Roasted Parsnips

Forget carrots - make room for roasted parsnips as your new side dish! Roasting them brings out their natural sweetness and the caramelized edges are the best part!

Recipe by France C
Roasted Parsnips
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 pound parsnips, peeled

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 1 teaspoon onion powder

  • ¾ teaspoon garlic salt

  • teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

  • olive oil to drizzle

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  2. Cut larger ends of parsnips in half lengthwise. Slice parsnips on the diagonal into 1/4-inch-thick slices and place into a bowl. Try and keep pieces about the same size. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil and sprinkle with onion powder, garlic salt, and pepper. Spread onto the prepared baking sheet in a single layer.

  3. Roast in the preheated oven until parsnips are lightly caramelized and soft, 25 to 28 minutes, turning over halfway through cooking. Remove to a serving dish, sprinkle with parsley and lightly drizzle with oil. Season with additional salt and pepper, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

148 Calories
7g Fat
21g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 148
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 7g 9%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Sodium 352mg 15%
Total Carbohydrate 21g 8%
Dietary Fiber 6g 20%
Protein 2g
Potassium 439mg 9%

