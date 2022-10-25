Creamy Chicken Ramen Soup with Dill

Be the first to rate & review!

Feeling fancy, but don't have the energy to make a big dish? Chicken ramen to the rescue! Cook chicken ramen and add in creamy sour cream, canned chicken, and dried dill.

Recipe by Chef Mo
Creamy Dill Chicken Ramen Soup
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 ¾ cups water

  • 1 (3 ounce) package chicken flavored ramen noodles

  • 1 (5 ounce) can canned chicken, drained

  • 2 tablespoons sour cream

  • 2 teaspoons dried dill weed

  • green onions for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Bring water to a boil in a saucepan. Break up noodles and toss into boiling water. Cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in chicken, sour cream, seasoning packet, and dill. Simmer until heated through. Serve garnished with green onions.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

589 Calories
18g Fat
58g Carbs
45g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 589
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 18g 24%
Saturated Fat 7g 35%
Cholesterol 101mg 34%
Sodium 1655mg 72%
Total Carbohydrate 58g 21%
Dietary Fiber 3g 10%
Protein 45g
Potassium 308mg 7%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
3 different typed of noodle soup variations
Noodle Bowl Formula
3 different typed of noodle soup variations
Noodle Bowl Formula
Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup with Honey Sriracha Crackers
Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup with Honey Sriracha Crackers
Fancy Ramen
Fancy Ramen
18 Ratings
Chicken in Lemongrass Coconut Broth
12 Ratings
Ramen Noodle Soup
114 Ratings
Chicken Ramen Soup
Chicken Ramen Soup
1 Rating
close up view of chicken noodle soup in a pot with a wooden spoon
Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
3,392 Ratings
Angela's Asian-Inspired Chicken Noodle Soup
27 Ratings
mid angle looking at a bowl of creamy chicken and wild rice soup, topped with chopped green onions
Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
3,041 Ratings
Chicken Noodle Soup III
3 Ratings
Hot and Sour Shrimp Soup
25 Ratings
Creamy Green Bean and Potato Soup
13 Ratings
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
2 Ratings
close up view of Creamy Mushroom Soup in a bowl on top of a kitchen towel, garnished with mushrooms and herbs
Chef John's Creamy Mushroom Soup
562 Ratings
Carrot Dill Soup
85 Ratings