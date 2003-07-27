Chicken With Mushrooms
This is one of the best ways that I have ever prepared chicken. This recipe has been requested many times after I have served it. Serve chicken over hot cooked rice or noodles.
This is one of the best ways that I have ever prepared chicken. This recipe has been requested many times after I have served it. Serve chicken over hot cooked rice or noodles.
This tasted great!! I did what others suggested and added a can of cream of mushroom soup to the chicken broth. I also sauteed the mushrooms beforehand with olive oil and garlic. I then added salt and pepper to the egg before dipping the chicken in. Although I used italian bread crumbs, I added some other spices such as oregano and rosemary, since some people complained that it turned out too bland. Lastly, I added the cheese (I used swiss) during the last ten minutes of baking. Served with fettucine. DELICIOUS!! I will difinitly make again, and again, and again, and again......Read More
Made this last night using "baby bella" mushrooms, otherwise followed it out the window. This definately needs to be "kicked up a notch", will make again, but will saute mushrooms(large sliced ones) a little first in butter, garlic and wine then remove to the pan you are using for the oven. Then saute the breaded chicken in the same pan using a little more butter, garlic and wine. Also I think you should use a salted mozarella cheese.Read More
This tasted great!! I did what others suggested and added a can of cream of mushroom soup to the chicken broth. I also sauteed the mushrooms beforehand with olive oil and garlic. I then added salt and pepper to the egg before dipping the chicken in. Although I used italian bread crumbs, I added some other spices such as oregano and rosemary, since some people complained that it turned out too bland. Lastly, I added the cheese (I used swiss) during the last ten minutes of baking. Served with fettucine. DELICIOUS!! I will difinitly make again, and again, and again, and again......
Delicious!!!!!!! I did use way more mushrooms then called for since everyone in my family loves them...I also used powdered chicken bouillon in place of the chicken broth and seasoned the chicken a bit for extra flavor. I made about 2 cups of the bouillon (maybe more) removed the chicken from the baking pan when done and thickened it with some corn starch which made a fabulous gravy. I also waited to the last 5 minutes or so to put the cheese on. I served this with white rice and my family absolutely loved it...very moist and tender. The only request from my family was more gravy next time since it was so delicious over the rice. Next day leftovers (only 1 piece) was also delicious. As an added note, I sauteed the mushrooms in some olive oil first. When I made this a second time, I didn't saute them and it really didn't turn out anything like the first time. I ended up taking the mushrooms out of the baking pan and sauteed them and then put them back in the baking pan (didn't come out as good as the 1st time, but it would have been horrible otherwise). I finally realized I could update my review (thank goodness) because I wouldn't have given the review I originally did...
Made this last night using "baby bella" mushrooms, otherwise followed it out the window. This definately needs to be "kicked up a notch", will make again, but will saute mushrooms(large sliced ones) a little first in butter, garlic and wine then remove to the pan you are using for the oven. Then saute the breaded chicken in the same pan using a little more butter, garlic and wine. Also I think you should use a salted mozarella cheese.
Very flavorful--I sauteed garlic and half of the mushrooms in olive oil before putting in the pan and added cream of mushroom (as suggested by others) to the broth. The rest of the meal consisted of extra wide egg noodles and steamed broccoli. My whole family loved it. I will DEFINITELY make this again!!
AWESOME! I took other's advice and added the cream of mushroom soup and sauteed the mushrooms in some olive oil and garlic first. I also pounded the chicken to make sure it would be done in the timeframe recommended. The chicken was extremely moist and the flavors blended so well. I also like a stronger cheese, so in addition to the mozzarella, I added some asiago slices too. I put the cheese on the top 15 minutes into the baking time and let it get brown and bubbly. Even my VERY picky 2 year old ate this. Husband says it's a keeper. Both of those make this a winner in my book...
We LOVE this at my house. I saute mushrooms and 1/2 a chopped onion in some oil, adding garlic in the end. Then I transfer to a dish and brown my chicken (just dredged in some seasoned flour). I then remove the chicken, deglaze with the broth and then add it all back in, cover and throw in the oven for 30 minutes. I top it with shredded mozzarella after taking it out, put the lid back on for a few and then mix it all together. Serve with buttered noodles. My kids love it and gobble it up. Son (6) had 3 helpings tonight!
This is DELICIOUS!!!!.. My husband and I are crazy for this and already planning on making it again very soon.. I used 3 cups of fresh sliced mushrooms plus 1 can of mushrooms.. I also mixed in some green onions and about 1 tablespoon of minced garlic into the mushrooms.. and used the whole can of chicken broth... The chicken was so good that my husband said I could pass it off as a "gourmet" meal... definitely 5 stars from us!!! Kiki (Brampton,Ont Canada)
Ok so I read a good chunk of the reviews before I made it and I think the changes made it just perfect! HERE ARE MY REVISIONS: 1. Start out by pounding the chicken to about 1/3 in thickness OR slice it in strips 3. Used Italian bread crumbs and added about 1/4 cup of parmesan, 1 tsp. salt, 1 tsp. pepper, and a few sprinkles of Italian seasoning. 3. Saute the mushrooms with 1 Tbsp. olive oil, 1/2 cup choppped onion, 1/2 Tbsp. of garlic (or one minced clove), and a few splashes of worcestershire sauce. 5. Like everyone else said, make sure to add a can of cream of mushroom to it. Summary: Otherwise follow the recipe as stated. I know this seems like its a bunch of added steps, but once you get going it doesn't seem like such a burden. This was really easy and fairly quick. Also I served it over ORZO pasta. NOTE: If you want to stick with a garlic theme, I highly recommend making it with "garlic cauliflower" found on this website.
Well worth the gooey fingers you get when dredging! This is the second time this week I've made this so I had to come rate it. The first time I made exactly to the recipe and it was great, ate it with egg noodles. Second time I used muenster cheese, poured the juices from the pan into the skillet I browned the chicken in, added white wine, garlic and onions and some corn starch for a thicker sauce, and it was awesome too! Great idea for two much used staples in our house. Thanks!
Saute fresh mushrooms w/4-5 cloves minced garlic in olive oil/butter. Pound chicken breasts thin. Add a few shakes of salt & pepper to eggs. Add canned parmesan cheese to bread crumbs, as well as a few shakes of oregano & basil (for more flavor). Add some corn starch to chicken broth for a thicker consistency. Top chicken w/mozzarella cheese 3 mins before its done. Serve with angel hair pasta (saute in olive oil minced garlic, chopped tomatoes, sliced green onions, add salt & pepper, and sprinkle freshly grated parmesan cheese. This is awesome as a side dish!
Super good! I added a few adjustments. It will be a recipe for company. Nothing was mushy like I thought it would be. Add fresh garlic & little bit of Rosemary to the Mushrooms. Add Rosemary also to Italian Bread Crumbs. Add 1 can of condensed Mushroom soup to 1 cup Chicken Broth. After adding half of Mushrooms to the bottom of the pan, place browned breaded Chicken on top those and pour on the sauce. Sprinkle the other 1/2 of Mushrooms on top. Bake that first and then 10 min. before it is finished baking, add the Cheese. I also used a bag of shredded Italian Cheeses.
This was a good, easy and basic recipe. I sprinkled the mushrooms with garlic powder and sprinkled the cooked chicken and mushrooms with chopped parsley for a nice presentation. I also pounded out the chicken breats.
This is just what I' ve been looking for. However, I would never use cream of mushroom soup. Those are some of the most unappealing pics I'ver ever seen. Looks like SOS [a military term]. I would use golden mushroom soup with some white wine mixed in if I felt I just had to add something. Please take down those disgusting pics...they are a turn off to the beauty of this dish.
Fabulous!!! We loved it. Only change was I didn't add cheese till the end just to melt it! I don't understand people who rate recipes when they almost completely change the recipe and then give it a negative rating! (substituting flour for bread crumbs??????) Thanks Kim. We love it!!
This is some dang good comfort food. I followed directions but I also added in other posters ideas and it was really good. Good enough for company. I used Panko for bread crumbs and added garlic salt and rosemary and oregano to the mix. Cooked breaded chicken till brown on both sides, removed to a plate. In same pan with leftover panko I put a little more olive oil and sauteed the mushrooms with galic and some white wine. In a bowl I mixed a can of cream of mushroom soup and the chicken broth. Stirred it around and dumped in the bottom of baking pan of which I had sprayed some Pam. Put Chicken on top of the soup mixture and poured the fresh mushroom and wine mix on top of the browned chicken. Covered with foil and baked for 20. Took off foil and put swiss cheese slices on top and baked another ten minurtes. I did not serve with noodles just trying to save some calories. I will put some green bean with it instead.
This was good but not great. Left out the mushrooms as hubby would rather die than eat one. This is similar to chicken parmesan.
