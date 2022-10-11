Recipes Soups, Stews and Chili Recipes Soup Recipes Noodle Soup Recipes Noodle Bowl Formula Be the first to rate & review! This is a basic noodle bowl recipe where you can substitute any type of broth, vegetable, protein, or sauce to your own taste. Different specific variations can be found in the footnotes. Recipe by dinehaus Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 2 2-cup servings Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 cups low-sodium broth (any type of broth to taste) 1 cup mixed fresh vegetables 6 ounces cooked protein (any type of cooked meat, poultry, or tofu) 1 (3 ounce) package ramen noodles (without flavor packet) ⅛ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 teaspoon sauce of choice garnish of choice (e.g. green onions, cilantro, etc.) Directions Bring broth to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce heat. Reduce heat. Add vegetables, protein, and noodles. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until ramen noodles are tender and ingredients are heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper. Top with sauce and sprinkle with garnish. Variations: Sriracha Shrimp Noodle Bowls: Vegetable Broth + Shelled Edamame + Peeled Shrimp + Sriracha + Sesame Seeds Hoisin Beef Noodle Bowls: Beef Broth + Small Broccoli Florets + Ground Beef + Hoisin + Sliced Green Onion Gochujang Chicken Noodle Bowls Chicken Broth + Julienned Red Bell Pepper and Carrots + Shredded Chicken + Gochujang + Fresh Cilantro I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 384 Calories 12g Fat 34g Carbs 34g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 384 % Daily Value * Total Fat 12g 15% Saturated Fat 4g 18% Cholesterol 73mg 24% Sodium 847mg 37% Total Carbohydrate 34g 12% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 34g Potassium 146mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Noodle Bowl Formula Recipe