Chicken Cordon Bleu I

Rating: 4.61 stars
2682 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1866
  • 4 star values: 647
  • 3 star values: 125
  • 2 star values: 25
  • 1 star values: 19

This entree is easy and delicious! It's one of my husband's favorites! Try to use the largest chicken breasts you can find so you'll be able to roll them easier.

By Jill M.

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
361 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat a 7x11 inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Pound chicken breasts to 1/4 inch thickness.

  • Sprinkle each piece of chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. Place 1 cheese slice and 1 ham slice on top of each breast. Roll up each breast, and secure with a toothpick. Place in baking dish, and sprinkle chicken evenly with bread crumbs.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink. Remove from oven, and place 1/2 cheese slice on top of each breast. Return to oven for 3 to 5 minutes, or until cheese has melted. Remove toothpicks, and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
419 calories; protein 46.1g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 123.6mg; sodium 931.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2817)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

LLPUTNEY
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2003
I read the reviews and took the suggestion of some others. First of all, I dipped the chicken in egg wash, then laid the slices of ham and cheese on top. I got a plate and sprinkled breadcrumbs and placed the chicken on it and rolled it from there. I also added a pat of butter on top of each. It came out beautifully and you must use the sauce (which is 1 can of cream of chicken soup, 1/2 cup of sour cream and 1 tbsp of lemon juice). I put a bed of white rice on the plates, put the chicken cordon blue on top of the rice covered with the cream sauce. A good side dish is buttered rolls, mmm-mhmm! All I can say was that it was such a beautiful presentation and absolutely heavenly! Read More
Helpful
(3772)

Most helpful critical review

Cyrisse125
Rating: 1 stars
07/26/2011
The chicken was dry despite correct cooking time. Perhaps a light sauce could have been served with it. I would not make this a 2nd time. Read More
Helpful
(11)
2682 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1866
  • 4 star values: 647
  • 3 star values: 125
  • 2 star values: 25
  • 1 star values: 19
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
LLPUTNEY
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2003
I read the reviews and took the suggestion of some others. First of all, I dipped the chicken in egg wash, then laid the slices of ham and cheese on top. I got a plate and sprinkled breadcrumbs and placed the chicken on it and rolled it from there. I also added a pat of butter on top of each. It came out beautifully and you must use the sauce (which is 1 can of cream of chicken soup, 1/2 cup of sour cream and 1 tbsp of lemon juice). I put a bed of white rice on the plates, put the chicken cordon blue on top of the rice covered with the cream sauce. A good side dish is buttered rolls, mmm-mhmm! All I can say was that it was such a beautiful presentation and absolutely heavenly! Read More
Helpful
(3772)
ALEXISCRUZ
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2003
I can't believe this awesome recipe! My boyfriend cannot stop talking about it. I told him I was making it for dinner, and he came home early from work. Then, when he tasted it......he moaned and groaned through the entire meal. He made a comment between each and every bite. He has thanked me over and over for making this for him. I have to say, this recipe made me 'Queen for a Day.' I also dipped the chicken in egg before sprinkling the bread crumbs, and I, too, added a small pat of butter on top of each of the breasts. I will definetely be making this, at least once a month. I used the 'potatoe rounds' recipe from this site, for the side dish. This entire meal turned out soooooooo good. You are a goddess, Kiersten! Thank you so much. :) Read More
Helpful
(1156)
MOONBEAGLE
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2003
Fantastic. My variation includes: add some paprika to the breading, and bread the whole chicken roll, not just the top. I also like to cook my chicken hotter and faster to keep it juicy - 20-25 minutes at 400. Final suggestion: add the honey-mustard sauce from this site's Aussie Chicken recipe (inside the roll and/or as a dipping sauce). It really complements this dish! Read More
Helpful
(952)
Advertisement
ANGIE
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2003
This recipe was absolutley amazing and very easy. I did follow some of the suggestions from previous raters(Mushroom soup sauce:1 can cream of mushroom soup, 1/2 cup sour cream & 1 tbsp of lemon juice-served on top when finished; coated chicken in egg before adding bread crumbs; cooked at 400 for 25 min and I also added a small pat of butter to each breast before cooking). I would also suggest not to use sandwich ham. Anyway, my boyfriend wants to marry me after tasting this recipe! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(407)
CSANDST1
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2003
Very good! I can NEVER get breasts thin enough to roll so I cut breasts in half almost all the way through and laid a piece of Healthy Choice Ham and provolone in the cut; sprinkled Italian breadcrumbs on bottom of dish; laid chicken on top and then sprinkled more bread crumbs on chicken. Very tasty! Read More
Helpful
(289)
Kristen
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2003
Great recipe to make ahead and freeze too! I dip the rolled up chicken in melted butter before rolling in bread crumbs. Read More
Helpful
(226)
Advertisement
CHILLIE72
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2003
Wow! These were looked and tasted wonderful and they were super simple to make. I bought big breasts and pounded them. They were quite easy to roll. I dipped them in egg first and then rolled them in the bread crumbs. I used the other reviewers suggestions and used provolone instead of swiss (just my preference), put a pat of butter on top of each and baked for 25 minutes at 400 degrees. I put a half slice of cheese on top and put it back in for 5 minutes. I also made the sauce recipe (1 can of cream of celery soup, 1/2 cup of sour cream) and spooned it on top. Just lovely - thanks so much for a great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(200)
Judy Schaubel
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2003
A hit in my family of 5, including a 4 yr old, the pickiest of all...The chicken cooked for 50 minutes..adding to its crispiness..and I didn't use toothpicks to secure them, making them easier to eat. I used sliced cooked ham and processed swiss cheese to cut costs and found it to be a bit salty. I will try this again and again, however, I will cut down the amount of salt. It was totally simple to prepare! TY Read More
Helpful
(142)
ShanNurse
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2011
I just want to say this is the first thing I have ever truly made with no help from someone in the kitchen. My boyfriend and I were going to go out to dinner for his birthday and the night before, he decides, he wants a homecooked meal from yours truly instead. I freaked out and googled what to make. He then suggested "steak, lobster or chicken cordon bleu" He knew I was NOT making steak or lobster :) Don't laugh (i've been living under a rock) but I had no idea what chicken cordon bleu even was! I have cooked before but honestly, before I made this, I had NEVER made a meal (from scratch) by myself. Again, don't laugh! Basically, all I am saying is: This recipe was sooooooo easy and it was absolutely delicious and I am now an allrecipes member because of how much fun I had cooking all by myself. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(118)
Cyrisse125
Rating: 1 stars
07/26/2011
The chicken was dry despite correct cooking time. Perhaps a light sauce could have been served with it. I would not make this a 2nd time. Read More
Helpful
(11)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022