My husband said I can make this every week and he'd never grow tired of it...I did make quite a few changes after reading the reviews. I did follow other reviews and put in a can of cream mushroom soup (honestly it makes the recipe). Instead of chicken broth I used white wine, and it gave a very nice flavor to the sauce. I also stir fried a whole 8 ounces of fresh mushrooms with some sweet onions in olive oil,added all that including the juices to mushroom mixture. I used one egg mixed with an egg's worth of buttermilk to dip chicken breast into (keeps the coating from falling off during baking). I also added fresh garlic cloves and fresh oregano and basil from my garden. I followed the rest of the recipe as written, but put the cheese on last ten minutes of baking. The chicken was so tender and juicy, I served with white rice and roasted veggies. Update 11-29-12, made again just as recipe is directed. The sauce is very thin and needs to be thickened, so I poured it into a pot and brought to a boil, added in some flour and milk mix, about 1/4 cup and thickened it. Made a nice gravy instead of the soup.
Definitely follow what other reviewers have written-- saute the mushrooms in olive oil and garlic first(I used 4 chopped cloves-yum!), season the eggs with salt and pepper, use italian breadcrumbs, add a can of cream of mushroom soup with the broth & add the cheese the last 5 minutes or so. The soup and broth make a perfect gravy to serve it with rice. I also dipped the chicken in flour before dipping in eggs (it seems to help the breading stay on better). Remember that the mushrooms will shrink so don't think you have too many. I think I needed more. If you love mushrooms you will love this recipe.
I reserve my 5 star reviews for only the best. This one got it! My boyfriend said this was one of the best things I had ever made. I used chicken tenders (about 10) and I sauteed the mushrooms in olive oil and about a tablespoon of minced garlic. WOW is really all I need to say about this one!
Was pretty good. Quick tip: ALWAYS season your meat BEFORE you begin cooking. Let set for at least 2 hours if possible. That way any meat you cook with will be flavorful. Definitely wanna use Italian bread crumbs. I try to get the ones with Romano cheese included. Used provolone instead of mozzarella and I sauteed my mushrooms and used two family cans of cream of mushroom with the broth. Next time will use garlic and green onions with mushrooms. Bought some bread to dip in sauce. Didn't take long to make either.
DELISH. I did not have bread crumbs so instead I finely crushed whole wheat crackers (unsalted). I also added one can of cream of mushroom soup and because of other reviews saying theirs turned our watery, I added only 1/2 cup of chicken broth. I did a quick 5 min sautee of mushrooms with garlic and 2 tbs of olive oil. In the same pan that I did a quick grill of the bread crumbs and egg (adding oregano and salt and pepper to the egg mix before dunking), I lifted each breast up and spooned amounts of mushroom underneath, placing the remaining (I added extra mushrooms) on top. I then poured the cream of mush soup on and spread it out. Baked it for 25 minutes. I then added a layer of baby spinach and the cheese and baked it for another 15. It was absolutely lovely. I would highly recommend this version- thanks KIMPAT for posting the original!!
I also added cream of mushroom soup, marsala wine and additional spices. With these additions my wife and I thought this was great.
I make something similar to this by adding the cream of mushroom soup but I first mix it up till blended with sour cream (about a cupful). I add the cheese at the end too. I sometimes take the chicken out, cut it up in pieces, then stir it all together and serve over long-grain white rice. I cut the broth in half so it is not so 'liquidy'. I also saute my mushrooms ahead of time. I double the mushrooms cuz we all like them so much! My grandson (3 yrs old) and I like to taste the mushrooms as they cook by using a toothpick to take them out of the skillet so as not to burn our fingers. I don't cook them all the way tho because they finish cooking in the oven. I do doctor-up my mushrooms by cooking in EVOO, butter, and lemon-garlic pepper first, then I brown the chicken in the same pan. My youngest son insists on this dish every year on his birthday! Sometimes I can get away with adding either brocolli or sweet peas so it's a One-Dish-Dinner! YUMMO!
Followed some other suggestions and added a few of my own...sauted mushrooms first and added garlic and green onions. Added a can of golden mushroom soup and specified amount of chicken broth to pan with mushrooms...heated just until the broth and soup came together. Used panko bread crumbs and added italian seasoning and salt/pepper. Split very thick chicken breasts in half (length wise) so they would cook quicker (plus I'm not a big fan of big thick chicken breasts). Fried chicken in another large pan with an oven proof handle. Poured mushroom mixture over chicken in skillet (omitted the cheese) and placed in oven (didn't want another dirty pan to wash). Cooked up some egg noodles, put chicken on a separate plate and added noodles to the hot pan with the sauce to incorporate. Put sauce and noodles in a beautiful pasta bowl, placed chicken on top and added fresh parsley sprigs for garnish. Served with steamed asparagus. Nice meal!
