Recipes Fruits and Vegetables Beans and Peas Garbanzo Beans Cheesy Skillet Chickpeas Be the first to rate & review! This is a great side served alongside a grilled meat or a meal on its own served with crusty bread to mop up the sauce. You decide. Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 small onion, sliced into petals 1 clove garlic, minced ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning 2 (15 ounce) cans chickpeas 1 (24 ounce) jar chunky marinara sauce (such as Barilla®) salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese 1 (2.25 ounce) can sliced ripe olives, drained 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano Directions Heat oil in large skilled over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until soft and translucent, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and Italian seasoning. Cook for 1 minute more. Drain 1 of the cans of chickpeas, leave liquid in the 2nd. Add all chickpeas, liquid from 1 can, and marinara sauce to skillet; season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 8 minutes. Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler on high heat. Transfer chickpea mixture to an oven proof skillet. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese and olives over the top. Place skillet in the oven and broil until cheese has melted and begins to brown, about 5 minutes. Garnish with chopped oregano and serve immediately. I Made It Nutrition Facts (per serving) 342 Calories 14g Fat 40g Carbs 16g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 342 % Daily Value * Total Fat 14g 17% Saturated Fat 5g 26% Cholesterol 26mg 9% Sodium 1064mg 46% Total Carbohydrate 40g 14% Dietary Fiber 8g 27% Protein 16g Potassium 569mg 12% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Cheesy Skillet Chickpeas Recipe