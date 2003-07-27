Chicken With Mushrooms

This was really good as made but the 2nd time I made it with modifications and it was even better. I sauteed the sliced mushrooms and 1/2 large onion cut julienne style in a little butter, adding some fresh minced garlic the last 2 minutes. Removed to a bowl and de-glazed the pan with a little white wine and sat aside. I used 6 thin sliced boneless chicken breast half's, which works so much better. Seasoned the chicken with some garlic powder, black pepper, and a hint of salt before dredging in the eggs and breadcrumbs. I browned them in a nonstick skillet and baked them for 25 minutes. Added cheese (I have used both muenster and mozzarella and both are great). Then baked another 10 minutes until the cheese melted. I de-glazed then skillet with a little white wine. Scraped the bits from both skillets and combined, made a roux with a little flour and butter allowing the roux to brown slightly. Added 32 oz.'s of chicken broth with a little sprinkle of bouillon powder. Allowed it to simmer while chicken was baking. I used two different skillets so that the mushrooms and onions can saute while I'm browning the chicken, which saves time. When chicken was done I thickened the gravy with a little cornstarch and water and served over white rice. It is a huge hit at my house. It only took about an hour total to prepare and cook. I will be making this again and again. Thanks for the recipe!