Im giving this 4 stars because I changed the recipe, if it was written as I made it, I would have def given 5! Went over tons of reviews and made the following changes: 1) sauteed mushrooms (i used baby bellas, yum yum) in 2 cloves of minced garlic and olive oil. 2) extra seasoned my bread crumbs, I only had plain ones on hand but even if I had seasoned ones I still would have added extra spices (i use an italian season grinder you can buy in the spice aisle, one of my best kitchen tools!) 3) added can of cream of mushroom soup with 2/3 cup chicken broth. I added the cheese at the last 10min of baking, then I turned oven off and left the dish in there for another 5 min to set up/thicken. Served over white rice, it was amazing!!!
Made this last night and everybody LOVED it, will make again!
I followed the suggestions as stated (mushroom soup) and gravy and this was terrific! Hubby and l loved it! Made gravy with Wondra and was great. Sautéed fresh mushrooms. Great!
I, too added cream of mushroom to the broth and sautéed my mushrooms in olive oil and garlic. It turned out great!
Excellent chicken dish alone or great with a salad. Very quick and easy to make. Cooking time was perfect at a half hour at 350 degrees. Will be making again and again.
Coming from a bachlor who cooks his own food I must say this may be the ideal way to enjoy chicken! I recommend seasoning the bread crumbs and pan frying to a dark brown prior to baking for the best flavor. The mild cheese goes well with any seasoning and the mushrooms don't dominate the flavor. Afterward thicken the mushroom flavored broth with a bit of cornstarch disolved in cold water for a flavorful gravy and serve over rice or mashed potatos. Awesome!
This has been a favorite recipe of mine for years. I sprinkle a packet of Good Seasons Italian Dressing for some extra flavor before I add the cheese. I also cut the breasts into chunks and bake covered for 30 minutes and uncover for 15 to let the cheese get a little browned. Delicious!!
I thought this was okay, but it is not something I care to make again. To be fair, I did use a cheese blend. Thank you anyway.
The very first time I made this recipe I added a medium red onion (sliced) on top of the chikcen to bake... DELICIOUS! Thanks for sharing this excellent recipe!
This was very good and flavorful. I took others advice and added a can of cream of chicken soup, I think next time I would even double the chicken broth and use two cans of soup because for four chicken breasts, the recipe as made doesn't make enough gravy.
I made this dish but with a few modifications. I cooked the chicken breasts as directed, & placed them in a 9x13 Pyrex baking dish. I found as other reviewers that I preferred the mushrooms sautéed first. Mushrooms by themselves have little flavor, so I sautéed them first in a large fry pan. I drizzled with olive oil, garlic salt, pepper & parsley (to taste) to the mushrooms, sautéed them until tender. In a medium sauce pot I mixed 1 can GOLDEN mushroom soup (not cream of mushroom), & 1 soup can of chicken broth. Cook until bubbly, add the cooked mushrooms & mix well. Add to the cooked chicken. Bake as directed. The sauce was amazing. I serve it over cooked brown rice. Wonderful !!!
This chicken was great and really fast to prepare. I added grated cheese to the bread crumbs and I seasoned the chicken before I breaded it. I added the cheese 10 minutes before it was done and it was perfect. Thanks for sharing the recipe and thanks for all the suggestions!!!
Thank you for a delicious recipe that doesn't call for adding soup!
I made this last night. Used the mushroom soup, added my homemade, spiced breadcrumbs and pounded the breasts fairly flat. Sprinkled a little fresh, chopped sage on the chicken and no cheese. The broth thickened nicely with the cream of mushroom soup and about 1 tablespoon flour. Even the great grandchildren loved it.
Loved it! I mixed the panko with some flour, and also took the others' advice. I sautéed some shitake mushrooms and shallots with butter and white wine, then added garlic near the end. Deglazed the chicken sauté pan with some organic chicken stock and added that to the bottom of the pan along with the mushrooms and shallots. Topped the chicken with additional sautéed mushrooms and some provolone since I was out of mozzarella. It was delicious! - Mona
This recipe is great and I make it whenever I have guests to impress.
I would've given it 5 stars but I gave it four because I felt it needed kicked up a bit more. I didn't follow any reviews, just did my own thing. I followed everything except I added salt and pepper to the egg and also water. I added salt, pepper, parsley, and red pepper flakes to the "bread crumbs" which was in my case gluten free flours. I added half a cup sour cream mixed with 1-2 tbsp cornstarch to 3/4 cup chicken broth. It took double the cooking time, perhaps because my chicken was still a bit frozen. I saw no need to saute the mushrooms at all. They were perfectly cooked. I didn't add cream of mushroom soup because of the gluten I can't have and there's always so many preservatives in that stuff. The dish could've used onion maybe, and def more mushrooms. Otherwise it was wonderful, and made a delicious gravy to put over rice. YUM
This recipe really creates some juicy chicken and the mushrooms and cheese taste great with it! Next time I'm going to season the chicken at some point (even if it's just simple ingredients like salt and pepper), most likely once I've coated the chicken and before I sear it. Great recipe and is easy to serve for guests.
