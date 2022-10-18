Recipes Drinks Recipes Cocktail Recipes Margarita Recipes Pineapple Margarita Be the first to rate & review! The addition of pineapple juice gives a traditional margarita a tropical twist! You can use Tajin instead of coarse salt to rim the glass. Use a good quality tequila for best results. Recipe by France C Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Yield: 1 pineapple margarita Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 cups ice, or as needed 3 fluid ounces pineapple juice 2 fluid ounces silver tequila ¾ fluid ounce triple sec ¾ fluid ounce freshly squeezed lime juice 1 tablespoon coarse salt, or as needed 2 lime wedges pineapple wedge for garnish (optional) Directions Fill a cocktail shaker half-full with ice. Add pineapple juice, tequila, triple sec, and lime juice to the shaker. Seal and shake vigorously until outside is frosted, 10 to 15 seconds. Sprinkle salt onto a plate. Moisten the rim of a glass with a lime wedge. Press the moistened rim into the salt. Fill glass with ice. Strain margarita into the glass and garnish with pineapple and lime wedge, if desired. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 266 Calories 0g Fat 24g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 266 % Daily Value * Total Fat 0g 0% Sodium 5856mg 255% Total Carbohydrate 24g 9% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 1g Potassium 159mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Pineapple Margarita Recipe