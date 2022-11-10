    Grain-Free Broccoli Fritters

    Be the first to rate & review!
    0 Photos

    These grain-free broccoli fritters are a great way to use up extra cooked broccoli, and they are on the table in minutes!

    Recipe by Bibi
    broccoli fritters on plate with cherry tomatoes
    Prep Time:
    15 mins
    Cook Time:
    10 mins
    Total Time:
    25 mins
    Servings:
    8
    Jump to Nutrition Facts

    Ingredients

    • 2 large eggs

    • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

    • ¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

    • 1 tablespoon minced fresh chives, plus more for garnish

    • 1 clove garlic, minced

    • 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

    • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

    • 2 cups chopped cooked broccoli

    • ½ cup shredded carrots

    • 2 tablespoons olive oil

    Directions

    1. Combine eggs and mustard in a bowl; stir until well blended. Mix in Parmesan cheese, chives, garlic, salt, and pepper.

    2. Add chopped broccoli and shredded carrots; stir until ingredients are evenly mixed together.

    3. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

    4. Divide vegetable mixture into 8 equal portions and shape into 3 inch patties. Add to the hot oil in the skillet and cook until brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, turn broccoli patties, and cook until brown, 3 to 4 more minutes.

    5. Place patties on a warm serving platter and garnish with additional fresh chives, if desired. Serve immediately.

    Cook's Note:

    You can make this dish lactose free by subbing an equal amount of nutritional yeast instead of Parmesan cheese.

    Nutrition Facts (per serving)

    69 Calories
    5g Fat
    3g Carbs
    3g Protein
    Nutrition Facts
    Servings Per Recipe 8
    Calories 69
    % Daily Value *
    Total Fat 5g 7%
    Saturated Fat 1g 7%
    Cholesterol 48mg 16%
    Sodium 332mg 14%
    Total Carbohydrate 3g 1%
    Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
    Protein 3g
    Potassium 102mg 2%

    * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

    ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

    (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

    Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved