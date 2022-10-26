Creamy Chicken Instant Ramen

Spruce up that instant chicken ramen by adding actual protein and veggies that yields a creamy broth. This is my take on instant ramen/egg drop soup. Top with chopped chives and crispy wonton strips if desired. They are sold as a salad topping and can be found with croutons.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole
creamy chicken ramen soup in bowl
Prep Time:
2 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
12 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

  • 1 (3 ounce) package chicken flavored ramen noodles

  • 2 cups water

  • ½ cup frozen peas and carrots

  • 1 large egg

  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Directions

  1. Break up noodles and place in a microwave safe bowl. Add water and frozen veggie mix. Microwave on high 7 minutes.

  2. Meanwhile whisk egg, mayonnaise, and season packet from the instant ramen together in a large bowl.

  3. Temper egg mixture by ladling 1/4 cup of the boiling water from the noodles, whisking until combined. Ladle another 1/4 cup of the boiling water whisking until egg is "cooked" and completely incorporated.

  4. Add remaining liquid and the noodles. Let sit until the noodles have absorbed the majority of the liquid, about 3 minutes.

  5. Ladle into 2 serving bowls and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

305 Calories
14g Fat
34g Carbs
11g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 305
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 14g 18%
Saturated Fat 3g 13%
Cholesterol 98mg 33%
Sodium 594mg 26%
Total Carbohydrate 34g 12%
Dietary Fiber 3g 10%
Protein 11g
Potassium 124mg 3%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

