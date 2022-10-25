Eggnog Milkshake

Eggnog often gets a bad review but this is a tasty way to convert it into a frozen treat!

Recipe by thedailygourmet
eggnog milkshake
Prep Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 milkshake
Ingredients

  • ¼ cup eggnog

  • 1 ¾ cups butter pecan ice cream

  • ¼ cup 1% milk

  • whipped cream as topping (optional)

  • cinnamon

Directions

  1. Combine eggnog, ice cream, and milk in a blender. Blend on high until incorporated. Pour into a glass, garnish with whipped cream, and dust with cinnamon if desired.

Cook's Note:

Feel free to use vanilla or even eggnog flavored ice cream instead of butter pecan.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

1196 Calories
86g Fat
82g Carbs
22g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 1196
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 86g 110%
Saturated Fat 42g 209%
Cholesterol 426mg 142%
Sodium 621mg 27%
Total Carbohydrate 82g 30%
Dietary Fiber 2g 6%
Protein 22g
Potassium 196mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

