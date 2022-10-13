Recipes Side Dish Vegetables Cauliflower Cauliflower Steaks Be the first to rate & review! A simple recipe for cauliflower steaks roasted in the oven with olive oil and steak rub. A great side for any meat or poultry dish. Recipe by CookingWithShelia Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 heads cauliflower ¼ cup olive oil 2 teaspoons steak rub, or to taste chopped fresh parsley (optional) Directions Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Remove all green leaves and stems from the core of the cauliflowers. Trim core but do not remove the core as it helps hold the cauliflower steaks together. Cut cauliflower lengthwise into 1/2 inch thick slices. Rub both sides of cauliflower slices with olive oil and steak rub. Set cauliflower slices onto a baking sheet. Roast in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Flip cauliflower steaks and roast until lightly browned and cooked through, 15 more minutes. Sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 194 Calories 14g Fat 16g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 194 % Daily Value * Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Sodium 545mg 24% Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 7g 26% Protein 6g Potassium 882mg 19% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Cauliflower Steaks Recipe