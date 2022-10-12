Spread guacamole in the bottom of a round serving dish in an even layer.

Mix 1 cup of the sour cream with the taco seasoning in a bowl. Spread the seasoned sour cream mixture evenly over the guacamole layer.

Sprinkle cheese on top of the sour cream, then pour salsa evenly over the cheese, covering ot completely.

Pour refried beans into a microwave-safe container and warm until softened (this will make it easier to spread). Spread over the top of the salsa layer, leaving about 1 inch of the salsa showing around the edge of the dish.

Place the remaining 1/2 cup of sour cream into a piping bag, or a plastic bag with the corner snipped off. Pipe a spiderweb pattern on top of the bean layer.

Add a spider to the top by cutting the large black olive in half lengthwise to make the spider's body. Cut four of the sliced olives in half to create eight legs. Arrange the pieces on top of the web.