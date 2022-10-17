Apple Fritter Pancakes

Apple fritter pancakes make a wonderful breakfast topped with some warmed maple syrup and served with some breakfast meats.You can use any type of apple for this recipe—I used Honeycrisp (Fuji works great, too), but the sweeter the better. If you are using a tart apple, add another tablespoon of sugar.

By
Chef John
Chef John
Chef John

John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes.  He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers.

Published on October 17, 2022
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
6 mins
Total Time:
16 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
4 pancakes
Ingredients

  • 1 large egg

  • 1 tablespoon white sugar

  • teaspoon ground cinnamon, or to taste

  • 1 pinch ground ginger

  • 1 pinch nutmeg

  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

  • teaspoon pure vanilla extract

  • 1 cup shredded apple

  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice

  • ½ cup all-purpose flour, or as needed

  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder

  • teaspoon baking soda

  • 2 tablespoons melted butter

Directions

  1. Combine egg, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, kosher salt, and vanilla extract in a bowl. Whisk until well combined and lightly foamy. Add shredded apple and lemon juice and fold in with a spatula until well combined. Add flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Mix until flour disappears and batter is thick yet spoonable.

  2. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add tablespoonfuls of apple batter to the hot butter and cook until browned, about 3 minutes. Turn and cook until apple pancakes spring back to the touch and are browned on the other side, an additional 3 minutes.

    Apple Fritter Pancakes and sausages on plate
    Chef John

Cook's Note:

Heat should be set at medium, but can be lowered if pancakes are getting too browned before the inside is cooked.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

314 Calories
15g Fat
40g Carbs
7g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 314
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 15g 19%
Saturated Fat 8g 42%
Cholesterol 124mg 41%
Sodium 498mg 22%
Total Carbohydrate 40g 15%
Dietary Fiber 3g 9%
Protein 7g
Potassium 150mg 3%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

