Pineapple Margarita

Be the first to rate & review!

The addition of pineapple juice gives a traditional margarita a tropical twist! You can use Tajin instead of coarse salt to rim the glass. Use a good quality tequila for best results.

Recipe by France C
Pineapple Margarita
Prep Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 pineapple margarita
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 cups ice, or as needed

  • 3 fluid ounces pineapple juice

  • 2 fluid ounces silver tequila

  • ¾ fluid ounce triple sec

  • ¾ fluid ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

  • 1 tablespoon coarse salt, or as needed

  • 2 lime wedges

  • pineapple wedge for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Fill a cocktail shaker half-full with ice. Add pineapple juice, tequila, triple sec, and lime juice to the shaker. Seal and shake vigorously until outside is frosted, 10 to 15 seconds.

  2. Sprinkle salt onto a plate. Moisten the rim of a glass with a lime wedge. Press the moistened rim into the salt. Fill glass with ice.

  3. Strain margarita into the glass and garnish with pineapple and lime wedge, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

266 Calories
0g Fat
24g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 266
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 0g 0%
Sodium 5856mg 255%
Total Carbohydrate 24g 9%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 1g
Potassium 159mg 3%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
overhead view of a Keto Margarita in a glass garnished with a lime wedge, with limes, lime slices and a bowl with salt in the background
Keto Margarita
20 Ratings
mid angle looking at a glass of margarita garnished with lime slices
The Perfect Margarita
35 Ratings
Jalapeño Margaritas
50 Ratings
Spicy Mezcal Margarita
How to Make a Margarita
close up view of a Margarita Cocktail garnished with a slice of lime, in a martini glass
Margarita Cocktail
12 Ratings
Prickly Pear Cactus Margarita
18 Ratings
Ree Drummond's Marga-Ree-Ta
1 Rating
Basic Margarita
22 Ratings
A Perfect Margarita
9 Ratings
Susan's Key Lime Martini
6 Ratings
Cuervo Especial Pomegranate Margarita Martini
Peppermint Margarita
Pickle Margarita
Pickle Margarita
2 Ratings
Two Whole Lime Margaritas over ice with lime wedge garnishes
Whole Lime Margarita
9 Ratings
Cucumber Margaritas for a Crowd
Classic Frozen Strawberry Margarita
16 Ratings