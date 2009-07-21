Jamaican Jerked Chicken

Spicy marinated chicken.

By Cathy Anderson

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine green onion, orange juice, ginger, jalapeno, lime juice, soy sauce, garlic, allspice, cinnamon, and cloves in resealable container. Seal and shake to combine. Add chicken and coat; marinate for 8 hours.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate. Remove chicken; reserve marinade.

  • Cook chicken on the preheated grill until no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, turning halfway through, 12 to 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 170 degrees F (77 degrees C).

  • Meanwhile, bring reserved marinade to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Drizzle over cooked chicken.

Cook's Note:

You can use lemon juice instead of lime.

Editor's Notes:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Please note differences in ingredient amounts when following the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 105mg; sodium 324.6mg. Full Nutrition
