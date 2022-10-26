Soups, Stews and Chili Recipes Soup Recipes Chicken Soup Recipes Chicken Noodle Soup Recipes Creamy Chicken Instant Ramen Be the first to rate & review! Spruce up that instant chicken ramen by adding actual protein and veggies that yields a creamy broth. This is my take on instant ramen/egg drop soup. Top with chopped chives and crispy wonton strips if desired. They are sold as a salad topping and can be found with croutons. Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 2 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 12 mins Servings: 2 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (3 ounce) package chicken flavored ramen noodles 2 cups water ½ cup frozen peas and carrots 1 large egg 2 tablespoons mayonnaise Directions Break up noodles and place in a microwave safe bowl. Add water and frozen veggie mix. Microwave on high 7 minutes. Meanwhile whisk egg, mayonnaise, and season packet from the instant ramen together in a large bowl. Temper egg mixture by ladling 1/4 cup of the boiling water from the noodles, whisking until combined. Ladle another 1/4 cup of the boiling water whisking until egg is "cooked" and completely incorporated. Add remaining liquid and the noodles. Let sit until the noodles have absorbed the majority of the liquid, about 3 minutes. Ladle into 2 serving bowls and serve immediately. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 305 Calories 14g Fat 34g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 305 % Daily Value * Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 3g 13% Cholesterol 98mg 33% Sodium 594mg 26% Total Carbohydrate 34g 12% Dietary Fiber 3g 10% Protein 11g Potassium 124mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Creamy Chicken Instant Ramen Recipe