This recipe is delightful! I only had 2 chicken breasts so I cut them in half and gently pounded them to a 1/4 inch (more to go around for my family of 4). I used only one egg for coating the chicken pieces and almost a full cup of seasoned bread crumbs. Then I fried the meat in a bit of butter till lightly browned. I had a pound of mushrooms that I wanted to use up, so I sauted them in a bit of butter with salt and garlic powder (as recommended by other reviewers). I first layered the chicken, then the mushrooms, then I poured the broth into the pan, and shook the pan to evenly distribute the liquid. I then topped with 8 oz of sliced fresh mozzarella (bocconcini). I baked till the liquid was bubbly, but covered the baking dish with aluminum foil when I noticed that the cheese was starting to brown. The meat was juicy and tender and the ooey gooey cheese just brought it over the top. I garnished wish freshly chopped parsley and chives. This was a huge hit with my family. Will definitely make again.
Great technique for keeping boneless, skinless breasts from getting dry. Mushrooms/broth can be reduced to a sauce after baking, too.
OMG, this was heavenly! I didn't have mozzarella, so I substituted sliced low fat swiss cheese. Easy and tasted like an elegant restaurant entree!
Oh my God!!!!!! Excellent recipe my husband love it!!!!! Thank u
Yummy! I took past reviews advice and added a can of cream of mushroom soup with the chicken stock and added the cheese at the last minute. Cooked this all over the stovetop covered and it turned out fine.
This was really really good. I followed the recipe as best as I could with what I had. I don't like changing things until I've actually tried the original recipe once. So the only thing I did differently was to use crushed cracker crumbs with some added Italian seasoning because I didn't have bread crumbs on hand. Other than that the dish I did exactly as written. I took out the chicken as soon as it was done and let it rest a little so it wouldn't be dry. Very good recipe! Definitely a keeper!
See what wrote under Made it. Didn't like with wine.
This looks and tastes like something you would order at a nice resturant. The chicken comes out tender and the mushrooms are perfect. This is going to become one of out favorites!
Great tasting recipe. The next time I make this one I think I will pound my chicken breasts thin before sauteing and use a little less cheese.
My husband and I thought it was pretty good, but it needs a little spicing up.
This was so awesome! I loved every bite, but I did take others advice, I sauted my mushrooms in olive oil and garlic, I used parmasean bread crumbs, I didn't add the cheese until about 10 minutes before it was done, and I added a can of cream of mushroom, if you don't there won't be any gravy left! but it's worth the prep!! MMMM! This is awesome over pasta or rice!
I took suggestions of other reviews and added 1 can reduced fat cream of mushroom soup to the broth. I cooked the mushrooms with some garlic and fresh chopped thyme before adding to the pan. I also used cutlets instead and waited to add the mozzarella plus some grated pecorino romano about 15 minutes before I pulled the dish from the oven. Served over orzo and unfortunately there were no leftovers. It's a keeper!
This was really good as made but the 2nd time I made it with modifications and it was even better. I sauteed the sliced mushrooms and 1/2 large onion cut julienne style in a little butter, adding some fresh minced garlic the last 2 minutes. Removed to a bowl and de-glazed the pan with a little white wine and sat aside. I used 6 thin sliced boneless chicken breast half's, which works so much better. Seasoned the chicken with some garlic powder, black pepper, and a hint of salt before dredging in the eggs and breadcrumbs. I browned them in a nonstick skillet and baked them for 25 minutes. Added cheese (I have used both muenster and mozzarella and both are great). Then baked another 10 minutes until the cheese melted. I de-glazed then skillet with a little white wine. Scraped the bits from both skillets and combined, made a roux with a little flour and butter allowing the roux to brown slightly. Added 32 oz.'s of chicken broth with a little sprinkle of bouillon powder. Allowed it to simmer while chicken was baking. I used two different skillets so that the mushrooms and onions can saute while I'm browning the chicken, which saves time. When chicken was done I thickened the gravy with a little cornstarch and water and served over white rice. It is a huge hit at my house. It only took about an hour total to prepare and cook. I will be making this again and again. Thanks for the recipe!
