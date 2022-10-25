Roasted Turnips and Carrots

Be the first to rate & review!

Roasting turnips really brings out their natural flavor. Pair with sweet carrots and a tang from lemon pepper seasoning and you've got a simple side dish that goes will with fish, chicken, pork, or beef.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole
roasted turnips and carrots on a plate
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
45 mins
Total Time:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • cooking spray

  • 1 large turnip, peeled and chopped

  • 2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning

  • ½ teaspoon salt

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with foil. Spray the foil with non-stick cooking spray.

  2. Combine chopped turnip, carrots, olive oil, lemon pepper, and salt in a large bowl. Toss until well combined and lemon pepper has dissolved. Spread vegetable mixture on the prepared baking sheet in an even layer.

  3. Roast in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Stir and roast until vegetables are soft, about 15 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

56 Calories
4g Fat
6g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 56
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 4g 4%
Saturated Fat 1g 3%
Sodium 411mg 18%
Total Carbohydrate 6g 2%
Dietary Fiber 2g 6%
Protein 1g
Potassium 187mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Roasted Parsnips
Roasted Parsnips
Roasted Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts
1 Rating
Roasted Celeriac Soup
Roasted Celeriac Soup
Roasted Golden Beets
Roasted Golden Beets
2 Ratings
Easy Roasted Potatoes
39 Ratings
Oven-Roasted Patty Pan Squash
Oven-Roasted Patty Pan Squash
2 Ratings
Roasted Leeks with Lemon Butter
Roasted Leeks with Lemon Butter
Sriracha Honey Brussels Sprouts
71 Ratings
1450538 Roasted Cauliflower Steaks 239042 bd.weld
Roasted Cauliflower Steaks
255 Ratings
close up view of Beef Bone Broth in glass jars
Instant Pot Beef Bone Broth
26 Ratings
close up view of a bowl of Roasted Tomato Soup garnished with basil in a white bowl
Roasted Tomato Soup
201 Ratings
Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon in a white bowl
Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
462 Ratings
Roasted Rosemary Chicken And Vegetables
131 Ratings
Easy Roasted Cauliflower
23 Ratings
roasted potatoes, carrots, and bell peppers on a white ceramic serving dish
Roasted Vegetables
2,548 Ratings
Roasted Pork Bánh Mì (Vietnamese Sandwich)
32 Ratings