Noodle Bowl Formula

Be the first to rate & review!

This is a basic noodle bowl recipe where you can substitute any type of broth, vegetable, protein, or sauce to your own taste. Different specific variations can be found in the footnotes.

Recipe by dinehaus
3 different typed of noodle soup variations
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 2-cup servings
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 3 cups low-sodium broth (any type of broth to taste)

  • 1 cup mixed fresh vegetables

  • 6 ounces cooked protein (any type of cooked meat, poultry, or tofu)

  • 1 (3 ounce) package ramen noodles (without flavor packet)

  • teaspoon salt

  • teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 teaspoon sauce of choice

  • garnish of choice (e.g. green onions, cilantro, etc.)

Directions

  1. Bring broth to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce heat.

  2. Reduce heat. Add vegetables, protein, and noodles. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until ramen noodles are tender and ingredients are heated through, 3 to 5 minutes.

  3. Season with salt and black pepper. Top with sauce and sprinkle with garnish.

Variations:

Sriracha Shrimp Noodle Bowls:

Vegetable Broth + Shelled Edamame + Peeled Shrimp + Sriracha + Sesame Seeds

Hoisin Beef Noodle Bowls:

Beef Broth + Small Broccoli Florets + Ground Beef + Hoisin + Sliced Green Onion

Gochujang Chicken Noodle Bowls

Chicken Broth + Julienned Red Bell Pepper and Carrots + Shredded Chicken + Gochujang + Fresh Cilantro

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

384 Calories
12g Fat
34g Carbs
34g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 384
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 12g 15%
Saturated Fat 4g 18%
Cholesterol 73mg 24%
Sodium 847mg 37%
Total Carbohydrate 34g 12%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Protein 34g
Potassium 146mg 3%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Chicken in Lemongrass Coconut Broth
12 Ratings
A bag of frozen Trader Joe's Roasted Potatoes next to a casserole full of the potatoes with cheese, corned beef and one serving on a plate topped with an egg
The Best Frozen Vegetable Cooking Hacks from Trader Joe's
close up view of Spicy Chicken Noodles in a white bowl
Spicy Chicken Noodles
48 Ratings
NO YOLKS® Skillet Salsa Chicken with Noodles
13 Ratings
Thai Noodle Salad
135 Ratings
Chicken Noodle Soup III
3 Ratings
Tortilla Chicken Vegetable Soup
49 Ratings
Cheeseburger Soup I
20 Top-Rated Soups Ready in Under an Hour
A plate of three Quick Asian Lettuce Wraps garnished with peanuts and sliced scallions
Quick Asian Lettuce Wraps
341 Ratings
1645582233220FCEE6-494C-43AB-8286-21D979BA508B.jpeg
Sesame-Garlic Ramen Noodles
1 Rating
Asian Ground Beef Noodle Bowls
29 Ratings
Easy, Spicy Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup
1 Rating
Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai
218 Ratings
1649016491Shrimp20and20Broccoli20Stir-Fry.jpeg
Shrimp and Broccoli Stir-Fry
1 Rating
Chinese Dan Dan Noodle Bowl
17 Asian-Style Noodle Bowls to Warm You Up
Thai Rice Noodle Salad
26 Cold Noodle Recipes for Refreshing Dinners