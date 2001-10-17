White Chocolate Amaretto Cake

This cake is delicious, but I ended up making a few changes as I went along. First, I upped the almond flavor of the cake with some more almond extract. I followed others' advice and sprayed my pan well with flour/oil spray before baking. I made the glaze - tip for people who end up with toffee: it will boil on low heat, which is what you want to use. As it cooks down stir constantly, and dip a spoon in from time to time to see if it leaves a coating. It's done when it leaves a fairly heavy coating on the spoon. That being said, I only used amaretto (no water) in the glaze, and I ended up only using about 1/2 of it when I poured it on the cake. (I don't like soggy cake.) This was enough for the bottom 1/2 of the cake to be well doused without the whole thing turning into a gooey mess. After I put the glaze on, I let it sit in the pan for probably about 30 min to an hour before tipping it out onto the serving plate. I was worried about it getting stuck, but it came out perfectly. For the icing, I'm not a fan of canned icing to begin with, and was worried about the whole concoction being overly sweet, so I went with someone's suggestion and made my own frosting to drizzle on top. I used 1/2 brick of cream cheese, about a Tablespoon of butter, probably 2 cups of powdered sugar, and some amaretto. I just stirred and added liquid until it was a thick but runny consistency then put it on top. I sprinkled sliced (but untoasted) almonds on top of the icing. Beautiful and delicious