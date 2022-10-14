Pâte Sucrée

Be the first to rate & review!

Pâte sucrée is a French sweet tart crust that is located somewhere between a shortbread cookie and a sugar cookie with a nice buttery richness.

Recipe by Elizabeth Mervosh
high angle looking down at a golden brown pate sucree resting on a plate
Prep Time:
20 mins
Chill Time:
3 hrs
Stand Time:
10 mins
Bake Time:
25 mins
Cool Time:
40 mins
Total Time:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 9 1/2-inch tart shells
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 large egg yolks

  • ¼ cup heavy whipping cream

  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

  • ¾ cup granulated sugar

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

  • 1 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

Directions

  1. Whisk together egg yolks, cream, and vanilla in a small bowl until thoroughly combined; set aside.

  2. Process flour, sugar, and salt in a food processor until combined, about 3 seconds. Add butter and pulse until a coarse meal forms, about 12 pulses. Add egg mixture and pulse until mixture starts to clump together, 10 to 12 pulses. Dough will be crumbly but should hold together when squeezed.

  3. Transfer dough to a clean work surface, and press into a single mass. Divide dough evenly into 2 portions. Pat each half into a 1-inch-thick disk. Tightly wrap each dough disk in plastic wrap. Chill dough until firm, at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.

  4. Place 1 dough disk on a lightly floured work surface. Let dough sit at room temperature 10 minutes to soften. Lightly grease removable bottom only of a 9 1/2-inch tart pan with butter. Roll dough to a 13-inch circle, dusting dough with flour as needed to prevent sticking. Brush off excess flour from dough. Carefully roll dough around rolling pin, then unroll over the prepared pan. Press dough into the bottom and up the sides of the pan, trimming any excess dough. Prick crust all over with a fork. Chill, loosely covered with plastic wrap, 1 hour. Alternatively, press dough into pan without rolling. Patch any cracks with excess dough.

  5. While tart shell chills, preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  6. Line crust with parchment and fill with pie weights. Bake in the preheated oven until crust is golden around the edges, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove weights and parchment. Return to the oven and continue to bake until the bottom of crust is golden brown and looks dry, 10 to 15 minutes.

  7. Transfer tart shell to a wire rack and let cool completely, about 40 minutes.

Cook's Note:

This dough is hard to roll out and wants to crack, but you can easily patch up any cracks with dough trim - you won't see the patches once filled.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

324 Calories
18g Fat
37g Carbs
4g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Calories 324
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 18g 23%
Saturated Fat 11g 56%
Cholesterol 82mg 27%
Sodium 166mg 7%
Total Carbohydrate 37g 13%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Protein 4g
Potassium 45mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
high angle looking at a slice of brownie pie, topped with a scoop of melty vanilla ice cream
Brownie Pie
1 Rating
Sweet Tart Pastry
9 Ratings
a low angle looking into a sliced pecan and chocolate espresso pie with a slice being lifted out.
Pecan And Chocolate Espresso Pie
13 Ratings
Coconut Flour Pie Crust
Coconut Flour Pie Crust
Fresh Strawberry Tart
11 Ratings
Perfect Cherry Pie
36 Ratings
a low angle, close up view of a fresh pie with a golden-brown buttery flaky crust
Butter Flaky Pie Crust
2,121 Ratings
Three Berry Pie
478 Ratings
Pat's Rose Apple Pie
6 Ratings
mid angle looking at two chocolate hamantaschens on a plate
Chocolate Hamantaschen
Venus' Chocolate Macadamia Nut Tart
4 Ratings
Cranberry Curd Tart
Cranberry Curd Tart
close up view of a Tourtiere in a pie pan, next to a pie server
Tourtière (French Canadian Meat Pie)
114 Ratings
Card Placeholder Image
Chocolate-Dipped Palmiers (Orejas con Chocolate)
Traditional Swedish Pepparkakor
28 Ratings
Linzer Tarts
167 Ratings