Recipes Breakfast and Brunch Pancake Recipes Apple Fritter Pancakes

Apple fritter pancakes make a wonderful breakfast topped with some warmed maple syrup and served with some breakfast meats.You can use any type of apple for this recipe—I used Honeycrisp (Fuji works great, too), but the sweeter the better. If you are using a tart apple, add another tablespoon of sugar.

Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 6 mins Total Time: 16 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 4 pancakes

Ingredients 1 large egg 1 tablespoon white sugar ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon, or to taste 1 pinch ground ginger 1 pinch nutmeg ¼ teaspoon kosher salt ⅛ teaspoon pure vanilla extract 1 cup shredded apple 1 teaspoon lemon juice ½ cup all-purpose flour, or as needed ¼ teaspoon baking powder ⅛ teaspoon baking soda 2 tablespoons melted butter

Directions Combine egg, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, kosher salt, and vanilla extract in a bowl. Whisk until well combined and lightly foamy. Add shredded apple and lemon juice and fold in with a spatula until well combined. Add flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Mix until flour disappears and batter is thick yet spoonable. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add tablespoonfuls of apple batter to the hot butter and cook until browned, about 3 minutes. Turn and cook until apple pancakes spring back to the touch and are browned on the other side, an additional 3 minutes.

Chef John Cook's Note: Heat should be set at medium, but can be lowered if pancakes are getting too browned before the inside is cooked.

Nutrition Facts (per serving) 314 Calories 15g Fat 40g Carbs 7g Protein

Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 314 % Daily Value * Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 8g 42% Cholesterol 124mg 41% Sodium 498mg 22% Total Carbohydrate 40g 15% Dietary Fiber 3g 9% Protein 7g Potassium 150mg 3%