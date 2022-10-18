Recipes Fruits and Vegetables Vegetables Parsnips Roasted Parsnips Be the first to rate & review! Forget carrots - make room for roasted parsnips as your new side dish! Roasting them brings out their natural sweetness and the caramelized edges are the best part! Recipe by France C Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 25 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 pound parsnips, peeled 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 teaspoon onion powder ¾ teaspoon garlic salt ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley olive oil to drizzle Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut larger ends of parsnips in half lengthwise. Slice parsnips on the diagonal into 1/4-inch-thick slices and place into a bowl. Try and keep pieces about the same size. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil and sprinkle with onion powder, garlic salt, and pepper. Spread onto the prepared baking sheet in a single layer. Roast in the preheated oven until parsnips are lightly caramelized and soft, 25 to 28 minutes, turning over halfway through cooking. Remove to a serving dish, sprinkle with parsley and lightly drizzle with oil. Season with additional salt and pepper, if desired. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 148 Calories 7g Fat 21g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 148 % Daily Value * Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Sodium 352mg 15% Total Carbohydrate 21g 8% Dietary Fiber 6g 20% Protein 2g Potassium 439mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Roasted Parsnips Recipe