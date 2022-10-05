Recipes Fruits and Vegetables Vegetables Leeks Sautéed Celery and Leeks Be the first to rate & review! Sautéed celery and leeks pair well together and make a quick and easy side dish. Recipe by VirginiaWillis Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 2 ½ cups leeks, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 3 ½ cups sliced celery ½ teaspoon lemon zest 1 clove garlic, minced chopped celery leaves for garnish (optional) Directions Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add leeks. Sprinkle with salt and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until just tender, about 3 minutes. Add celery to skillet. Cook, covered and stirring occasionally, until celery is tender, about 5 minutes. Add lemon zest and garlic; cook, stirring, 1 minute more. Garnish with celery leaves, if desired. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 61 Calories 3g Fat 8g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 61 % Daily Value * Total Fat 3g 4% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 8mg 3% Sodium 133mg 6% Total Carbohydrate 8g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 1g Potassium 106mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Sautéed Celery and Leeks