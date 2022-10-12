Recipes Desserts Candy Recipes Truffle Recipes Easy Pumpkin Spice Truffles 5.0 (1) 1 Review Soft, rich, and perfectly pumpkin-spiced, this no-bake recipe is just as easy to prepare as the Oreo Truffles you've probably known for years, but flavored for fall! Garnish these treats with a caramel or chocolate drizzle, or finish with a dusting of pumpkin pie spice. For a fun Halloween spin, add candy eyes to create adorable little ghosts or tasty mummy truffles. By Annie Campbell Annie Campbell Instagram Annie Campbell is an Allrecipes video personality and producer who tries many of the trending foods you've been curious about on the internet. Her 'We Tried It' video series covers a wide variety of cooking content, from easy, 3-ingredient dishes and recreated restaurant favorites to fearlessly tasting the strangest food combinations on the internet. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on October 12, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo 1 Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Additional Time: 30 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 20 Yield: 20 truffles Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ (18 ounce) package vanilla sandwich cookies (such as Oreo Golden Original Sandwich Cookies®) 4 (3 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened 2 tablespoons pumpkin puree ½ teaspoon pumpkin spice ⅛ teaspoon salt 1 (12 ounce) package white chocolate chips Optional toppings: melted dark chocolate, melted caramel, pumpkin pie spice, candy eyes Directions Pulse sandwich cookies in a food processor until they reach a fine, sand-like consistency. Add in cream cheese, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Continue pulsing, scraping down the sides when needed, until a smooth, loose dough is formed. Using a spoon or cookie scoop, measure out about 20 even portions of the dough (about 1 tablespoon a piece) onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Move to the freezer for 10 to 12 minutes. When the dough is firm enough, roll each portion into a ball shape. Move back to the freezer to harden slightly for 8 to 10 more minutes. In a large, microwave-safe bowl, melt white chocolate chips in the microwave in 30-intervals second, stirring in between, until the chocolate is fully melted and smooth. Drop each pumpkin spice ball into the chocolate. Using two forks, fully coat the dough in chocolate, let it drain, then place it back on the parchment-lined baking sheet. Allow the truffles to cool to room temperature before topping with melted chocolate, caramel, or more pumpkin pie spice. Keep in the refrigerator until just before serving. Cook's Note: For Halloween you can turn these truffles into little mummies. While the chocolate coating is still warm, place 2 candy eyes toward the top of each truffle. Press in slightly to secure. Use a fork to swirl another drizzle of melted white chocolate around the truffle, creating a mummy effect. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 219 Calories 15g Fat 20g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 20 Calories 219 % Daily Value * Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 8g 39% Cholesterol 22mg 7% Sodium 130mg 6% Total Carbohydrate 20g 7% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 3g Potassium 36mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Easy Pumpkin Spice Truffles Recipe