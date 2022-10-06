Recipes Salad Grains Farro Salad with Pecans, Feta, and Cherries Be the first to rate & review! A colorful grain salad with farro, toasted pecans, feta, and cheese. Keeps in the refrigerator for a few days. Recipe by VirginiaWillis Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Cool Time: 5 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 cups water 1 cup farro ½ cup chopped celery ⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese ¼ cup dried cherries ¼ cup chopped green onions 2 tablespoons chopped toasted pecans ½ teaspoon lemon zest 1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper lemon wedges for serving Directions Combine water, farro, and salt in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until water is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Drain, spread on a baking sheet, and chill 5 minutes. In a bowl, mix together celery, feta, dried cherries, green onion, pecans, lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Add farro; toss to combine. Serve with lemon wedges. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 272 Calories 10g Fat 43g Carbs 8g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 272 % Daily Value * Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 3g 13% Cholesterol 11mg 4% Sodium 281mg 12% Total Carbohydrate 43g 16% Dietary Fiber 2g 5% Protein 8g Potassium 299mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Farro Salad with Pecans, Feta, and Cherries