This is very good and I think could be made even more simple than as written. My only changes were to add 1/2 can of cream of mushroom soup in order to produce a bit more of a sauce and a good deal of seasoning, I think it would have been rather bland otherwise. One problem is that the cheese simply melted down into the sauce and did not distribute evenly. I'm not convinced that the breading step really adds anything. Next time I will simply add pounded ck. breasts to the pan and skip the breading and mix the cheese in with the sauce. This would make this a one pan meal. It just might require a bit longer of a cooking time.
I've been using KIMPAT's recipe for a few years now- it's a favorite of mine! I use 4 cups of mushrooms, a can of cream of chicken soup mixed in with the broth, a splash of sherry and shredded mozzarella cheese added about 5 minutes before I take the whole thing out of the oven. It's great over egg noodles.
This was a pretty big hit with my household. Not my favorite way to prepare chicken, but it does make for a good "comfort food" dish.
this was GREAT! Lots of flavor... I added a white wine sauce over the top and it was magnificent. I added salt and pepper to the chicken before I dipped in into the egg bath and added onion powder to the bread crumbs.... Two thumbs up!
I agree with the last reviewer. I made this exactly as written, thought it was OK, but just didn't have a whole lot of flavor. Lots of liquid cooked out of the mushrooms, so what I ended up with was a bunch of mushrooms sitting in a brownish puddle. If I had time, I probably would have tried to season and thicken the liquid into a sauce, but the rest of the meal was ready to go on the table. I have to wonder if sauteing the mushrooms at the outset would have helped a bit. First, they would have looked more appealing, and second, they would have released some of their liquid before heading into the oven. This wasn't bad, but there are lots of chicken recipes out there that I like better.
Followed the recipe exactly and was underwhelmed to say the least. I felt this was a waste of good (and expensive) mushrooms and cheese. I can't say what it was specifically that made it unappetizing.
Reading the reviews, I made a few changes and it was delicious! I used no eggs, bread crumbs, or chicken broth. I sauted some onion, garlic, and a minced zucchini in the butter. Added the mushrooms about half way through. As they began to cook down, I added some red wine. When all cooked down, I removed the veggie mixture to a bowl. Browned the chicken in the drippings & may have added a bit more butter. Removed and layered veggie mix, chicken, more veggie mix and topped with the sliced mozzarella cheese. I then baked this in a 12" square Corning Ware casserole dish for about 25 minutes. I served this over arborio rice. Excellent also as leftovers with the rice mixed in with the veggie sauce. Yum!
This was delicious! I added an extra cup of mushrooms and 3/4 cup white wine ans served on a bed of fettucine with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. I am a big fan of mushrooms and they tasted so good in this light sauce. My baby ate the checken breast cut up into small pieces and it was very moist. I hightly recommend this recipe and will serve it when I have company.
This is excellent! Thank you for the enjoyable tastebud explosion Kimpat! I did make modifications suggested: adding a can of cream of mushroom soup to a mixture of water and white cooking wine (instead of chicken broth, which I didn't have), I sauteed the mushrooms in garlic and olive oil and added the mozzarella cheese during the last 10 minutes of cooking time. Chicken was perfectly cooked at 35 minutes and it was tender and juicy and flavorful! Thank you!!
Very Tasty! I've made it more than once and it's been a crowd pleaser everytime! I didn't put the cheese in early enough, so it wasn't brown by the time it was done, but now I know that for next time!
The recipe seemed to need additional seasoning and taste, so I sautéed the mushrooms together with garlic and onion for added flavor. After the chicken was done, there was a little bit of mushroom/chicken broth sauce in the pan, but I felt like more liquid would have been better. I spooned what liquid I had over pasta and it was delicious.
I followed others advice. Sauted mushrooms in olive oil & garlic. Added white wine, chicken broth and mushroom soup. One thing I would change is I would not add parmessan cheese to my breadcrumbs. It burned when I browned my chicken. We loved it.
Used thick-cut Boars Head brand sharp provolone instead of the mozzarella and half white/baby bella mushrooms. It's our go to meal when we need something quick and we have no idea what to make for dinner.
loved this! i browned the chicken b4 hand and placed them on a bed of fresh musshrooms. i then added some sauteed spinach and onions and garlic on top of the chicken and covered w the rest of the mushrooms. prob one of the best dishes i have had in a while. i also waited until the last 5 mins or so and topped w cheese so it wouldnt get runny. oh i also forgot to dip the chicken in egg and breadcrumbs. who needs the extra carbs anyways??? lol
This recipe was excellent! Similar to other reviewers, I cooked my mushrooms first and used a little cornstarch at the end - will make this again soon!
