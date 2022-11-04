Cinnamon Babka

Combine flour, yeast, sugar, salt, and cinnamon in the work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with dough hook attachment; mix on low until combined. Add egg, warm water, butter, and vanilla; continue mixing on low until dough begins to come together, about 1 minute. Increase speed to medium and continue beating until dough is soft and smooth, about 5 minutes.

Spray a large bowl with cooking spray and set dough inside. Cover and let stand in a warm place (75 degrees F (23 degrees C)) until doubled in size, 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

Punch down the dough, and turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Roll into a 9x18-inch rectangle about 1/4-inch thick. Let rest, uncovered, at room temperature, about 10 minutes.

Lightly spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

While the dough is resting, stir together sugar, flour, and cinnamon for the filling in a small bowl until combined. Stir in melted butter until mixture is smooth. If dough shrank while resting, re-roll into a 9x 18-inch rectangle. Spread filling in an even layer over the dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border around the edges.

Beginning with the long edge, roll dough gently into a log, pinching seam and ends to seal. Using a serrated knife, cut log in half lengthwise. With cut sides up, twist the two pieces together; tuck ends underneath and place into the prepared loaf pan. Whisk together egg yolk and 1 tablespoon water; gently brush egg wash over the dough.

Stir together flour, sugar, cinnamon, and salt for the topping in a bowl until combined. Using your fingers, work in cold butter until coarse crumbs form. Sprinkle topping evenly over the loaf. Loosely cover loaf and let rise in a warm place (75 degrees F (23 degrees C)) until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Bake uncovered in the preheated oven until babka is a deep golden brown and a thermometer inserted in the center registers 190 degrees F (87 degrees C), about 45 minutes. After about 25 minutes, cover babka with aluminum foil so surface does not get too dark.