Pork Green Chile

This is my recipe that I added long ago, and somehow lost this old log in... anyway, I just wanted to comment that the recipe got changed quite a bit by the staff after I had submitted it. There are tons of ways that you can change this up to suit your tastes. I always use roasted hatch chiles until I run out, and only then use the canned kind (which actually work just fine, too). I actually am making some now... browned about 2-3 pounds of stew pork in oil, and floured GENEROUSLY. Added cumin and pepper and water, returned to stove and boiled for about 15min to get a nice gravy like consistency. Added to crock pot with two small onions, 5 large roasted chiles, 6 cloves roasted garlic, and a tiny tiny bit of tomato paste. You absolutely do not have to put in slow cooker, but I'm a big believer that cooking green chile on low all day long can only make it yummier. I'm so glad that you guys have enjoyed this recipe... it's definitely green chile season now, so happy chile cooking! cheers!! :)