I don't know what I'm missing here.... I followed the recipe and the instruction but didn't think this was such a great dish like everyone said...
Delicious...
I've been an Allrecipes member since 2000, before you could even rate or review recipes. I made this recipe way back then, and even though we all love chicken and mushrooms, no one liked this dish. I would have given it a "1" rating if I could have. It was just too bland and since there is no thickening mentioned for the broth, it was quite strange looking... the chicken and mushrooms kind of floated around in the broth... Well anyway, I was browsing recipes yesterday afternoon and came across this one again.... and WOW what a difference a can of soup can make!! I followed the advice of several reviewers (add spices, saute mushrooms and add soup to the broth) and this chicken turned out fantastic! That's why I love these reviews... thanks to everyone for a dish I know I'll serve often to my family!
It was definitely easy, but found it a bit on the plain side. Nothing fancy but easy meal that tasted pretty good. We probably wouldn't make it again though compared to other chicken recipes.
WONDERFUL WONDERFUL WONDERFUL!!! I have to say that this is by far one of the best ways to prepare chicken. I did saute the mushrooms in some olive oil first and also added a can of cream of mushroom soup along with the broth. It was heaven. I placed fresh mozerella on the last 10 minutes and served over a bed of linguini. We will be eating this again very soon.
I was not thrilled with this dish - my husband liked it much better than I. Didn't like it over white rice - thought it was very bland overall. The chicken would be better served alone with a veggie or buttered noodles on the side. Was easy and quick, but I don't think I'll make it again.
This recipe was delish!!! I made it for my family tonight and it was a definite hit!! I followed the advice of others and sauteed half of the fresh mushrooms in olive oil and crushed garlic, tenderized the chicken breasts (pounded them to flatten alittle) and added a can of Cream of Mushroom soup to the broth. I used mozzarella cheese and a sprinkled the whole thing with a little grated parmesan. The chicken was moist and delicious. I served it over extra wide egg noodles with steamed carrots and broccoli. I will definitely make this again and again! Thanks so much for sharing it!!
Very good...the way I made it. I wish I would of followed the recipe as written, as I usually do, before I made changes. I didn't have chicken broth so I opened a pack of Ramen noodles and mixed the seasoning packet with water. I seasoned baby bella mushrooms with garlic pepper seasoning, sauteed the mushrooms in olive oil, added in cream of mushroom soup, as others suggested, and put in my 'homemade chicken stock', cooked that down. I then seasoned the chicken with basil, oregano, garlic pepper and dipped them in egg and panko breadcrumbs and brown them in butter in a separate pan. Afer preheating the oven I put the mushroom gravy in the bottom of the pan and added the browned chicken and baked for 30 mins. I didn't have mozzarella cheese so after 30 mins I cut up some smoked gouda cheese, place it on the chicken and cooked for 5 more mins. I cooked my ramen noodles (no need to waste them) and ate the chicken and gravy over them. Super yummy! It did taste like a very fancy version of baked chicken and mushroom soup, though. Which isn't what I was craving. Next time I'll try the recipe as is in hopes of getting another flavor.
Very nice recipe, but you must saute the mushrooms first with a combo of something like onion, garlic, and tarragon...I didn't add cream of mushroom soup like others suggested, but it's lovely without...
Super yummy, Super easy! Like other posters, I sauteed my mushrooms with garlic and onion. I also added a touch of basil. The chicken comes out really really moist with lots of flavor. I left off the cheese until the last 5 minutes and it was perfectly gooey and not hard at all! Served over brown rice. I will definitely be making this one again!
chicken and mushrooms(need i say more) 8)
Excellent! This is exactly what I was looking for when I searched Chicken and Mushroom. I used cream of mushroom soup instead of chicken broth and sauteed garlic and mushrooms in olive oil. Is a great Easy Recipe! Thank You
With a few additions, this recipe is 5 star. 1) I added thyme, rosemary, salt, pepper, and oregano to the bread crumbs. 2) Saute the mushrooms with two cloves chopped garlic in some olive oil before adding 3) Made my own sauce mixture instead of plain broth - melt 1 Tbs. butter in skillet. Stir in 3 Tbs. flour until smooth. Add 1/2 cup chicken broth, 1/2 cup milk, and 1/4 cup white wine. Simmer and stir until thickened. 4) 5 minutes before it was done I added mozzarella cheese. I purposely sprinkled some of the cheese in the sauce. When I took the pan out of the oven I stirred the sauce and the cheese blended right in. 5) Served over angel hair
I made this and it didn't look like the picture at all although I followed the recipe to a tee. I thought it should have a can of cream of mushroom, but it didn't call for one. Now, after reading review, I see others have added a cream of mushroom which would make it look more like the picture.
