White Chocolate Amaretto Cake
This white chocolate and almond delight will have your guests reeling. Although it looks intimidating, it is an easy and delicious holiday treat.
I made this for a ladies' luncheon. These ladies love desserts and really look forward to trying new ones. I personally thought it was just so-so, and this impression was confirmed by the comments it received, just polite "It was good" rather than profuse praise and recipe requests that a lot of desserts have been met with. No one went back for seconds, and not one of 8 ladies requested the recipe. Usually out of that group at least 1 or 2 like a dessert so much that they ask for the recipe. Won't make again.Read More
I was going to make two of these for two separate get togethers. On the first one, I followed the directions, but the cake ended up so soggy with the glaze that it stuck to the pan and came out in pieces. Needless to say it was ruined. For the second one, I removed it from the pan before applying the glaze. It came out fine, and it had a great amaretto flavor. Overall, I don't think the cake was worth the effort, and I will not be making it again.Read More
MOUTHWATERING!!! I make alot of recipes off of Allrecipes but only rate/review the ones that get 4 or 5 stars. Ya know "If you don't have something nice to say,don't say anything at all." Well, I have plenty of nice things to say about this one! DELICIOUS. I made it for a potluck today and, while there was alot of dessert there, not a crumb left of this cake. I will treasure it! Oh, and by the way, White Chocolate flavored pudding was not available at my store so I used Cheesecake flavor.
Fabulous! To avoid the sticking problem, I removed the cake (still very warm) from the pan, then immediately put the cake back in the pan (lining up the ridges carefully. I had added about a half a cup of whic chocolate chunks to the batter before baking, and only the chunks had stuck at all to the pan. I did not have any problems with the glaze, even after boiling for the full 10 minutes. I applied the glaze to the warm cake as directed, and let it cool in the pan for about an hour before inverting onto a platter. For frosting, I made a simple icing with powdered sugar, milk, and amaretto. Sprinkled toasted almond slices over the top -- beautiful and received many, many complements.
i had never even heard of this cake before but decided to make and enter it in a baking contest "it won first placei was so excited. I highly recommend you make a day or two before because i beleive that makes it better
Yum! Very easy to make, and quite tasty. I couldn't find white chocolate pudding, so I used regular chocolate pudding and it turned out fine. Because of some prior reviews, I worried about the cake sticking to the pan, therefore, I greased and floured the pan before pouring in the batter. Still, the cake didn't fall out of the pan until I loosened ALL of the edges with a knife. I thought the glaze might make it a little too rich, so I only used half - next time, I'll use it all, the extra flavor is delicious! I don't make desserts often, but this is a keeper! Thanks!!
I took this cake to a large family Easter dinner and everyone raved about it and asked for the recipe. It turned out fabulous and not too difficult to make. I had no difficulty with the cake sticking to the pan at allas others have said. (i sprayed liberally the "pam with flour for baking" and the cake slid right out. I used a little more amaretto and less water than the recipe calls for and i added a cup of white chocolate chips to the batter. DELICIOUS AND AMAZING--you won't be disappointed.
I thought this cake was absolutely delicious and my guests raved about it. It was also really easy. I took it out of the pan after cooling for about 15 minutes and then put the glaze on it. It came out of the pan perfect and looked beautiful with the frosting and toasted almonds on it. I used the pourable vanilla frosting and added about a tsp of almond extract cause I really like that almond flavor. The only downside was the expense; I used a whole $12 bottle of amaretto in addition to the other ingredients, so this is definitely a special occasion only treat.
This was great, but super duper sweet! I usually make about another 1/3 of the glaze and add a little salt. I use an injector so the glaze really soaks in throughout cake, and you don't get all those ugly holes. Instead of pre-packaged frosting, I used 3oz cream cheese, powdered sugar, and milk. Put it in a plastic bag and drizzle over the cooled cake. Be sure to use the cheapest amaretto you can find! I first used Disarono, ($25) and got two cakes out of it. I have found ammaretto as cheap as $6 for the same size bottle, and you can't tell the high quality amaretto from the cheaper brands. Thanks for the recipe.
very good! I made it as a three-layer cake and skipped the fancy frosting (just used vanilla). excellent and very easy that way.
