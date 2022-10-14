Desserts Pies Pie Crusts Pastry Crusts Pâte Sucrée Be the first to rate & review! Pâte sucrée is a French sweet tart crust that is located somewhere between a shortbread cookie and a sugar cookie with a nice buttery richness. Recipe by Elizabeth Mervosh Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Chill Time: 3 hrs Stand Time: 10 mins Bake Time: 25 mins Cool Time: 40 mins Total Time: 4 hrs 35 mins Servings: 12 Yield: 2 9 1/2-inch tart shells Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 large egg yolks ¼ cup heavy whipping cream ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting ¾ cup granulated sugar 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces Directions Whisk together egg yolks, cream, and vanilla in a small bowl until thoroughly combined; set aside. Process flour, sugar, and salt in a food processor until combined, about 3 seconds. Add butter and pulse until a coarse meal forms, about 12 pulses. Add egg mixture and pulse until mixture starts to clump together, 10 to 12 pulses. Dough will be crumbly but should hold together when squeezed. Transfer dough to a clean work surface, and press into a single mass. Divide dough evenly into 2 portions. Pat each half into a 1-inch-thick disk. Tightly wrap each dough disk in plastic wrap. Chill dough until firm, at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours. Place 1 dough disk on a lightly floured work surface. Let dough sit at room temperature 10 minutes to soften. Lightly grease removable bottom only of a 9 1/2-inch tart pan with butter. Roll dough to a 13-inch circle, dusting dough with flour as needed to prevent sticking. Brush off excess flour from dough. Carefully roll dough around rolling pin, then unroll over the prepared pan. Press dough into the bottom and up the sides of the pan, trimming any excess dough. Prick crust all over with a fork. Chill, loosely covered with plastic wrap, 1 hour. Alternatively, press dough into pan without rolling. Patch any cracks with excess dough. While tart shell chills, preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line crust with parchment and fill with pie weights. Bake in the preheated oven until crust is golden around the edges, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove weights and parchment. Return to the oven and continue to bake until the bottom of crust is golden brown and looks dry, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer tart shell to a wire rack and let cool completely, about 40 minutes. Cook's Note: This dough is hard to roll out and wants to crack, but you can easily patch up any cracks with dough trim - you won't see the patches once filled. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 324 Calories 18g Fat 37g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 324 % Daily Value * Total Fat 18g 23% Saturated Fat 11g 56% Cholesterol 82mg 27% Sodium 166mg 7% Total Carbohydrate 37g 13% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 4g Potassium 45mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Pâte Sucrée Recipe