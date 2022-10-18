Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Place a rack in the center of the oven.

Combine cornstarch, ginger, pepper, and 1 teaspoon salt in a large resealable bag or large bowl. Place beaten eggs in a large shallow bowl or dish. Add chicken to bag and shake to coat.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high until shimmering.

While oil is heating, transfer 1/3 of the chicken to dish with eggs and toss to coat. Using a slotted spoon, scoop out chicken, allowing excess egg to drip back into the bowl. Place in the hot skillet in an even layer. Cook, turning once, until chicken is golden on both sides, about 2 minutes per side (chicken will not be cooked through at this point).

Transfer to a 9x13-inch baking dish. Repeat with remaining chicken, adding 1 tablespoon of oil to the skillet per new batch (3 batches total).

Stir together honey, hot sauce, vinegar, crushed red pepper, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Pour over chicken in the baking dish and stir to coat.

Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, stirring halfway through, 25 to 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the chicken should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).