This is an awesome cake! Made it exactly to the recipe. One thing I think I will do different next time is to try to time it so the glaze is only just ready when the cake comes out of the oven. I made it too soon and it thickened a bit so it did not go into the holes as deep.
FABULOUS! when you make this cake, make sure you pierce many large holes in the cooked cake so the amaretto mixture will seep into the cake. this will allow your cake to be "spongy" and slightly wet throughout. this cake will be made in my home frequently.
This cake is as good as it looks! I made it as called for in the recipe but I did forget the sliced almonds. I will be making this again!
Absolutely amazing! Hit of the party. Got lots of compliments and was asked for recipe by several. So glad I tried it. Instead of frosting, I used the new glaze in a bottle that you heat in the microwave. My new BF that is known for his cakes was very impressed.
not will ever make aga,taste heavy cake
I made a cake! I can't believe it and it was so good!!! Really easy, super tasty recipe.
I don't usually take the time to write reviews, but this cake is awesome! It's easy, and very moist and tasty. Many compliments on this one.
This cake had really great flavor, even though neither my husband nor I could really taste the chocolate. I greased and floured the pan and the cake came out with minimal coaxing. As a previous reviewer said, poke as many holes into the cakes as possible; I thought I poked a lot, but a lot of the glaze ended up on the bottom of the cake and it would have been better in the cake itself. When I make this again, I will probably use either the glaze or the frosting but not both; it was a little too sweet for us. Great cake overall, though.
This is delicious but next time I will not add the white chocolate pudding. I could not taste it and I'm not sure that its needed at all. In order to keep the cake from sticking to the Bundt pan, I sprayed it with a lot of Pam then floured it. When it was done baking I let it cool for 10 minutes. Then took a flexible spatula and went around the cake edges to loosen it from the pan. Then tapped the pan on the counter to make sure nothing had stuck. Then I poked a lot of holes and continued. I had no problem at all with the cake sticking. The glaze was make and after it reached boiling I then lowered it to a simmer for the time specified so that the sugar would not hardened. Poured the glaze over a warm cake and it soaked it all up. I microwaved a canned vanilla frosting so it was pourable and added some almond extract and poured it on top. It was delicious. My son loved it. Kids can eat it since the liquor is cooked out.
I made this for myself for my 24th birthday (which is tomorrow) and it is AMAZING!!! The cake was so easy to make. I didn't stray from the recipe at all and it was perfect. I wouldn't change a thing.
very moist, dense and delicious. i boiled the glaze for ten minutes and what i got wasn't glaze, but toffee. it looked nice and tasted great but was essentially like coating the cake in candy. needless to say, i didn't add frosting or almonds. i think the cake would have been much better with the frosting drizzled on and almonds added; or with a much smoother glaze and the almonds. any vanilla frosting would surely be overkill. everyone loved it, but if i make it again, i'd definitely tinker with the topping.
I followed the directions and used powdered sugar on top instead of frosting and slivered almonds in fear of the cake being too sweet. The cake smelled wonderful, and it tasted heavenly. I received so many compliments and everyone went back for seconds and thirds! I will absolutely make this cake again.
Delicious! I made this the first time for a party and everyone raved about it. There was none left! I would use cheap amaretto for making this because you can't tell the difference.
This cake is awesome! We like our cakes strong so I omitted the water and substituted Amaretto. It was a hit! The trick to getting the cake out of the pan is: hold the pan over a hot burner (use your hot mitts) this melts the butter enough to loosen the cake from the pan.
This cake was quite good. I especially liked the moistness. I ended up sprucing up the vanilla frosting (the packaged kind we bought tasted terrible) with melted white chocolate chips, amaretto, and a little vanilla. Also had to make a two-layer cake with 2 nine inch cake pans, since there was no bundt pan. Everyone loved it.
This recipe was pretty easy to make and my family abosultely loved it. They almost refused to believe that I had made it myself and they begged me to make it again in the near future.
Baked it during the holidays. Everyone loved it. Baked it as directed. May experiment, but as is, is great. I did not wait as long for cake to sit, and this allowed it to retain moisture. Also, I did not have trouble getting the cake out of the bundt pan. I first sprayed the bundt pan with flour cooking spray.
