Recipes Fruits and Vegetables Mushrooms Oyster Sauteed Oyster Mushrooms in Garlic Butter Be the first to rate & review! Oyster mushrooms have a distinct subtle taste, and elevated with garlic butter can take these fungi to a whole new level, serve as a side dish, or pair with steak or fettuccine alfredo Recipe by thedailygourmet Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 1 mins Total Time: 1 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons butter 4 cloves garlic, minced 6 ounces oyster mushrooms 2 tablespoons dry white wine salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley Directions Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally so mushrooms don't burn, for 3 minutes. Pour in the white wine and cook until the alcohol evaporates and mushrooms are soft, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve sprinkled with parsley. Cook's Note: Serving size is based on using mushrooms as a garnish or a small side for a steak. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 80 Calories 6g Fat 4g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 80 % Daily Value * Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 4g 19% Cholesterol 15mg 5% Sodium 50mg 2% Total Carbohydrate 4g 1% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 2g Potassium 201mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Sauteed Oyster Mushrooms in Garlic Butter