Halloween Spiderweb Layered Dip

This easy and delicious 5-layer dip recipe is decorated spookily for Halloween! Feel free to add your other favorite dip layer ingredients to make this recipe your own. Serve with tortilla chips (blue corn chips look especially spooky for Halloween).

Recipe by fabeveryday

Prep Time: 20 mins
Total Time: 20 mins
Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 cup guacamole
1 ½ cups sour cream, divided
1 (1.25 ounce) package taco seasoning
1 ½ cups finely shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend
1 (15 ounce) jar salsa
1 (20 ounce) can refried black beans
1 large black olive
1 (6 ounce) can sliced black olives
chopped green onions (for garnish)

Directions

Spread guacamole in the bottom of a round serving dish in an even layer.

Mix 1 cup of the sour cream with the taco seasoning in a bowl. Spread the seasoned sour cream mixture evenly over the guacamole layer.

Sprinkle cheese on top of the sour cream, then pour salsa evenly over the cheese, covering ot completely.

Pour refried beans into a microwave-safe container and warm until softened (this will make it easier to spread). Spread over the top of the salsa layer, leaving about 1 inch of the salsa showing around the edge of the dish.

Place the remaining 1/2 cup of sour cream into a piping bag, or a plastic bag with the corner snipped off. Pipe a spiderweb pattern on top of the bean layer.

Add a spider to the top by cutting the large black olive in half lengthwise to make the spider's body. Cut four of the sliced olives in half to create eight legs. Arrange the pieces on top of the web.

Arrange the remaining sliced black olives and the chopped green onions around the edge of the dip.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
456 Calories
32g Fat
31g Carbs
16g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 456
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 32g 41%
Saturated Fat 16g 81%
Cholesterol 58mg 19%
Sodium 1668mg 73%
Total Carbohydrate 31g 11%
Dietary Fiber 8g 29%
Protein 16g
Potassium 506mg 11%