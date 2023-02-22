Recipes Breakfast and Brunch French Toast Recipes Croissant French Toast Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos An easy and impressive breakfast or brunch, this recipe is the perfect choice for special occasions or holidays. Serve warm with your favorite toppings. Some suggestions are powdered sugar, chopped nuts, cinnamon sugar, berries, maple syrup, blueberry or strawberry syrup, and whipped cream. Recipe by lutzflcat Published on February 22, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Rest Time: 8 hrs Total Time: 8 hrs 25 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 large croissants, halved horizontally, left out overnight 3 large eggs ½ cup half-and-half 1 tablespoon white sugar 2 teaspoons vanilla extract ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon ¼ teaspoon salt 1 pinch ground nutmeg 2 tablespoons unsalted butter Directions Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C). Whisk eggs, half-and-half, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg together in a shallow bowl. Dip each croissant half into the egg mixture, one at a time, flipping it and lightly pressing down, until well coated. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat; add four croissant halves, cut side down. Fry until browned on both sides, turning once, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to the oven to keep warm while you cook the remaining croissants. Serve warm with your favorite toppings. Cook's Note: It's important that the croissants are dry before dipping. As an alternative to leaving the croissants sit out overnight, you can place the sliced croissants on a baking sheet, and toast in the oven at 200 degrees F (95 degrees C) until dry, 12 to 15 minutes. Feel free to substitute almond milk or low-fat milk for the half and half. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 436 Calories 27g Fat 36g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 436 % Daily Value * Total Fat 27g 35% Saturated Fat 15g 75% Cholesterol 211mg 70% Sodium 686mg 30% Total Carbohydrate 36g 13% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Protein 11g Potassium 176mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Croissant French Toast