This cake is AMAZING! It is unbelievably moist and sweet. Yes, use all of the glaze, every drop of it. You will be glad you did. The cake was served for a dinner party and it was gone in minutes. I have been asked to make it again for a teachers luncheon. Thanks for the great recipe!
I made this cake for a church function. I did not have a bundt pan, so I used a tube pan which worked out fine. I did grease and flour the pan but the cake still stuck even after the 2 hr cool time. Next time I make it, I will
I used 3/4 amaretto and 1/4 water and i added about 1.5 cups of white chocolate chips.. it was sooo good! when i made the glaze i used less sugar because of the addition of white chocolate chips and i skipped the frosting. I like this better than the rum cake!
I made this cake for a small get together of friends and it was wonderful. Everyone complemented me on how good the cake was and asked for the recipe. It was very easy to make and the reward is huge.
Easy, awesome and delicious. This is much better than the last amaretto cake I made. Next time I'll use the glaze to the last drop.
I made this for Christmas and everyone just loved it! I'm telling you, it is so easy and delicious! Everyone loved it because it was something different and so moist!! Try it today!
This is a wonderful recipe! I made it for my niece's christening luncheon and everyone asked for the recipe and gave it rave reviews. The glaze that you pour on really makes it special. Thanks.
easy to make... easier to compliment!
I made a few modifications to this receipe; the main one was adding coconut to the batter before baking and using a mini bundt cake pan. I hadn't used the mini bundt cake pans before and put way too much batter in. They came out like muffins with the overflow coming out brown and crusty. It was so good that everyone insists that I make it the same way every time even though I keep saying it was a mistake. The coconut added quite a nice taste and I have had special requests several times for the cake! One day I will make it "proper" and see what happens. I don't use the frosting because I think the glaze is enough and I think you can cut down on the sugar without much difference. I highly recommend this cake (coming from a non-baker, this is a relatively easy one) and suggest that you try it as muffins. The crusty top really is to die for.
I made this for a party this week and every ranted and raved about it! It's an awesome cake, but definitely not easy on the diet. Still, I will continue to make this cake over and over. It's a hit!
Awesome! Beware when taking this to a party. Hungry guest will knock you down to get at this fabulous cake! It's the best! Don't mess with perfection.
This cake is wonderful and moist - Instead of using the can frosting - I used white chocolate and chopped almonds.
I AM A TRUE LOVER OF AMARETTO LET ME TELL U FOLKS THIS CAKE IS YUMOLICIOUS...I USED VERY LITTLE GLAZE IN THE CAKE AND INSTEAD OF VANILLA FROSTING I MADE A CHOC MOUSSE FROSTING WITH SHAVED WHITE CHOCOLATE AND DRIZZLED THE GLAZE ON THE TOP OF EACH PIECE......I WILL DEFINATLY BE MAKIN THIS AGAIN....:)!!!!
I made this cake for my husbands golf league (they regularly request my cakes or other goodies) and this cake was another smashing success. Two grown men were fighting over who got to lick the plate! Ha! I did make some changes as follows: after 2 grocery stores and a walmart run, I gave up trying to find white chocolate pudding instant mix and got plain chocolate instead. I added about a cup of white chocolate morsels to kick up the flavor. I used duncan hines homestyle vanilla frosting and added about a half a cup of softened cream cheese and 1/8 tsp almond extract. It was smooth and creamy and didn't taste store bought. I also greased and floured the bunt pan well and had no problems at all with sticking. This recipe was simple and accurate enough that I made it from start to finish with an 8 month old on my hip! Try it......its just a little different and sinfully good. Happy Baking.
this hsas become a family favorite always requested....
The very best! We avoid nuts at our house, so I didn't use the almonds. I found prepared white chocolate - almond frosting at the grocery store and used it instead of the recipe's topping. Otherwise, followed the recipe exactly. We'll have it often.
The first time I made this, the glaze was a little "over the top"...too much amaretto. I reduced the amaretto to 1/4 cup and increased the water to 1/2 cup & added 1/8 tsp almond extract. My family said it was perfect! I took this to a family reunion & had none to take home.
