Jamaican Jerked Chicken

This isn't bad but let me give you guys a little tip. You don't have to use all these ingredients to get jerk chicken. All you have to use is jerk seasoning, onion, thyme, a few pimento seedsand hot peppers. Just add enough powder seasoning that will give it taste. Then use a fork to put some holes in the chicken so that the inside of the chicken can soak up some of the seasoning. Preferably leave it over night in the fridge so that it can marinate and taste better. Then take it out about 30mins prior to cooking then just put it on the grill for about up to and hour or less. Then serve That's the Jamaican recipe I know because I'm Jamaican

