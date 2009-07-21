Jamaican Jerked Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can use lemon juice instead of lime.
Editor's Notes:
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Please note differences in ingredient amounts when following the magazine version of this recipe.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 105mg; sodium 324.6mg. Full Nutrition
This isn't bad but let me give you guys a little tip. You don't have to use all these ingredients to get jerk chicken. All you have to use is jerk seasoning, onion, thyme, a few pimento seedsand hot peppers. Just add enough powder seasoning that will give it taste. Then use a fork to put some holes in the chicken so that the inside of the chicken can soak up some of the seasoning. Preferably leave it over night in the fridge so that it can marinate and taste better. Then take it out about 30mins prior to cooking then just put it on the grill for about up to and hour or less. Then serve That's the Jamaican recipe I know because I'm Jamaican
When I first tasted this, I thought there was too much cinnamon. I was wrong, it is just right! More than one tablespoon fresh jalapeno pepper should be used. Also, instead of orange juice, I used orange juice concentrate for a more intense orange flavor. That worked really well!
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2003
This is just the best chicken recipe I have tried! Yum,Yum,Yum,Yummmmmmmm,YUM. Watch the cilli though,as you can add as much or as little as you like.
This was awesome. I did use it on pork instead of chicken but I did read that Jamaican Jerk is traditionally made with goat or pork rather than chicken anyway. Upon grilling, it takes on a just lovely aroma. We topped it with the Hot Banana Salsa from the website. I liked it--it was fresh and healthy and aromatic. My husband added some hickory chips while grilling. I don't know how much of a difference that really makes. It was yummy.
This came out a little dry for me, but that was my fault because I used chicken breasts cut into strips, and I over-cooked it just a tad. Next time I'll add more jalapeno and maybe marinate a little longer, and of course not cook as long. The flavor was really good, but not as spicy as I was expecting. I even used a serano pepper. I liked the lime and all the sweet spices in it. Good flavor!
This recipe was very tasty! The fresh ingredients make a wonderful change to the usual grilled chicken! It wasn't too spicy for the kids, either. I did use boneless skinless chicken breasts, next time I will use bone in for more flavor or maybe chicken wings?? Good recipe to make ahead if your having people over.
This turned out very delish!! I doubled the recipe and swapped out red onion for green (it's what I had). I only got to marinade this for about 1 hr so after removing from marinade, I sprinkled Pampered Chef Jamaican Jerk Rub on each piece just prior to grilling. The flavor was great and this was very easy, too! I will be making this often this summer :)
Absolutely delicious, my husband and I both loved this dish. I followed the instructions as listed without making any changes. I made the marinade the night before (took about 5 minutes) and let the meat marinate overnight. The chicken smelled wonderful on the grill the next day. Even the leftovers were great and moist when reheated. Will definitely make again.
Did not really care for this. This is not what I was expecting in terms of what I have tasted of jerk chicken. The marinade was not a nice looking color, and even though I doubled the jalapenos it still did not have very good flavor. Will not make again.
This recipe is awesome! I've made it a few times for family & friends and everyone loved it. Excellent for a summer bbq, served with salads. I used bone-less skin-less chicken thighs and they were so moist. Add more jalapeno if you want more heat. En-joy!
The only reason for the 4 stars is that it wasn't my favorite - but my husband LOVED IT. I followed the recipe exactly - very simple and easy to do. The hardest part is remembering to start it first thing the morning to allow it marinate for 8 hour.
I sub'd Pineapple juice & some crushed pinapple for the peppers (family doens't like hot food) and it worked very well. Added more crushed pineapple to the sauce for basting. I think next time I'll let it marinate longer than 8 hours.
I marinated some boneless skinless chicken tenderloins, put them on skewers and grilled them! They were so tasty. The cinnamon was a little overwhelming and next time I will try with a hotter pepper. Overall, I really enjoyed this dish. Maybe on a Hoagie roll!
This was AH-MAZING!!! The recipe calls for a whole cut up chicken but I used chicken tenders. I didn't have any ground cloves so I used 1/4 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice in it's place. Used one good sized jalapeno instead of measuring. Marinated for about 4 hours instead of 8 and cooked on my indoor grill till they were no longer pink. They had an ever so slight spicy hint to them and it amazed me how good this was! NOTE: If you decide to boil the marinade to put over it. I suggest adding a dash of salt and a couple of tablespoons of water. TOTALLY making this again!!! Thanks for the recipe!
I thought this needed very little change. I expected something sweeter and more citrus flavored despite the peppers but thought the recipe came out very well. My Family insists I make it when my in-laws come out, though I may try concentrated OJ next time.
I made this without the jalapeno peppers and used sirachi sauce for the heat and it turned out great! I am planning to make this again this weekend and will use jalapeno peppers this time. I also marinated the chicken overnight because I wanted to make sure all the pieces get seasoned through. Follow up - this recipe has become one of my standard favorites.
This is truly a tasty recipe, but I found it lacked the heat that authentic jerk chicken has. Mind you, really authentic jerk chicken can be intolerably hot for the uninitiated. I find that the quality of jalapeno peppers has really declined over the last ten to fifteen years, such that they don't pack much of a punch anymore (you shouldn't be able to eat a raw one, but often you can). Instead try a SMALL amount of scotch bonnet peppers instead. Cut them open, seed them and remove the ribs. Do NOT touch your eyes, face or loved ones after handling! You'll find these pack a much bigger punch for your dollar. Try just one pepper for this recipe at first, then add more the next time if you like it spicier.
These were tasty. I served at a islanded themed birthday party for my hubby, I made about 16lbs of chicken and marinated in double batches. They went over well, but I think the tequila lime shrimp from this site and my special family recipe Cuban Roast pork overshadowed the chicken. But they still went over well, I had about 5 lbs left,folks were raving about the food at this party. Then they found out all the recipes came from this site. Maybe I shouldn't have told them. :-) But how could I keep this wonderful site a secret. Thanks for the recipe!
Great recipe when you're having people over! Every time I've made this, it's been a huge hit! I used boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut them into strips, and after marinating all day, skewered and then grilled. So if you're having people over, the prep work is all done and you just have to grill!
We really liked this. Seeing some reviews on “mild” I minced a whole, small jalapeño. I also used orange concentrate vs juice as my on-hand OJ was + pineapple juice. My husband liked boiling down the marinade into a sauce. Added some heat (plus I already added more jalapeños) and overall - pretty good!
I made this chicken twice. The first time I made it, I followed the recipe almost exactly and found that the chicken tasted good - loved the combination of seasonings, but it did not really have the kick that I expected from jerk chicken. So the second time I quadrupled the chili peppers (I used serranos) and marinated for nearly 24 hours. This time it was great! I will definitely make this recipe again. I served it with the Jamaican Rice from this site as well as some jalapeno black beans and it was a great meal. We completed the evening with an outdoor Reggae concert - perfect!
Ok ok ok, I didn't make my own jerk sauce. I had store brand jerk sauce, I boiled my chicken breast, pulled/shredded the breast, poured on half bottle of jerk sauce, baked the breast for about 10mins or so, and yum!! Also kid friendly:)
turned out pretty good...i think bone-in chicken thighs works best with this recipe because they are juicier...i also brought some melted butter along with the left over marinade to a slight boil (enough to favor the butter, ghee is another good alternative for butter if u can find it) and bastedit my chicken with it... very tasty.
It smelled great when I mixed everything together and I even let it marinate. I am only giving 2 stars because I did the prep and hubby put it on the grill. Maybe there was a mistake there, but I highly doubt it because he is an expert on the grill in my opinion. He is always asked to grill at functions.