This was the best cake I have EVER MADE!!! It was very moist. My husband is diabetic so I used sugar-free yellow cake mix, sugar-free pudding & splenda instead of sugar. I will definitely be making this one over & over & over & over! I also added a cup of white chocolate chips to the batter and I took the cake out of the pan as suggested by others.
This is good but not awesome. I made this for valentine's day and I enjoyed it, but I did find myself eating most of it as my husband only had one slice. We ended up throwing some away. Next time I think I'd make it half the size, just one round, as 2 rounds was too much for us.
very moist and extremely tasty. i love the taste of almonds, and this cake has all the almond flavor you could ever want.
I didn't like this at all, followed the recipe exactly. Tasted too "boxed" for me.
Deliciously moist - baked three times in past month - everyone raves about it and wants recipe! Thank's for sharing.
This is so easy to make and tastes wonderful. Very moist!
I found this cake to be a bit difficult for a novice cake maker like myself (ie. getting the cake out of the pan). But when my 102 year old grandmother told me it was the best cake she had ever had, it was all worth it. I did have a problem with the amaretto. In the list of ingredients, it only says 1/2 cup of amaretto is needed, but if you read down further into the recipe, it says you need 1/2 cup for the cake and 1/2 cup for the glaze. I only used about 1/8 cup amaretto for the glaze because that is all I had left over, but it still worked out great. It also made for great presentation which I wasn't expecting from a bundt cake.
Holy Moly people. If an "almondy, amaretto-ish" cake is what you're in the mood for, it doesn't get any tastier or easier than this one! I only had sugar free white chocolate pudding, but you couldn't even tell once the batter was mixed up. Other than that, my only change was I added a 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I just knew that would go beautifully up against the warm, nutty amaretto flavor. What a winner! I didn't have any frosting so I whipped up a batch of cream cheese frosting and added some amaretto to it also. Oh my gosh...YUM. This one is a keeper.
Absolutely wonderful!! Easy to make and made a beutiful presentation. Very moist. Made exactly as instucted and will definately make again.
I brought this to a dinner party along with another dessert from this website. Both were gobbled up, but this cake was for sure the favorite. People could not stop talking about it and some went back for thirds! I followed the recipe exactly. I did use Pam with flour to prevent sticking and threw in some chopped white chocolate chips for added gooeyness. I know I will be making this often!
Very good but not as great as I expected.
WONDERFUL! I've made it twice, and my guests loved it! This will definitely be a favorite to take to get-togethers.
Just okay, there's a bailey's cake recipe on this site that is much better.
This cake was fabulous. I have also made it by substituting devils food pudding for the white chocolate, and it was scrumptious.
This really impressed my family at Christmas. Very moist and tasty.
This cake is delicious and does not take much time to make for the result. I am always asked to bring this cake to functions and asked for the recipe.
This cake is GREAT! I made it for Christmas Eve and it was a hit! I'll make it again and again and again!
Great recipe. I used vanilla pudding because I had it on hand. I also omitted the frosting at the end. It was quite tasty. Delicious!
I get asked to make this over and over and over again. It's almost too good.
I do a lot of baking, especially cakes. I was so excited when I prepared this recipe. I skipped the glaze, and used my own amaretto flavored buttercream icing instead. I was disappointed when I tasted it; the flavor was good, but no better than results I get with packaged mix that has pudding it it. Thanks for the recipe.
I subsitited white chocolate liquer for the amaretto and added raspberry preserves to the center of the batter - awesome
This was a huge hit at our New Year's Eve party! I, too, added a cup of white chocolate chips, but this is the funniest! I forgot to add the vegetable oil! And it was STILL incredibly moist and creamy! I may just leave the oil out every time! I also used white instead of vanilla frosting... The ready-made type, melted and drizzled back and forth in "stripes". It was PERFECT!
I made this for a birthday dinner for my parents and it was excellent! My grocery store didn't have white chocolate pudding so I used half chocolate and half vanilla.
This was great! Very decadent and made for a pretty cake. Flavor out the wazoo!
Awesome cake and so easy to make! I used a French Vanilla cake mix, because that is what I had on hand, and sugar free white chocolate pudding. I skipped the glaze because it was for a function at work. Everyone raved about it and wanted the recipe! I will be making this again! Thanks for the great recipe! :)
received great compliments on this recipe! easy to make and smells delicious when baking!
