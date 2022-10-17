Recipes Main Dishes Sandwich Recipes Grilled Cheese Pizza Toast with Burrata and Tomato Be the first to rate & review! A good choice for a fast weeknight meal served with a big fresh green salad. Or a quick-and-easy afternoon snack for the kids. Recipe by lutzflcat Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 16 mins Total Time: 26 mins Servings: 1 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 small tomato, sliced 1 tablespoon Italian dressing 1 slice crusty bread ½ tablespoon olive oil 2 ounces burrata cheese 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided ⅛ teaspoon dried oregano 2 tablespoons marinara sauce, warmed dried red pepper flakes (Optional) salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Directions Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place tomato slices in a small dish, and top with Italian dressing. Flip the tomato slices, being sure that all have been covered with dressing. Set aside for 5 minutes. Brush both sides of bread with olive oil, and place in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Toast both sides until golden brown and crispy, about 3 minutes. Place toasted bread on a baking sheet and spread burrata cheese on top. Add sliced tomatoes and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese and oregano. Bake in the preheated oven for 12 to 13 minutes. Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and turn on the oven's broiler. Move baking sheet up and briefly broil until the cheese starts to bubble and brown, 1 to 2 minutes, watching carefully to keep from burning. Remove from the oven, and spoon over marinara, sprinkle and sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Slice on the diagonal, and serve immediately. Cook's Note: You can customize the toppings, but don't use so many that they will make the toast soggy. Suggested choices for bread are sourdough or artisan, but that's not required. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 404 Calories 28g Fat 20g Carbs 15g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 404 % Daily Value * Total Fat 28g 35% Saturated Fat 12g 59% Cholesterol 49mg 16% Sodium 786mg 34% Total Carbohydrate 20g 7% Dietary Fiber 3g 9% Protein 15g Potassium 359mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Pizza Toast with Burrata and Tomato Recipe