Roasted Carrots with Garlic Bread Crumbs

Try these roasted carrots with garlic bread crumbs for a crunchy colorful side dish with any meat or poultry dishes.

Recipe by VirginiaWillis
Roasted Carrots with Garlic Bread Crumbs on platter
Prep Time:
5 mins
Roast Time:
35 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 6 carrots, peeled

  • cup orange juice

  • 2 tablespoons water

  • ½ teaspoon ground coriander

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted, divided

  • ¼ cup panko bread crumbs

  • 1 teaspoon orange zest

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  2. Cut carrots on an extreme bias into long 3/8-inch-thick slices. Arrange in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Add orange juice, water, coriander, and salt and pepper; toss to coat.

  3. Roast until tender, 30 to 35 minutes, turning halfway through roasting time and drizzling with 1 tablespoon melted butter (and adding additional water if juices begin to scorch).

  4. Meanwhile, stir together bread crumbs, remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter, orange zest, and garlic in a small bowl. Sprinkle over carrots; roast until panko is lightly browned, about 5 minutes more. Garnish with chopped parsley leaves.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

119 Calories
6g Fat
17g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 119
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 6g 8%
Saturated Fat 4g 19%
Cholesterol 15mg 5%
Sodium 259mg 11%
Total Carbohydrate 17g 6%
Dietary Fiber 3g 10%
Protein 2g
Potassium 345mg 7%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

