Chicken Cordon Bleu I

Rating: 5 stars I read the reviews and took the suggestion of some others. First of all, I dipped the chicken in egg wash, then laid the slices of ham and cheese on top. I got a plate and sprinkled breadcrumbs and placed the chicken on it and rolled it from there. I also added a pat of butter on top of each. It came out beautifully and you must use the sauce (which is 1 can of cream of chicken soup, 1/2 cup of sour cream and 1 tbsp of lemon juice). I put a bed of white rice on the plates, put the chicken cordon blue on top of the rice covered with the cream sauce. A good side dish is buttered rolls, mmm-mhmm! All I can say was that it was such a beautiful presentation and absolutely heavenly! Helpful (3772)

Rating: 5 stars I can't believe this awesome recipe! My boyfriend cannot stop talking about it. I told him I was making it for dinner, and he came home early from work. Then, when he tasted it......he moaned and groaned through the entire meal. He made a comment between each and every bite. He has thanked me over and over for making this for him. I have to say, this recipe made me 'Queen for a Day.' I also dipped the chicken in egg before sprinkling the bread crumbs, and I, too, added a small pat of butter on top of each of the breasts. I will definetely be making this, at least once a month. I used the 'potatoe rounds' recipe from this site, for the side dish. This entire meal turned out soooooooo good. You are a goddess, Kiersten! Thank you so much. :) Helpful (1156)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic. My variation includes: add some paprika to the breading, and bread the whole chicken roll, not just the top. I also like to cook my chicken hotter and faster to keep it juicy - 20-25 minutes at 400. Final suggestion: add the honey-mustard sauce from this site's Aussie Chicken recipe (inside the roll and/or as a dipping sauce). It really complements this dish! Helpful (952)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was absolutley amazing and very easy. I did follow some of the suggestions from previous raters(Mushroom soup sauce:1 can cream of mushroom soup, 1/2 cup sour cream & 1 tbsp of lemon juice-served on top when finished; coated chicken in egg before adding bread crumbs; cooked at 400 for 25 min and I also added a small pat of butter to each breast before cooking). I would also suggest not to use sandwich ham. Anyway, my boyfriend wants to marry me after tasting this recipe! Thanks! Helpful (407)

Rating: 4 stars Very good! I can NEVER get breasts thin enough to roll so I cut breasts in half almost all the way through and laid a piece of Healthy Choice Ham and provolone in the cut; sprinkled Italian breadcrumbs on bottom of dish; laid chicken on top and then sprinkled more bread crumbs on chicken. Very tasty! Helpful (289)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe to make ahead and freeze too! I dip the rolled up chicken in melted butter before rolling in bread crumbs. Helpful (226)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! These were looked and tasted wonderful and they were super simple to make. I bought big breasts and pounded them. They were quite easy to roll. I dipped them in egg first and then rolled them in the bread crumbs. I used the other reviewers suggestions and used provolone instead of swiss (just my preference), put a pat of butter on top of each and baked for 25 minutes at 400 degrees. I put a half slice of cheese on top and put it back in for 5 minutes. I also made the sauce recipe (1 can of cream of celery soup, 1/2 cup of sour cream) and spooned it on top. Just lovely - thanks so much for a great recipe. Helpful (200)

Rating: 5 stars A hit in my family of 5, including a 4 yr old, the pickiest of all...The chicken cooked for 50 minutes..adding to its crispiness..and I didn't use toothpicks to secure them, making them easier to eat. I used sliced cooked ham and processed swiss cheese to cut costs and found it to be a bit salty. I will try this again and again, however, I will cut down the amount of salt. It was totally simple to prepare! TY Helpful (142)

Rating: 5 stars I just want to say this is the first thing I have ever truly made with no help from someone in the kitchen. My boyfriend and I were going to go out to dinner for his birthday and the night before, he decides, he wants a homecooked meal from yours truly instead. I freaked out and googled what to make. He then suggested "steak, lobster or chicken cordon bleu" He knew I was NOT making steak or lobster :) Don't laugh (i've been living under a rock) but I had no idea what chicken cordon bleu even was! I have cooked before but honestly, before I made this, I had NEVER made a meal (from scratch) by myself. Again, don't laugh! Basically, all I am saying is: This recipe was sooooooo easy and it was absolutely delicious and I am now an allrecipes member because of how much fun I had cooking all by myself. Thank you! Helpful (118)