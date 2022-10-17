Pumpkin-Spice Latte Bombs

Inspired by cocoa bombs, these latte bombs are loaded with instant coffee and pumpkin pie spice on the inside for a fun DIY latte. The white chocolate sweetens the coffee perfectly — just add a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkle with pumpkin pie spice (or a drizzle of caramel) for the ideal latte consistency.

By
Allrecipes Editorial Team
Allrecipes Editorial Team

When you find articles by 'Allrecipes Editorial Team,' know that this byline indicates a collaborative effort from our core team of writers and editors. Through these collaborations, the Allrecipes staff is able to provide readers with the most current, accurate, and comprehensive information possible.

Published on October 17, 2022
Prep Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 latte bombs
Ingredients

  • 10 ounces white chocolate, divided

  • 3 tablespoons French vanilla instant coffee

  • 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

  • 4 drops orange food coloring

  • 6 cups hot brewed coffee

Directions

  1. Break 4 ounces of the white chocolate into small pieces and place in a medium microwave-safe bowl; microwave on HIGH, stirring at 30-second intervals, until melted, about 1 1/2 minutes. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of the melted chocolate into each of 6 (1 3/4-inch) silicone ball molds. Immediately flip mold over onto a cutting board or plate to allow chocolate to drip off and coat the mold. Let stand 2 minutes. Flip back over and use an offset spatula to scrape the tops of molds to clean them off, placing any dripped chocolate back into the bowl. Place silicone mold in freezer to set, about 5 minutes. Release chocolate "cups" from silicone molds; set aside. Repeat with another 4 ounces of chocolate.

  2. While the molds chill, stir together beverage mix and pumpkin pie spice in a small bowl. Spoon 2 teaspoons of the mixture into 6 of the "cups."

  3. Place the bowl of the leftover melted chocolate back in the microwave; microwave on HIGH until melted, about 30 seconds. Spoon or pour into a small zip-top plastic bag or piping bag and snip off 1/16-inch of the corner. Pipe a thin chocolate line along the edge of the 6 filled white chocolate cups. Place remaining 6 cups on top, using the white chocolate line as glue. Smooth out with your finger, and gently place in silicone mold; freeze until set, about 5 minutes.

  4. Remove the balls from freezer, and dip an offset spatula in very hot water; use it to smooth out edges of the chocolate ball seam. Set aside.

  5. Break remaining 2 ounces of chocolate into pieces, and place in a small microwave-safe bowl; microwave on HIGH until melted, about 30 seconds. Add food coloring, and stir to combine. Place in a separate ziplock bag and snip off 1/16-inch from a corner. Pipe in a zig-zag pattern on the balls. Freeze until set, about 5 minutes.

  6. To serve, brew an 8- to 10-ounce cup of your favorite coffee. Place a bomb in the hot cup of coffee and stir to melt.

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 257
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 15g 19%
Saturated Fat 9g 46%
Cholesterol 10mg 3%
Sodium 49mg 2%
Total Carbohydrate 28g 10%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 3g
Potassium 255mg 5%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

