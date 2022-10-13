Cauliflower Steaks

A simple recipe for cauliflower steaks roasted in the oven with olive oil and steak rub. A great side for any meat or poultry dish.

Recipe by CookingWithShelia
Cauliflower Steaks
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 2 heads cauliflower

  • ¼ cup olive oil

  • 2 teaspoons steak rub, or to taste

  • chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  2. Remove all green leaves and stems from the core of the cauliflowers. Trim core but do not remove the core as it helps hold the cauliflower steaks together. Cut cauliflower lengthwise into 1/2 inch thick slices.

  3. Rub both sides of cauliflower slices with olive oil and steak rub. Set cauliflower slices onto a baking sheet.

  4. Roast in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Flip cauliflower steaks and roast until lightly browned and cooked through, 15 more minutes. Sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

194 Calories
14g Fat
16g Carbs
6g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 194
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 14g 18%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Sodium 545mg 24%
Total Carbohydrate 16g 6%
Dietary Fiber 7g 26%
Protein 6g
Potassium 882mg 19%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

