Sauteed Oyster Mushrooms in Garlic Butter

Be the first to rate & review!

Oyster mushrooms have a distinct subtle taste, and elevated with garlic butter can take these fungi to a whole new level, serve as a side dish, or pair with steak or fettuccine alfredo

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Sauteed Oyster Mushrooms in Garlic Butter
Prep Time:
1 mins
Total Time:
1 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons butter

  • 4 cloves garlic, minced

  • 6 ounces oyster mushrooms

  • 2 tablespoons dry white wine

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Directions

  1. Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally so mushrooms don't burn, for 3 minutes.

  2. Pour in the white wine and cook until the alcohol evaporates and mushrooms are soft, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve sprinkled with parsley.

Cook's Note:

Serving size is based on using mushrooms as a garnish or a small side for a steak.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

80 Calories
6g Fat
4g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 80
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 6g 8%
Saturated Fat 4g 19%
Cholesterol 15mg 5%
Sodium 50mg 2%
Total Carbohydrate 4g 1%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Protein 2g
Potassium 201mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Chef John's Chicken and Mushrooms
Chef John's Best Mushroom Recipes for Comforting Dinners
close up view of Chicken and Mushroom Casserole garnished with fresh herbs on a white plate
Delicious Chicken and Mushroom Casserole
16 Ratings
Oyster Stew
266 Ratings
close up view of Sous Vide Scallops with Garlic and Lemon Butter on a white plate
Sous Vide Scallops with Garlic and Lemon Butter
6 Ratings
close up view of Italian Shrimp and Scallop Risotto in a white bowl with a green design
Italian Shrimp and Scallop Risotto
16 Ratings
Risotto ai Funghi Porcini in Pentola a Pressione (Porcini Mushroom Risotto)
3 Ratings
A square white baking dish with Brooke's Best Bombshell Brownies neatly cut into 12 servings with two pieces pulled out
Take Your Boxed Brownies to the Next Level With This One Ingredient
The Ultimate Ribeye French Onion Soup
3 Ratings
Leeks in Butter and White Wine
Sautéed Leeks in Butter and White Wine
1 Rating
Card Placeholder Image
Choy Sum with Oyster Sauce
close up view of Creamy Mushroom Soup in a bowl on top of a kitchen towel, garnished with mushrooms and herbs
Chef John's Creamy Mushroom Soup
562 Ratings
Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Alfredo
Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Alfredo
1 Rating
Mushrooms and Spinach Italian Style
Mushrooms and Spinach Italian Style
169 Ratings
Chicken-of-the-woods growing on tree stump in forest in summer.
Everything You Need to Know About Chicken of the Woods Mushrooms
Garlic Butter
1,078 Ratings
Chicken Gruyere with Sauteed Mushrooms
231 Ratings