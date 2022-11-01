Parmesan Risotto

This Parmesan risotto is simple to make, and is a wonderful side dish to pair with Italian seasoned meatloaf, add some steamed green beans to round out a weeknight meal.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Parmesan Risotto
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

  • 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil

  • 1 ½ tablespoons butter

  • 1 shallot, minced

  • 1 clove garlic, minced

  • 1 cup Arborio rice

  • ½ cup dry white wine

  • 3 cups hot vegetable stock

  • cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

  • salt to taste

  • freshly ground white pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Heat olive oil and butter in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat until butter is melted. Reduce heat to medium-low and add shallot and garlic. cook and stir until shallots are translucent but not brown, about 5 minutes.

  2. Pour in rice and stir until the rice is coated in oil and has started to toast, about 5 minutes. Pour in wine and let it simmer until it has mostly evaporated, then stir in one-third of the boiling vegetable broth ; continue stirring until the rice has absorbed the liquid and turned creamy. Repeat this process twice more, stirring constantly. Stirring in the broth should take 15 to 20 minutes in all. When finished, the rice should be tender yet firm to the bite. You may not need all the vegetable stock.

  3. Remove from heat. Stir in Parmesan cheese, parsley, salt, and white pepper until well combined. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

249 Calories
8g Fat
35g Carbs
5g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 249
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 8g 10%
Saturated Fat 3g 16%
Cholesterol 12mg 4%
Sodium 321mg 14%
Total Carbohydrate 35g 13%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Protein 5g
Potassium 58mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

