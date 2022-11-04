Recipes Bread Yeast Bread Recipes Cinnamon Babka Be the first to rate & review! Think cinnamon toast meets cinnamon roll. This cinnamon babka has a crunchy texture on the outside, is tender on the inside, and the cinnamon filling is similar to the gooeyness of a cinnamon roll. A perfectly delicious breakfast or dessert bread. Serve warm or toast and serve with butter or cream cheese. By Allrecipes Editorial Team Allrecipes Editorial Team Facebook Instagram Twitter Website When you find articles by 'Allrecipes Editorial Team,' know that this byline indicates a collaborative effort from our core team of writers and editors. Through these collaborations, the Allrecipes staff is able to provide readers with the most current, accurate, and comprehensive information possible. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on November 4, 2022 Save Saved! Prep Time: 30 mins Rise Time: 2 hrs 10 mins Bake Time: 45 mins Cool Time: 30 mins Total Time: 3 hrs 55 mins Servings: 12 Yield: 1 cinnamon babka

Ingredients

Dough: 3 cups all-purpose flour 1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast ¼ cup granulated sugar 1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 large egg ½ cup warm water (105 degrees F to 115 degrees F) 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract cooking spray Filling: ½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar ¼ cup all-purpose flour 4 teaspoons ground cinnamon ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled Egg Wash: 1 large egg yolk 1 tablespoon tap water Topping: 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon firmly packed light brown sugar ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter

Directions

Combine flour, yeast, sugar, salt, and cinnamon in the work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with dough hook attachment; mix on low until combined. Add egg, warm water, butter, and vanilla; continue mixing on low until dough begins to come together, about 1 minute. Increase speed to medium and continue beating until dough is soft and smooth, about 5 minutes. Spray a large bowl with cooking spray and set dough inside. Cover and let stand in a warm place (75 degrees F (23 degrees C)) until doubled in size, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Punch down the dough, and turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Roll into a 9x18-inch rectangle about 1/4-inch thick. Let rest, uncovered, at room temperature, about 10 minutes. Lightly spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. While the dough is resting, stir together sugar, flour, and cinnamon for the filling in a small bowl until combined. Stir in melted butter until mixture is smooth. If dough shrank while resting, re-roll into a 9x 18-inch rectangle. Spread filling in an even layer over the dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border around the edges. Beginning with the long edge, roll dough gently into a log, pinching seam and ends to seal. Using a serrated knife, cut log in half lengthwise. With cut sides up, twist the two pieces together; tuck ends underneath and place into the prepared loaf pan. Whisk together egg yolk and 1 tablespoon water; gently brush egg wash over the dough. Stir together flour, sugar, cinnamon, and salt for the topping in a bowl until combined. Using your fingers, work in cold butter until coarse crumbs form. Sprinkle topping evenly over the loaf. Loosely cover loaf and let rise in a warm place (75 degrees F (23 degrees C)) until doubled in size, about 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake uncovered in the preheated oven until babka is a deep golden brown and a thermometer inserted in the center registers 190 degrees F (87 degrees C), about 45 minutes. After about 25 minutes, cover babka with aluminum foil so surface does not get too dark. Set the pan on a wire rack and allow to cool, 10 minutes. Remove from pan; let cool slightly, about 20 minutes more. Serve warm. Cook's Note: You don't want to make your braid too tight so that the bread has nowhere to go, but not so loose that you lose the effect. Aim to get between 5 and 7 twists.

Nutrition Facts (per serving) 276 Calories 12g Fat 38g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 276 % Daily Value * Total Fat 12g 15% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 61mg 20% Sodium 229mg 10% Total Carbohydrate 38g 14% Dietary Fiber 2g 6% Protein 5g Potassium 64mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved