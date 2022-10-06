Farro Salad with Pecans, Feta, and Cherries

A colorful grain salad with farro, toasted pecans, feta, and cheese. Keeps in the refrigerator for a few days.

Recipe by VirginiaWillis
Farro Salad with Pecans Feta and Cherries
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
20 mins
Cool Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 2 cups water

  • 1 cup farro

  • ½ cup chopped celery

  • cup crumbled feta cheese

  • ¼ cup dried cherries

  • ¼ cup chopped green onions

  • 2 tablespoons chopped toasted pecans

  • ½ teaspoon lemon zest

  • 1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • lemon wedges for serving

Directions

  1. Combine water, farro, and salt in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until water is absorbed, about 20 minutes.

  2. Drain, spread on a baking sheet, and chill 5 minutes.

  3. In a bowl, mix together celery, feta, dried cherries, green onion, pecans, lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Add farro; toss to combine. Serve with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

272 Calories
10g Fat
43g Carbs
8g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 272
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 10g 13%
Saturated Fat 3g 13%
Cholesterol 11mg 4%
Sodium 281mg 12%
Total Carbohydrate 43g 16%
Dietary Fiber 2g 5%
Protein 8g
Potassium 299mg 6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

