Recipes Drinks Recipes Shakes and Floats Recipes Peppermint Eggnog Milkshake Be the first to rate & review! This milkshake is a nod to a local dairy farm/restaurant that offers a peppermint eggnog milkshake. The peppermint enhances the milkshake Recipe by thedailygourmet Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Yield: 1 milkshake Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¼ cup eggnog 1 ¾ cups vanilla ice cream ½ teaspoon peppermint extract whipped cream (Optional) crushed peppermint (Optional) Directions Combine eggnog, vanilla ice cream, and peppermint extract in a blender, blend until smooth. Pour milkshake into a glass and garnish with whipped cream and crushed peppermint. Serve immediately. Cook's Note: Feel free to use peppermint ice cream, or eggnog flavored ice cream. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 555 Calories 30g Fat 63g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 555 % Daily Value * Total Fat 30g 39% Saturated Fat 19g 93% Cholesterol 139mg 46% Sodium 219mg 10% Total Carbohydrate 63g 23% Dietary Fiber 2g 6% Protein 11g Potassium 565mg 12% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Peppermint Eggnog Milkshake Recipe