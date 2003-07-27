Chicken With Mushrooms

This is one of the best ways that I have ever prepared chicken. This recipe has been requested many times after I have served it. Serve chicken over hot cooked rice or noodles.

Recipe by KIMPAT

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place half of the mushrooms in a 9x13 inch pan. Dip chicken into beaten eggs, then roll in bread crumbs.

  • In skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Brown both sides of chicken in skillet. Place chicken on top of mushrooms, arrange remaining mushrooms on chicken, and top with mozzarella cheese. Add chicken broth to pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 44.1g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 203.9mg; sodium 1107.9mg. Full Nutrition
