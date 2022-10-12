Air-Fried Raspberry Brie Bites

Melty brie cheese and sweet raspberry jam are packaged together in layers of light, crispy phyllo dough for the ultimate bite-sized appetizer. With just a few ingredients and a little bit of assembly, you'll have a decadently delicious dish your guests will go crazy over. Feel free to swap in your favorite cheese or jam to customize these salty-sweet bites.

By
Annie Campbell
Annie Campbell is an Allrecipes video personality and producer who tries many of the trending foods you've been curious about on the internet. Her 'We Tried It' video series covers a wide variety of cooking content, from easy, 3-ingredient dishes and recreated restaurant favorites to fearlessly tasting the strangest food combinations on the internet.

Published on October 12, 2022
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 bites
Ingredients

  • 1 (8 ounce) round Brie cheese

  • 1 (8 ounce) package phyllo dough, thawed

  • 1 cup raspberry jam

  • 1 cup butter, melted

  • 2 tablespoons honey

  • flakey salt to taste

Directions

  1. Slice the brie into squares about ½ inch thick and 1 to 1 ½ inches wide.

  2. Roll out 1 sheet of phyllo dough vertically on a large work surface. Brush the bottom half of the dough with melted butter, then fold the top half over onto itself.

  3. Place 1 piece of cheese in the bottom center of the dough, about 2 inches from the edges. Spoon about 2 teaspoons raspberry jam onto the cheese. Brush melted butter around the rest of the dough.

  4. Fold in the bottom 2 inches of dough over the cheese, then fold in both sides. Brush more butter onto the remaining dough, then carefully roll the filling upwards until it is wrapped fully. Brush more butter on top and set into the air fryer try.

  5. Set air fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  6. Air fry in batches to avoid overcrowding until golden-brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Garnish with a thin drizzle of honey and a pinch of flakey salt. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

252 Calories
16g Fat
23g Carbs
4g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 16
Calories 252
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 16g 21%
Saturated Fat 10g 50%
Cholesterol 45mg 15%
Sodium 239mg 10%
Total Carbohydrate 23g 9%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 4g
Potassium 37mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

