Pork Green Chile

A simple and, in my opinion, authentic version, this recipe comes down at least 3 or 4 generations of my family. You will know it's done when the sauce has a medium thickness. Remember, the longer it cooks, the better it will taste. You can serve smothered over burritos or with warm tortillas, beans and/or fried potatoes. Also delicious with fried eggs (Huevos rancheros). Substitute 4 or 5 chopped roasted chiles for green chiles and jalapenos if you prefer.
This is my recipe that I added long ago, and somehow lost this old log in... anyway, I just wanted to comment that the recipe got changed quite a bit by the staff after I had submitted it. There are tons of ways that you can change this up to suit your tastes. I always use roasted hatch chiles until I run out, and only then use the canned kind (which actually work just fine, too). I actually am making some now... browned about 2-3 pounds of stew pork in oil, and floured GENEROUSLY. Added cumin and pepper and water, returned to stove and boiled for about 15min to get a nice gravy like consistency. Added to crock pot with two small onions, 5 large roasted chiles, 6 cloves roasted garlic, and a tiny tiny bit of tomato paste. You absolutely do not have to put in slow cooker, but I'm a big believer that cooking green chile on low all day long can only make it yummier. I'm so glad that you guys have enjoyed this recipe... it's definitely green chile season now, so happy chile cooking! cheers!! :)
If you're into spicy, this is probably going to need a bit of tweaking. I made it with three large jalapenos plus four small habaneros. It was way too much for me but perfect for Husband. I decreased the water, and used way more tomato sauce. I also threw in a couple of chicken bouillon cubes for salt/extra flavor. I thought it was still missing something so I added the juice of a lime. It worked better than I thought. With a few changes, this turned out great. Thanks!
This is my recipe that I added long ago, and somehow lost this old log in... anyway, I just wanted to comment that the recipe got changed quite a bit by the staff after I had submitted it. There are tons of ways that you can change this up to suit your tastes. I always use roasted hatch chiles until I run out, and only then use the canned kind (which actually work just fine, too). I actually am making some now... browned about 2-3 pounds of stew pork in oil, and floured GENEROUSLY. Added cumin and pepper and water, returned to stove and boiled for about 15min to get a nice gravy like consistency. Added to crock pot with two small onions, 5 large roasted chiles, 6 cloves roasted garlic, and a tiny tiny bit of tomato paste. You absolutely do not have to put in slow cooker, but I'm a big believer that cooking green chile on low all day long can only make it yummier. I'm so glad that you guys have enjoyed this recipe... it's definitely green chile season now, so happy chile cooking! cheers!! :)
If you're into spicy, this is probably going to need a bit of tweaking. I made it with three large jalapenos plus four small habaneros. It was way too much for me but perfect for Husband. I decreased the water, and used way more tomato sauce. I also threw in a couple of chicken bouillon cubes for salt/extra flavor. I thought it was still missing something so I added the juice of a lime. It worked better than I thought. With a few changes, this turned out great. Thanks!
wicked good! added fresh garlic and used adobo seasoning instead of the salts. reduced liquid to 2-1/2 cups (1 cup chicken broth and 1-1/2 cups water), the first bite was fiery but after that it was a spicy delight with an underllying depth of flavor. oh yes, i also used roasted jalapenos not canned so its probably why it was such a barn burner. will do again--although i will have to tone it down for mere mortals.
Awesome! Whole family loved it! I read reviews and i agree you MUST reduce water...I only did 1 1/2 cups and it was of perfect consistency. I did not have an iron skillet, so anybody worried about that..don't.
I used a sirlion pork roast. very lean for pork. also instead of water i used chicken broth to slow cook the pork in.I added the tomatillo sp? mixture to the broth that i used to cook the pork in. it turned out to thin.I wont do that next time.otherwise very good recipe!
DELICIOUS! Hubby and I thought this recipe was amazing. I did reduce make a few minor edits: I reduced the liquid by using a cup of water and a cup of beef broth. Additionally, I added a red sweet pepper, green onions and fresh parsley with a pinch of cumin, paprika and chili powder. Rather than eating this dish as a soup or chili, we topped our cheese enchilada's with it...ummm ummm. Oh and being from the south, I made potato salad as a side dish which perfectly complimented the dish. 5 stars! Thanks DEONNE1 for sharing.
This was great. I cut up my pork into small pieces so it could be used for a dinner meal as well as breakfast -Huevos rancheros. I used pork shoulder that had been cut up into boneless ribs. Home roasted, extra hot, hatch chiles (about 1/2 lb) and reduced the water to two cups. It was super spicy, perfect for me but harmful for husband so I tamed the flame with the remainder of the tomato sauce and about 1 teaspoon of sugar. Yes, I said sugar. Served with scrambled eggs for the guys and my eggs over easy. Perfect and one of the best green chiles I've made. The restaurants could only wish theirs was this good. Thank you Deonne1!
I loved this recipe. I used fresh out of my garden chili's and jalapenos. I added a little extra flour to help thicken and also a little extra tomato sauce. Although it does turn out more like a thickend stew, my family loved this! Deffinatly a make again.
I love the flavor of this. I did use two chopped fresno peppers rather than the canned jalapenos. The only issue I had was with the consistency. I had let it simmer for over 90 minutes and still had more of a soup than anything, so I uncovered it, turned up the heat and let the liquid reduce until I had the stew-like texture I had hoped to get. Thanks for the recipe.
This was really delishious! I had some pork that I cut up and added the ingreds to the pot including 1 bottle of beer to deglaze the pot after I browned the meat. I put the pot in the oven and went to work. Th meat was nice and tender when dinner rolled around and I served it over rice. I did add some Goya seasoning, for a little more salt.Thank You
This is amazing stuff. I made a double batch after reading good reviews. Then I put it away in deli containers. The taste gets better & better day by day. Dont change a thing, just try it this way first.
This was really good. I only gave four stars because I did it in a slow cooker for 7 hours and I think I would not do any other way. I also doubled everything except the pork and the water. I omitted the water and added about 4-5 cups of chicken stock instead. This was my first time making green chili and I see no reason to try anything else!
YUM! I have searched high and low for a Green Chile recipe and this is it! Now I have something to make with my bushel of roasted chiles! Thanks so much for posting! (I'll use less onion next time but that's just personal taste)
I made this last night and it was AWESOME!!! I did change a few things. Instead of using canned chiles I used 10 fresh smoked green chiles and one fresh chopped jalapeno. I also mixed some water and flour in a cup (rough sp?) and mixed it in at the end to thicken. This recipe was great and I will use again......
This recipe is very versatile. I love tomatoey foods so I doubled the tomato sauce. Didn't have jalapeños, so did not add any. Had leftover peppercorn pork tenderloin and used this. Turned out delicious. Served over eggs for huevos rancheros.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.