaining chicken, adding 1 tablespoon of oil to the skillet per new batch (3 batches total). Stir together honey, hot sauce, vinegar, crushed red pepper, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Pour over chicken in the baking dish and stir to coat. Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, stirring halfway through, 25 to 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the chicken should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Serve over rice and sprinkle with scallions and sesame seeds. Cook's Note: Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading ingredients and frying oil. The actual amount of breading and oil consumed will vary. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 854 Calories 21g Fat 119g Carbs 49g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 854 % Daily Value * Total Fat 21g 26% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 238mg 79% Sodium 1631mg 71% Total Carbohydrate 119g 43% Dietary Fiber 2g 5% Protein 49g Potassium 659mg 14% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved