Broccoli Fritters

Recipe by thedailygourmet

Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4

Ingredients
10 ounces chopped broccoli ⅔ cup flour 2 large eggs 2 ounces shredded sharp Cheddar cheese 1 teaspoon Mexican seasoning mix (such as Goya® Sazonador Total) salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 2 tablespoons sour cream, or to taste Casero Pollo Asado Seasoning (Lawry's®) to taste

Directions
Place chopped broccoli in a microwave-safe bowl. Pour 3 tablespoons water over the top and cover with a plate. Microwave on high for 2 minutes. Add softened broccoli, flour, and egg to a food processor. Pulse until well combined. Transfer mixture to a bowl. Mix in cheese, Mexican seasoning, salt, and pepper until well incorporated. Heat oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high. Use a cookie scoop to portion out about 2 tablespoons of mixture. Drop broccoli mixture into hot oil and flatten out with a spatula. Cook broccoli fritters until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer cooked fritters on a cooling rack set over a baking tray. Serve with sour cream and casero pollo asado seasoning.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
269 Calories
16g Fat
21g Carbs
11g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 269
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 16g 21%
Saturated Fat 6g 29%
Cholesterol 111mg 37%
Sodium 200mg 9%
Total Carbohydrate 21g 8%
Dietary Fiber 2g 9%
Protein 11g
Potassium 301mg 6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved