Creamy Chicken Ramen Soup with Dill Be the first to rate & review! Feeling fancy, but don't have the energy to make a big dish? Chicken ramen to the rescue! Cook chicken ramen and add in creamy sour cream, canned chicken, and dried dill. Recipe by Chef Mo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 1 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ¾ cups water 1 (3 ounce) package chicken flavored ramen noodles 1 (5 ounce) can canned chicken, drained 2 tablespoons sour cream 2 teaspoons dried dill weed green onions for garnish (optional) Directions Bring water to a boil in a saucepan. Break up noodles and toss into boiling water. Cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in chicken, sour cream, seasoning packet, and dill. Simmer until heated through. Serve garnished with green onions. I Made It Nutrition Facts (per serving) 589 Calories 18g Fat 58g Carbs 45g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 589 % Daily Value * Total Fat 18g 24% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 101mg 34% Sodium 1655mg 72% Total Carbohydrate 58g 21% Dietary Fiber 3g 10% Protein 45g Potassium 308mg 7% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved