Grilled Lemon Pepper Chicken

This is a super easy recipe for lemon pepper grilled chicken. While the chicken is marinating, you have time to prep your sides to serve alongside the grilled chicken.

Recipe by John Somerall
looking down at a plate of four grilled lemon pepper chicken breasts with some lemon wedges
Prep Time:
5 mins
Marinate Time:
1 hrs
Grill Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • ¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

  • 3 large cloves garlic, finely grated

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

  • 2 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

  • 2 (10 ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts

  • lemon wedges for serving

Directions

  1. Stir together lemon juice, garlic, oil, rosemary, salt, pepper, and mustard in a bowl until well combined. Using a fork, prick each chicken breast all over 8 to 10 times. Add chicken breasts to bowl with lemon juice mixture and toss to coat completely, using your hands to gently massage lemon juice mixture into each chicken breast. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

  2. Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  3. Place chicken breasts on oiled grates; grill, covered, until chicken breasts are lightly charred, no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 10 to 12 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  4. Transfer chicken breasts to serving platter; serve with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

234 Calories
9g Fat
4g Carbs
33g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 234
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 9g 11%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 82mg 27%
Sodium 1356mg 59%
Total Carbohydrate 4g 1%
Dietary Fiber 1g 2%
Protein 33g
Potassium 415mg 9%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

