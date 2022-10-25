Recipes Drinks Recipes Shakes and Floats Recipes Eggnog Milkshake Be the first to rate & review! Eggnog often gets a bad review but this is a tasty way to convert it into a frozen treat! Recipe by thedailygourmet Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Yield: 1 milkshake Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¼ cup eggnog 1 ¾ cups butter pecan ice cream ¼ cup 1% milk whipped cream as topping (optional) cinnamon Directions Combine eggnog, ice cream, and milk in a blender. Blend on high until incorporated. Pour into a glass, garnish with whipped cream, and dust with cinnamon if desired. Cook's Note: Feel free to use vanilla or even eggnog flavored ice cream instead of butter pecan. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 1196 Calories 86g Fat 82g Carbs 22g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 1196 % Daily Value * Total Fat 86g 110% Saturated Fat 42g 209% Cholesterol 426mg 142% Sodium 621mg 27% Total Carbohydrate 82g 30% Dietary Fiber 2g 6% Protein 22g Potassium 196mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Eggnog Milkshake Recipe