Made this cake for a family birthday and it was a great success. I personally found it a bit too sweet, but I was the only one. Everyone came back for seconds and I could see my husband trying to discourage people from having more (so he could have the leftovers!) Thank you for a recipe that I know I will be making again and again!
This cake is delicious, but I ended up making a few changes as I went along. First, I upped the almond flavor of the cake with some more almond extract. I followed others' advice and sprayed my pan well with flour/oil spray before baking. I made the glaze - tip for people who end up with toffee: it will boil on low heat, which is what you want to use. As it cooks down stir constantly, and dip a spoon in from time to time to see if it leaves a coating. It's done when it leaves a fairly heavy coating on the spoon. That being said, I only used amaretto (no water) in the glaze, and I ended up only using about 1/2 of it when I poured it on the cake. (I don't like soggy cake.) This was enough for the bottom 1/2 of the cake to be well doused without the whole thing turning into a gooey mess. After I put the glaze on, I let it sit in the pan for probably about 30 min to an hour before tipping it out onto the serving plate. I was worried about it getting stuck, but it came out perfectly. For the icing, I'm not a fan of canned icing to begin with, and was worried about the whole concoction being overly sweet, so I went with someone's suggestion and made my own frosting to drizzle on top. I used 1/2 brick of cream cheese, about a Tablespoon of butter, probably 2 cups of powdered sugar, and some amaretto. I just stirred and added liquid until it was a thick but runny consistency then put it on top. I sprinkled sliced (but untoasted) almonds on top of the icing. Beautiful and delicious
I plan on making this for my 26th B-day cake this Sat, June 12. I was curious if anybody knew how I could substitute the bundt pan for a regular cake pan?! How long should I bake it for & at what temp? Thanks so much!
One of my favorite cakes to make, but I'll be honest: I only follow the first 3 steps. I never make the glaze, use frosting or add almonds. Instead, I make a standard powdered sugar and water/milk icing and add a little bit of vanilla extract and almond extract. I assume the amaretto flavor is more subtle this way, but the cake always has a wonderful almond flavor and is always super moist. I grease the pan with unflavored shortening and it always comes out perfectly. Plus, stubbornly refusing to follow half of the recipe makes this a quick and easy bake (minus the time spent baking it and waiting for it to cool). I'll be making it for my birthday in a few days and I'm already getting excited!
Sorry I thought this was awfully sweet (and I LOVE sweets!) and really soggy with the syrup - the reviews made it sound wonderful and I thought maybe it would taste "better" than a box cake, but it didn't
I did make this exactly as written. The cake came out fine BUT all the amaretto sunk to the bottom of the cake. It is really strong and a very, very dense cake, even for a bundt cake. 12 of us had it, only one liked it.
It tasted delicious, but man did I feel ridiculous spending hours making this and half of the cake came out of the bundt pan, while the rest hung on for a bit more fun? I had to improvise, so I cut out the rest of the cake (for shame), and didn't frost it (couldn't). I layered it in a flat portable cake dish, and mixed cool whip and crushed raspberries to layer on top. I sprinkled unmixed raspberries on top of that. It tastes good, folks, with no frosting and the fresh berries, if you're worried about the "sweet" factor. The only reason I gave it 3 stars is because of the bundt disaster, after having to take forever to cook stuff. I feel like it's a one shot deal!
I actually used butterscotch in place of the white chocolate, and added pudding mix to the frosting as well. Shared with co-workers and friends on 2 different birthday celebrations and got Rave reviews. This is now one of my staples.
This cake was awesome! I made if for my husband's birthday and he said it was one of the best cakes he's EVER had! That's saying a lot.
Great cake and fabulous presentation. Will definitely make again.
