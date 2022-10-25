Recipes Fruits and Vegetables Vegetables Turnip Roasted Turnips and Carrots Be the first to rate & review! Roasting turnips really brings out their natural flavor. Pair with sweet carrots and a tang from lemon pepper seasoning and you've got a simple side dish that goes will with fish, chicken, pork, or beef. Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 45 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients cooking spray 1 large turnip, peeled and chopped 2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning ½ teaspoon salt Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with foil. Spray the foil with non-stick cooking spray. Combine chopped turnip, carrots, olive oil, lemon pepper, and salt in a large bowl. Toss until well combined and lemon pepper has dissolved. Spread vegetable mixture on the prepared baking sheet in an even layer. Roast in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Stir and roast until vegetables are soft, about 15 minutes more. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 56 Calories 4g Fat 6g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 56 % Daily Value * Total Fat 4g 4% Saturated Fat 1g 3% Sodium 411mg 18% Total Carbohydrate 6g 2% Dietary Fiber 2g 6% Protein 1g Potassium 187mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Roasted Turnips and Carrots Recipe