    Broccoli Fritters

    Be the first to rate & review!

    A handful of ingredients commonly found in most kitchens is enough to create this simple appetizer!

    Recipe by thedailygourmet
    Broccoli Fritters
    Prep Time:
    10 mins
    Cook Time:
    10 mins
    Total Time:
    20 mins
    Servings:
    4
    Jump to Nutrition Facts

    Ingredients

    • 10 ounces chopped broccoli

    • cup flour

    • 2 large eggs

    • 2 ounces shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

    • 1 teaspoon Mexican seasoning mix (such as Goya® Sazonador Total)

    • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

    • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

    • 2 tablespoons sour cream, or to taste

    • Casero Pollo Asado Seasoning (Lawry's®) to taste

    Directions

    1. Place chopped broccoli in a microwave-safe bowl. Pour 3 tablespoons water over the top and cover with a plate. Microwave on high for 2 minutes.

    2. Add softened broccoli, flour, and egg to a food processor. Pulse until well combined. Transfer mixture to a bowl. Mix in cheese, Mexican seasoning, salt, and pepper until well incorporated.

    3. Heat oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high.

    4. Use a cookie scoop to portion out about 2 tablespoons of mixture. Drop broccoli mixture into hot oil and flatten out with a spatula. Cook broccoli fritters until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side.

    5. Transfer cooked fritters on a cooling rack set over a baking tray. Serve with sour cream and casero pollo asado seasoning.

    Nutrition Facts (per serving)

    269 Calories
    16g Fat
    21g Carbs
    11g Protein
    Nutrition Facts
    Servings Per Recipe 4
    Calories 269
    % Daily Value *
    Total Fat 16g 21%
    Saturated Fat 6g 29%
    Cholesterol 111mg 37%
    Sodium 200mg 9%
    Total Carbohydrate 21g 8%
    Dietary Fiber 2g 9%
    Protein 11g
    Potassium 301mg 6%

    * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

    ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

    (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

    Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved