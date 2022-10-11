Spiced Pear Old-Fashioned

This old-fashioned with rosemary and pear is the perfect fall cocktail. If you can't find cardamom bitters, you can use orange or Angostura bitters instead and add a pinch of ground cardamom.

By Juliana Hale
Published on October 11, 2022
Spiced Pear Old-Fashioned cocktail
Prep Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 spiced pear old-fashioned
Ingredients

  • ¼ pear, chopped

  • 2 sprigs fresh rosemary, divided

  • 1 lemon twist

  • 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup

  • 3 dashes cardamom bitters

  • 1 ½ fluid ounces bourbon

  • ½ fluid ounce ginger liqueur (such as Domaine de Canton®)

  • 1 cup ice cubes

  • 3 ounces club soda, chilled

  • 1 very large ice cube

  • 1 pear wedge for garnish

Directions

  1. Muddle chopped pear, 1 rosemary sprig, lemon twist, maple syrup, and bitters in a cocktail shaker with a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon until pear is liquified. Add bourbon, ginger liqueur, and 1 cup ice to the cocktail shaker. Cover and shake until well chilled.

  2. Place large ice cube into the rocks glass and set a small fine sieve over the glass. Strain the drink through the cocktail shaker top and the sieve to catch any large pieces of pulp or rosemary. Top with club soda. Garnish with pear wedge and rosemary sprig.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

215 Calories
0g Fat
20g Carbs
0g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 215
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 0g 0%
Saturated Fat 0g 1%
Sodium 12mg 1%
Total Carbohydrate 20g 7%
Dietary Fiber 2g 5%
Protein 0g
Potassium 80mg 2%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

