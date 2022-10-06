Recipes Side Dish Vegetables Carrots Roasted Carrots with Garlic Bread Crumbs Be the first to rate & review! Try these roasted carrots with garlic bread crumbs for a crunchy colorful side dish with any meat or poultry dishes. Recipe by VirginiaWillis Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Roast Time: 35 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 6 carrots, peeled ⅓ cup orange juice 2 tablespoons water ½ teaspoon ground coriander ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 tablespoons butter, melted, divided ¼ cup panko bread crumbs 1 teaspoon orange zest 2 cloves garlic, minced chopped fresh parsley for garnish Directions Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Cut carrots on an extreme bias into long 3/8-inch-thick slices. Arrange in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Add orange juice, water, coriander, and salt and pepper; toss to coat. Roast until tender, 30 to 35 minutes, turning halfway through roasting time and drizzling with 1 tablespoon melted butter (and adding additional water if juices begin to scorch). Meanwhile, stir together bread crumbs, remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter, orange zest, and garlic in a small bowl. Sprinkle over carrots; roast until panko is lightly browned, about 5 minutes more. Garnish with chopped parsley leaves. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 119 Calories 6g Fat 17g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 119 % Daily Value * Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 4g 19% Cholesterol 15mg 5% Sodium 259mg 11% Total Carbohydrate 17g 6% Dietary Fiber 3g 10% Protein 2g Potassium 345mg 7% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Roasted Carrots with Garlic Bread Crumbs Recipe