6/18 - cake turned out to be success. Used salted butter; extra large eggs; found the white chocolate pudding at Kroger; the frosting in a can melts faster than 10 seconds. Will make again. 6/17 I don't know what it tastes like yet because we haven't cut into it but the instructions need improving. What size eggs? Salted or unsalted butter. Step 4 says cake cook in pan after pouring over glaze. If you do this glaze is on bottom of cake not on top. My glaze looks nothing like the photo. It's much thinner although I followed the instructions. Topping uses 16 oz package of vanilla frosting. Instructions says to heat a cup of "prepared" frosting. This implies to me that it's coming in a box or pouch-type package and it needs preparation. If there any frosting out there like this I could not find it despite going to two major supermarkets. I bought a "can of frosting." Haven't melted it yet. Kind of anxious about it. Cake baked beautifully; came of of pan perfectly but I took it before I glazed it rather than after. See Step 4. Hope it tastes good. It's for father's day later today; my Dad loves Amaretto. Hope he can taste it. The glaze seemed rather bland... no specific flavor.
Made this for my coworkers, family & friends - they loved it; one even ordered it for her daughters wedding cake & All the guests wanted my recepie! I have made this 10+ times; very easy and moist.. I've tried different brands of amaretto; Disaronno is fabulous (but can be expensive), Di Amore was much cheaper and taste "almost" the same. For the glaze use the brand you love, this is where you'll really taste the ameretto & butter. I pour glaze sparingly as I don't like soggy bottom cakes but I always bring a container of extra glaze for those who love a wet cake; they can heat it up in a microwave and drizzle it on their piece!
Delicious and beautiful to behold. I did the glaze but skipped the frosting and nuts. I added all of the amaretto called for in the recipe and did not find it overwhelming, as some other commenters have.
I love this recipe! I've made this cake several times and have received rave reviews each time. The only problem I've had with it is it sticks to the bundt pan even when I grease it. My family loved it so much they just ate it out of the bundt pan with spoons, though! Absolutely delicious recipe :)
I made this cake for my husband that doesn't like milk chocolate. He and I both loved it. I used both glazes and thought it was great. My husband likes it with ice cream as well. I forgot to mix the chips in the batter, so added them on the top of the cake after it baked for 15 minutes. Turned out good that way too!
This is my favourite cake! Everyone loves it. Everyone wants me to make it for any special occasions. Definitely a crowd pleaser.
My cake stuck to the pan does not look pretty but taste wonderful next time will put more butter and flour on bottom of pan
I made this and my family devoured it even though it didn’t come out of the pan as perfectly as I had hoped. I will make it again after I get a better pan.
I only used about half the glaze.....and I didn't use the icing at all. It was awesome just the way it was. Moist and light...my husband doesn't like sweets, but he loved this!
This has to be the best White Chocolate cake I have ever had. Simple to make and looks amazing!
I made this for my sister's birthday last year. She is a huge cake nut and this recipe went over so well that she asked for it this year again for her birthday. I substituted amaretto for hazelnut as she loves hazelnut and last year we included the icing. This year I didn't as with the glaze poked through the cake is enough sweetness. No fail, supreme crowd pleaser.
I use Vanilla instant pudding and ice the cake with almond buttercream - always a hit!!!
This cake was very good, it went fast.
I made it numerous times and got rave reviews. It comes out very moist. I used the amaretto liquer that I made from this site. To really have the flavor I let it soak for over 4 hours. I then loosen up the edges and center from the pan and it usually comes out without any problem. I only bake it for 45 minutes tops or else it really gets dark and burnt .
It was fabulous! Many compliments and questions about where I got the recipe.
YUMMY! Much better than I was expecting. Very rich and dense cake once the glaze is put on but so good. Everyone asked for seconds!
Glaze was too sweet. Next time less sugar and less water. Take out still warm and put back on pan until cooled.
This was yummy and easy. Not as fantastic as I anticipated but everyone who ate it, loved it. I did change a few things... vanilla pudding instead of white chocolate and vanilla extract in lieu of almond. Still worked really well and had great flavour. The glaze was a bit more like syrup and I was scared to put it all onto the cake for fear it would turn soggy (used the extra to drizzle over top). In the end it would have been fine to put all the glaze onto the cake. I will make this one again for a casual dessert.
I made this to take to my in-laws on xmas. It was a hit!! it was a little hard to get out of the bundt pan, but a spatula did the trick. I used sliced almonds instead, and it looked great. Also, I used Jiffy white frosting (in the box mix) and it turned out great. They now know I actually know what a stove is!! They were all in doubt about me knowing how to cook...mwahahahah!!!