I thought this was very very good! I didn't have sliced mozzarela cheese so I sprinkled some shredded on instead. I did use a can of reduced fat cream of mushroom soup and mixed it with the chicken broth like others suggested. I didn't precook the mushrooms like others said. I thought the mushrooms baked nicely in the chicken broth sauce. Served over linguine with bread sticks. YUUUUM! PS: my co-workers raved about how good the leftovers looked :) Thanks!
I was disappointed with this recipe. The ratings are usually pretty accurate. I'm surprised this one had 5 stars. It sounded good but was actually quite bland. The mozarella cheese on top seemed very dry. I have made a similar recipe using Amercian cheese layered with the chicken, which melts nicely and combines with the broth to create a tastly little sauce.
I have been making this recipes for years, long before I found it on this site. The chicken turns out incrediby juicy and tender. The only thing I do different is dip the chicken in flour (seasoned with garlic powder, paprika and pepper) then dip into the egg, then dip it into the SEASONED bread crumbs. I always season the bread crumbs myself with thyme, savory and a little bit of parmesean cheese. If you think this recipe is a little bland, try the changes I suggested above instead of adding processed, high sodium canned soup.
As written, this recipe is somewhat bland even using smoked mozzarella (which I think is what saved it) the first time I made this. After looking at 800 plus reviews who loved this recipe, I decided to try, try again.... Adding garlic, onion and parmesan cheese to the breading mixture gave this dish much more flavor. Sautéing the mushrooms with more garlic and used the smoked mozzarella again made this dish closer to 5 stars. Served with Green Bean Orzo Pasta also from AR. Thank you Kimpat for the recipe!
This was really good, but not outstanding. That's why I gave it 4 stars. I did saute the mushrooms with some minced garlic and sprinkled marinated artichoke hearts on top of the chicken before topping it with the cheese. I also mixed a can of cream of mushroom soup with the chicken broth, as others suggested. It was delicious, although I think I'll cut the chicken broth by 1/2 next time so the sauce will be a little thicker.
I tried the recipe as posted, however if I make it again I will definitely follow others input and use cream of mushroom. Not extremely flavorful, but still good.
This is a very good dish. I made it last night for dinner. Perks up the taste of plain chicken breasts. I really enjoyed it and plan to share the recipe with my daughter.
I made this recipe as stated except for one thing. I used Harvarti cheese, only because that is all I had on hand. Other reviewers have stated that they thought the recipe was bland, but with a stronger cheese than mozzarella it is actually quite good and adds flavor. We really enjoyed it. I will definitely make this again, but I also think I will stick with the Harvarti cheese (or some other stronger flavored cheese). It makes the recipe a little richer. Thanks for sharing.
Very good, everyone including the kids asked for it again. I used crushed soda crackers instead of bread cumbs and added a little hy's (or Lawrys) seasoning salt and a tiny bit of garlic powder.
I have been making this recipe for years now-I also do a slight variation sometimes, adding a tbsp lemon and when browning the chicken, I add a tbsp of capers, and crush them with the back side of my fork-then pouring the whole sauce pan of scrapings and capers over the chicken in the roasting pan. Adds a nice tangy flavor. Capers are one of the most under utilized
This recipe was really good! I used 8 chicken breasts and the same amount of the rest of the ingredients and it turned out fine. I would recommend waiting about 15 minutes before putting the cheese on since the cheese came out a little well done, but overall it was an excellent recipe!
Easy and yummy
I think this turned out very tasty with the changes I made. I followed other reviews and sauted the 'shrooms in some EVOO with a little garlic. I added some Parm and rosemary to the breadcrumbs. I added some cream of Mushroom to the sauce and about a half cup of white wine. I used an italian blend of cheeses, that I sprinkled on the last 10 min of cooking. Oh and I used tenders because that is what I took out of the freezer. Very good with these changes, over a five. Thanks for the recipe!
My husband really loved this one. I found it a tad bland. I used provolone cheese instead mozzerella. I think next time, and there will be a next time...I will use more mushrooms, less chicken broth and more cheese...thanks so much for the recipe.
Tasty! The only deviations I made were, adding some poultry seasoning to the chicken and sauteing the mushrooms as some reviewers mentioned. I did thought the gravy was just delicious with the broth (did not see the need to add cream of mushroom). Thanks for the basic recipe, I'll be making it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections