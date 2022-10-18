Recipes Desserts Candy Recipes Chocolate Bark Recipes Caramel Apple Chocolate Bark Be the first to rate & review! You'll love the contrast of salty-sweet flavors and crispy, chewy textures in this delicious layered dessert. Crisp apple chips bring not only the full fall flavor, but also a satisfying crunch to the chocolate-caramel treat. All you need is 5 ingredients and a microwave to make this no-bake bark, perfect for gifting over the holidays. By Annie Campbell Annie Campbell Instagram Annie Campbell is an Allrecipes video personality and producer who tries many of the trending foods you've been curious about on the internet. Her 'We Tried It' video series covers a wide variety of cooking content, from easy, 3-ingredient dishes and recreated restaurant favorites to fearlessly tasting the strangest food combinations on the internet. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on October 18, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Cool Time: 2 hrs 15 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 25 mins Servings: 24 Yield: 24 squares Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 ½ cups semisweet chocolate chips, divided 1 cup crushed pretzels ¾ cup chopped pecans 1 (11 ounce) package caramel bits (such as Kraft®) 1 (3.4 ounce) package apple chips Directions Place 2 cups of chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and melt in the microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring between, until smooth and consistent. Line a 13x18 baking sheet with parchment. Spread the chocolate onto the baking sheet in a thin, even layer. Allow to cool slightly. Melt caramel bits in another microwave-safe bowls in 30-second intervals, stirring between, until the caramel bubbles. Quickly drizzle caramel on top of the chocolate, then use a spatula to swirl it evenly around the pan. While the caramel is still warm, top with pretzels, pecans, and apple chips until fully covered. Use another large sheet of parchment paper to gently press the toppings into the caramel. Move to the fridge to chill for 15 minutes. Melt remaining ½ cup of chocolate chips in the microwave. Transfer to a zip-top bag, cut off a small corner, then drizzle the chocolate evenly over the whole tray. Move to the fridge to set completely, 2 to 3 hours. Cut in squares or break into large pieces to serve. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 184 Calories 9g Fat 28g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 24 Calories 184 % Daily Value * Total Fat 9g 11% Saturated Fat 4g 19% Cholesterol 1mg 0% Sodium 118mg 5% Total Carbohydrate 28g 10% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Protein 2g Potassium 111mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Caramel Apple Chocolate Bark Recipe