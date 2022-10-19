Recipes Desserts Cakes Chocolate Cake Recipes S'Mores Cake Be the first to rate & review! All the flavors of a s'more but in a cake! This is a rich, chocolatey moist cake with chocolate ganache frosting, a layer of Swiss meringue marshmallow frosting, and crushed graham crackers between the cake layers. A definite crowd-pleaser—perfect for a special occasion! Recipe by Karen Schroeder Rankin Save Saved! Prep Time: 1 hrs Bake Time: 25 mins Cool Time: 2 hrs 30 mins Total Time: 3 hrs 55 mins Servings: 12 Yield: 1 s'mores cake Ingredients baking spray 1 (15.25 ounce) package dark chocolate cake mix (such as Betty Crocker® Super Moist®) 3 large eggs 1 cup whole milk ⅓ cup melted unsalted butter 1 tablespoon instant espresso powder 3 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided 1 (12 ounce) bag semi-sweet chocolate chips 1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream 5 large egg whites 1 ⅔ cups granulated sugar ½ teaspoon cream of tartar ¾ cup graham cracker crumbs, divided 10 small graham cracker rectangles Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line the bottom of 2 (9-inch) cake pans with parchment paper, lightly spray with baking spray. Combine cake mix, eggs, milk, and butter in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until well combined. Mix in espresso powder and 2 teaspoons vanilla extract. Divide batter evenly between prepared pans, spreading into even layers. Bake in the preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted into centers of cake comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool cakes in pans on a wire rack for 20 minutes, then remove cakes from pans. Let cool completely on a wire rack, about 1 hour. While cakes are baking, place chocolate chips into a heatproof bowl. Bring cream in a small saucepan to a gentle simmer over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, about 6 minutes. Pour hot cream over chocolate chips and let stand for 5 minutes. Gently stir together in a circular motion to evenly blend chocolate into cream, without adding a lot of air. Let chocolate mixture cool, uncovered, at room temperature, stirring occasionally, until thickened to spreadable consistency, about 1 1/2 hours. Meanwhile, bring a small saucepan filled with 2 inches water to a simmer over medium-low heat. Beat together egg whites, sugar, and cream of tartar in a work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium speed until well combined, about 1 minute. Place mixer bowl over simmering saucepan, ensuring the bottom of the mixing bowl does not touch the water. Cook egg white mixture, whisking constantly, until a candy thermometer reaches 160 degrees F (70 degrees C) and the sugar crystals have dissolved, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove bowl from heat, and return to stand mixer. Beat on high speed, gradually adding remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat until stiff peaks form, 6 to 7 minutes. Set aside 2 cups of marshmallow cream. Place remaining marshmallow cream into a piping bag fitted with a large star tip. Remove cooled cakes from pans and discard parchment. Using a serrated knife, trim the tops of the cooled cakes to create a level top; use excess cake for trifle or just eat. Place 1 cake layer on a cake stand or plate, cut side up. Spread reserved 2 cups marshmallow cream in an even layer on cake top. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of the graham cracker crumbs evenly over top. Top with remaining cake layer, cut side down. Fill in any empty spots in seams of cake layers using marshmallow cream in piping bag; smooth sides using an offset spatula. Refrigerate stacked cake, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Spoon 1 1/4 cups cooled chocolate mixture over top of the stacked cake. Spread into an even layer using a large cake spatula, allowing excess to extend over the sides. Frost sides of cake using remaining chocolate mixture, smoothing into an even layer. Using marshmallow cream in piping bag, pipe 10 large rosettes along the top, outside edge of the cake. Sprinkle center of the cake with remaining 1/4 cup graham cracker crumbs. Arrange graham cracker rectangles upright on the long sides of each rectangle in a spoke-wheel design inside rosette rings on top of cake. Pipe 1 large rosette in center of graham cracker spoke-wheel design. Refrigerate, uncovered, until ready to serve, at least 30 minutes or up to 48 hours. Using a kitchen torch, slightly brown marshmallow rosettes. Slice and serve cake. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 631 Calories 33g Fat 82g Carbs 9g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 631 % Daily Value * Total Fat 33g 43% Saturated Fat 17g 86% Cholesterol 103mg 34% Sodium 428mg 19% Total Carbohydrate 82g 30% Dietary Fiber 3g 10% Protein 9g Potassium 338mg 7% 