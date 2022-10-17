TikTok Parmesan-Crusted Roasted Potatoes

Grated Parmesan cheese gives these roasted potatoes a lovely crisped exterior. I found that spreading the Parmesan-butter mixture directly onto the crosshatched potatoes helped it to stick better than doing it the way you see all over TikTok (spreading the parmesan mixture in an even layer on the bottom of the baking pan and placing the potatoes on top).

Published on October 17, 2022
a top down, hyper close up view of crispy golden-brown parmesan crusted potatoes on a baking sheet.
Prep Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

  • 1 (24 ounce) package baby Yukon Gold potatoes, halved

  • ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

  • 1 ½ teaspoons garlic and herb seasoning

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Place butter in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish or nonstick baking pan and place in the oven until the butter melts, about 4 minutes.

  2. While the butter melts, score potatoes about 1/4-inch-deep in a diamond pattern (crosshatch). Set aside.

  3. Remove the pan from the oven and let cool slightly, about 2 minutes. Stir Parmesan cheese, garlic and herb seasoning, and salt into butter to form a paste. Spread about 1 teaspoon of the Parmesan paste on the cut-side of each potato; arrange, cut-side down, in the pan. Place in the preheated oven.

  4. Bake until the potatoes are tender and the Parmesan creates a golden crust on the bottom of the potatoes, about 25 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before using a spatula to release potatoes from pan.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

94 Calories
9g Fat
0g Carbs
4g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 94
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 9g 11%
Saturated Fat 5g 27%
Cholesterol 24mg 8%
Sodium 634mg 28%
Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%
Protein 4g
Potassium 14mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

