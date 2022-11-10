Roasted Fall Vegetables with Rosemary

0 Photos

When fall rolls around and you start using your oven more, try these parsnips and "partners"! Simply seasoned with rosemary, salt and pepper, these vegetables speak for themselves!

Recipe by Bibi
Published on November 10, 2022
Rosemary Roasted Parsnips Butternut Squash Carrots and Sweet Potatoes
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
35 mins
Total Time:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 cup peeled and cubed parsnips

  • 3 cups peeled and cubed butternut squash

  • 1 cup peeled and sliced carrots

  • 1 cup sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped

  • 1 small red onion, cut into 8 wedges

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary

  • ½ teaspoon salt, or to taste

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

  • rosemary sprigs for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a 12 x 18 inch sheet pan with parchment paper.

  2. Combine parsnips, butternut squash, carrots, sweet potato, onion, olive oil, minced rosemary, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Stir to combine. Spread out vegetable mixture onto the prepared sheet pan.

  3. Roast on the center rack of the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Stir and keep roasting until vegetables are fork tender, about 15 minutes.

  4. Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with fresh rosemary sprigs.

Cook's Note:

It's not always easy to cut the vegetables into uniform pieces, when you are using a variety of mixed vegetables, but try cutting them as equal sized as possible, about 1 1/2 to 2 inches each. Larger vegetable pieces may require more roasting time, smaller vegetable pieces may require less roasting time.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

91 Calories
4g Fat
15g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 91
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 4g 4%
Saturated Fat 1g 3%
Sodium 146mg 6%
Total Carbohydrate 15g 5%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Protein 1g
Potassium 369mg 8%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

