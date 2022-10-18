Peppermint Eggnog Milkshake

This milkshake is a nod to a local dairy farm/restaurant that offers a peppermint eggnog milkshake. The peppermint enhances the milkshake

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Peppermint Eggnog Milkshake
Prep Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 milkshake
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup eggnog

  • 1 ¾ cups vanilla ice cream

  • ½ teaspoon peppermint extract

  • whipped cream (Optional)

  • crushed peppermint (Optional)

Directions

  1. Combine eggnog, vanilla ice cream, and peppermint extract in a blender, blend until smooth.

  2. Pour milkshake into a glass and garnish with whipped cream and crushed peppermint. Serve immediately.

Cook's Note:

Feel free to use peppermint ice cream, or eggnog flavored ice cream.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

555 Calories
30g Fat
63g Carbs
11g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 555
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 30g 39%
Saturated Fat 19g 93%
Cholesterol 139mg 46%
Sodium 219mg 10%
Total Carbohydrate 63g 23%
Dietary Fiber 2g 6%
Protein 11g
Potassium 565mg 12%

