Sautéed Celery and Leeks

Sautéed celery and leeks pair well together and make a quick and easy side dish.

Recipe by VirginiaWillis
Sauteed Celery and Leeks in skillet
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

  • 2 ½ cups leeks, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 3 ½ cups sliced celery

  • ½ teaspoon lemon zest

  • 1 clove garlic, minced

  • chopped celery leaves for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add leeks. Sprinkle with salt and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until just tender, about 3 minutes. Add celery to skillet.

  2. Cook, covered and stirring occasionally, until celery is tender, about 5 minutes. Add lemon zest and garlic; cook, stirring, 1 minute more. Garnish with celery leaves, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

61 Calories
3g Fat
8g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 61
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 3g 4%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 8mg 3%
Sodium 133mg 6%
Total Carbohydrate 8g 3%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Protein 1g
Potassium 106mg 2%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

